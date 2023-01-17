ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WREG

One dead in Collierville shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
MEMPHIS, TN
southarkansassun.com

Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl

A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN

Baby found in dumpster; Jackson police look for parents

JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, according to police. Investigators said the discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 33 Carver Street at the Carver Apartments. The boy was found alive, said Stephanie Graham, the...
JACKSON, TN
WREG

Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

MPD looking for two suspects they said stole money through CashApp while selling candy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning from Memphis Police, who are looking for two people they said stole money from a woman thru CashApp while selling candy. MPD officers said they responded to a theft report about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the 2800 block of North Germantown Pkwy. in the Wolfchase area. The woman told police two males, age unknown, approached her selling candy.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Hillmont Avenue on Wednesday. According to police, one 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in Berclair. A 50-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. The cause of death is...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in North Memphis Tuesday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Peres Avenue after 1:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Investigators describe the suspect as a man who wore […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Suspects shoot at man trying to stop car break-in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects opened fire on a man after they were caught trying to break into his niece’s car. According to MPD, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 Block of Jordan Drive. The victim told officers that three suspects were breaking into his […]
MEMPHIS, TN

