Man shot to death in Frayser, police release photos of suspect’s car
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department on Thursday released photos of a vehicle connected to a deadly shooting in September. Officers responded just before 1:20 a.m. Sept. 16 to a shooting on Harvester Lane East in the Frayser neighborhood, police said. They found a man, later identified as Quentin Dotson, had been shot multiple times.
One dead in Collierville shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Collierville Police have confirmed one person is dead after they were on the scene of a shooting Thursday afternoon. CPD said the shooter has been detained and there is no threat to the public. They said the shooting was isolated to a residence on Starlight Drive. One fatality has been confirmed. Details […]
Woman escapes attempted abduction in East Memphis, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman was nearly abducted in East Memphis on Wednesday, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said the attempted abduction happened during the day on Long Leaf Drive. Neighbors tell FOX13′s Carolyn Cerda, the victim was just walking her dog at the corner of...
Two men try to abduct woman jogging in East Memphis: MPD
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a woman was almost abducted while jogging with her dog Wednesday in an East Memphis neighborhood. Around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon, police officers responded to an attempted abduction in the 4100 block of Long Leaf Drive, off Wallace Road. The victim told police that about an hour earlier, she was jogging […]
Eight people shoot into homes in Frayser, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a group of people after frightening moments in Frayser. Police released pictures of a group of people pointing guns around a dark-colored car. MPD said there were eight people in that group which opened fire in the 4000 block of Drowsy...
Woman shoots at pregnant woman after smashing her car with hammer, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after smashing a pregnant woman’s car with a hammer and then shooting at her and her sister, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD). MPD said it happened back in September of 2022...
southarkansassun.com
Crittenden County Woman Sentenced to 126 Years for Shooting Death of 8-Year-Old Girl
A woman from Crittenden County has been found guilty and given a sentence for the shooting death of an eight-year-old girl in Marion, which occurred in 2022. Shanteria Nicole Montgomery, 25, was found guilty of first-degree murder, terroristic act, and tampering with physical evidence in a Crittenden County Circuit Court trial that lasted less than 90 minutes.
Wife assaulted blind husband over Grizzlies game, Memphis police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 60-year-old woman is accused by police of assaulting her 75-year-old, legally blind husband at a home in Orange Mound because she wanted to go to a basketball game. According to police, on Nov. 25 last year, Diane Williams informed her husband she was going to a Memphis Grizzlies game. He asked […]
Accused truck thief who hit officer at Cordova IHOP charged with attempted murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police arrested a man they say hit a Bartlett police officer with a stolen car in a getaway attempt when the officer pulled him over at a Cordova IHOP on Wednesday. Demario Rodriquez Mathis Jr., 25, is charged with attempted second-degree murder, auto theft $10,000-$60,000, evading arrest, theft of a firearm, possession […]
'It's just unbelievable' | Midtown car theft victim frustrated with suspects' early release
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eight Memphis teenagers busted for car theft and gun possession in Midtown just three days ago have been released from custody. The teens are innocent until proven guilty, but owners of at least one of the stolen cars are questioning the quick release. "We had gotten...
WKRN
Baby found in dumpster; Jackson police look for parents
JACKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) – A newborn baby was found in a dumpster Thursday morning in Jackson, according to police. Investigators said the discovery was made around 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, at 33 Carver Street at the Carver Apartments. The boy was found alive, said Stephanie Graham, the...
Shelby County DA wants Tyre Nichols’ arrest footage released
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Shelby County District Attorney General Steve Mulroy is speaking out about the soon-to-be-released video of Tyre Nichols’ arrest and how his office handles cases involving police officers. “Whenever there is an officer-involved fatality of any kind, shooting or otherwise, I want to bring in the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation so they […]
MPD looking for two suspects they said stole money through CashApp while selling candy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A warning from Memphis Police, who are looking for two people they said stole money from a woman thru CashApp while selling candy. MPD officers said they responded to a theft report about 1 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in the 2800 block of North Germantown Pkwy. in the Wolfchase area. The woman told police two males, age unknown, approached her selling candy.
Neighbor says she saw video of Tyre Nichols arrest
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman told WREG she saw video footage of the confrontation between Tyre Nichols and MPD officers. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, says she saw a video of the alleged attack taken by her concerned neighbor. “The whole scene was a little disturbing, all of these officers out here, lights […]
actionnews5.com
US Marshals: Ex-husband of missing Haywood Co. woman wanted for first-degree murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The U.S. Marshals Service of Memphis has issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of Kevin Watson, the ex-husband of Britney Watson, missing out of Haywood County. On Wednesday, the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) issued a warrant for Kevin’s arrest on charges...
Man arrested after deadly fight in South Memphis, MPD says
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 32-year-old man was arrested in the death of another man who was found dead following a fight in South Memphis, police said Tuesday. Darius Aldridge was charged with manslaughter in the death of a man in early November, according to the Memphis Police Department (MPD).
actionnews5.com
MPD: 2 suspects wanted for robbing Popeyes at gunpoint in Frayser
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two suspects are wanted for robbing a Popeyes in Frayser at gunpoint on Sunday morning, according to Memphis Police Department. Officers responded to the robbery at the Popeyes located at 2153 Frayser Boulevard. Police say two men entered the business at 8:56 a.m. Both suspects grabbed...
actionnews5.com
MPD investigates after 1 dead, 2 injured in Berclair
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a call on Hillmont Avenue on Wednesday. According to police, one 45-year-old woman was pronounced dead on the scene in Berclair. A 50-year-old man and a 34-year-old woman were taken to the hospital in noncritical condition. The cause of death is...
Man shot in North Memphis, suspect on the run
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a suspect after a man was shot in North Memphis Tuesday. Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Peres Avenue after 1:30 p.m. A man was taken to Regional One in critical condition. Investigators describe the suspect as a man who wore […]
Suspects shoot at man trying to stop car break-in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three suspects opened fire on a man after they were caught trying to break into his niece’s car. According to MPD, on January 17, 2023, at approximately 11:45 a.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 5200 Block of Jordan Drive. The victim told officers that three suspects were breaking into his […]
