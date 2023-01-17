Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana
If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
Expansion On the Way as Indiana Coffee Shop Acquires Local Roaster
One coffee shop in Indiana is expanding with a new location, but this time, they plan to roast their own beans as the small business has acquired a local, area coffee roaster as well. Honey Moon Expanding. Currently, Honey Moon Coffee Co. has three locations in the Evansville area and...
10 Facts About Evansville, Indiana That Every Resident Should Know
As someone who isn't a native resident of Evansville, Indiana, there were a lot of ins and outs about the city that I had to learn as I went. Luckily, I can now share this wisdom with other newcomers. If you're born and raised in the river city, you may even learn a few new facts.
Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option
Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
14news.com
Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
wevv.com
Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently
A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
104.1 WIKY
Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good
Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
Home renovations end with Evansville arrest
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank planning next food distribution event at Bosse Field
Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say the organization's next mobile food giveaway event is on the calendar in Evansville. On Wednesday, Jan. 25, Tri-State Food Bank will hold its next mobile food distribution event at Bosse Field. The food share event is happening from 10 a.m. to noon, or until...
14news.com
Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction
Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
2022’s most popular used vehicles in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent study on used vehicles reveals that trucks were not only the most popular in the nation, but also in Evansville. iSeeCars looked at over 9.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicles on the road in 2022 to determine the most popular used cars across the United States, as well as by […]
14news.com
Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
Do You Want Trader Joe’s to Come to Evansville? Here’s How You Can Request One!
Maybe if we all request a Trader Joe's they won't be able to say no!. Trader Joe's is a super popular grocery store chain that has developed quite a cult following. It's so popular in fact, that some people will make a stop to pick up some groceries at Trader Joe's when they're out of town.
Dinosaur Lovers Rejoice: Indiana Business Offering Dinograms for Valentines Day
Valentine's Day will be here before you know it and you don't want to get caught last minute without a great gift for your sweetheart. If your sweetheart happens to be a fan of dinosaurs (and even if they're not), we have the perfect suggestion!. Arms Too Short for a...
Evansville fire crews battle working house fire
EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard off of Pollack Avenue. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says moments after they arrived, they could hear what sounded like ammunition exploding from the heat. They also say firefighters had trouble […]
city-countyobserver.com
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”
Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
wevv.com
Car hits power pole, flips over on West Parrish Avenue in Owensboro
Drivers in Owensboro, Kentucky, should avoid the area of West Parrish Avenue and Thompson Drive if possible. Our 44News crew in the area saw a flipped vehicle and a snapped power pole around 1:30 p.m. Authorities are currently at the scene of the crash. At this time, it's unclear how...
You Can Join a Paranormal Investigation in New Harmony, Indiana
If you've ever wanted to go on a search for things that go "bump" in the night, this is the event for you!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
14news.com
INDOT closes SB 41 for work
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
103GBF
Evansville IN
25K+
Followers
15K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://103gbfrocks.com
Comments / 0