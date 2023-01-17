ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

103GBF

Top 5 Best Places to Grab a Cookie in Evansville Indiana

If you are ready to treat yourself to a cookie, but you're wondering where to go to get one, you're in luck! We have the Top 5 places in Evansville, Indiana to Grab a Cookie. Look. I enjoy eating well, going to the gym, and lifting weights (see the 10 best gyms in the area based on your votes)... but I also enjoy a delicious ooey, gooey dessert or tasty cookie too. In fact, I have what you might call a bit of a sweet tooth and I am always on the hunt for the perfect cookie.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Cosmos Bistro - New Evansville Dining Option

Cosmos Bistro is located at 101 SE 1st St. in Evansville and serves an amazing array of items that won't break the bank. With yummy selections such as sliders and gyros on their lunch menu with side options of grits, yellow rice, or vegetable du jour anyone can find something pleasing to the pallet. Dinner items consist of classy entrees, salmon Pomodoro, coq au vin, and beef bourguignon.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Megabus expanding service, will connect in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Bus company Megabus has a new partnership with Miller Transportation. They say it’s one of the largest transportation companies serving the mid-west. Officials say the partnership will allow for expanded service options to more than 50 mid-west cities and will connect Evansville with 20 cities...
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Evansville steak house and bar closed permanently

A steak house on the east side of Evansville is closing up shop. Officials with The Barrel House restaurant announced that the restaurant and bar was closed for good. According to the announcement, the restaurant building at 1700 Morgan Center Dr. has been sold, but the owners say they plan to keep their catering and food truck business going.
EVANSVILLE, IN
104.1 WIKY

Two Local Restaurants Have Closed Their Doors For Good

Two tri-state businesses have closed their doors for the last time. The Barrel House made a post on social media on Monday that the building has been sold, but they will continue to operate their catering and food truck business. An announcement will be made this week on how to...
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Home renovations end with Evansville arrest

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Police Department says a business owner was arrested for fraud after allegedly leaving a home in complete disrepair. According to an affidavit, Terrance Hardiman of Hardiman Construction LLC was hired to do various work for a homeowner last year. The homeowner claims he paid Hardiman nearly $60,000 to work […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Power pole snaps in Owensboro, car overturns

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A snapped pole closed a road and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon in Owensboro. Michael Stevens sent us photos of a car that was flipped on its side. Michael says it happened on the south side of eastbound Parrish Avenue between Thompson Drive and Starlite...
OWENSBORO, KY
99.5 WKDQ

You Can Own a Piece of Evansville History- 100 Year Old Queen Anne House Goes Up for Auction

Evansville is home to some seriously gorgeous homes, and this one needs a little TLC, but would be perfect for the right person. A gorgeous Queen Anne-style house hit the market in Evansville, and it ended up garnering attention from the popular website, OldHousesUnder50K.com which features really cool old houses from across the country. I follow many accounts that feature old homes from across the U.S. so it was really cool to see Evansville featured on one!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

2022’s most popular used vehicles in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A recent study on used vehicles reveals that trucks were not only the most popular in the nation, but also in Evansville. iSeeCars looked at over 9.8 million one-to-five-year-old used vehicles on the road in 2022 to determine the most popular used cars across the United States, as well as by […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Trees down on power lines cause outages in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Utility crews are working to restore power after trees fell on some power lines. At one point there were more than 4,000 customers without power, but as of 3:50 p.m., that number was down to just over 400. There are strong winds. Click here for the...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville fire crews battle working house fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. – Evansville fire crews are on the scene of a working house fire in the 1900 block of Indian Mounds Boulevard off of Pollack Avenue. Eyewitness News crew on the scene says moments after they arrived, they could hear what sounded like ammunition exploding from the heat. They also say firefighters had trouble […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
city-countyobserver.com

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray “One of EPD Finest”

Meet Sgt. Anna Gray is “One of Evansville’s Finest”. Sgt. Anna Gray of the Evansville Police Department has always had a passion for working within her community. She started her career as a patrol officer and now serves as the public information officer at EPD. She also holds the position of secretary for the Evansville Police Foundation.
EVANSVILLE, IN
103GBF

You Can Join a Paranormal Investigation in New Harmony, Indiana

If you've ever wanted to go on a search for things that go "bump" in the night, this is the event for you!. Who doesn't love a good ghost story? Something about the darkness outside, and hearing a spooky tale that sends shivers down your spine is just the perfect addition to a nice night. I remember as a kid my friends and I would tell some ghost tales (that we probably made up, or heard somewhere) and would scare the crap out of each other. Ever since then, I've always loved learning about the creepier things, and I'm fascinated with the haunted history of places.
NEW HARMONY, IN
14news.com

INDOT closes SB 41 for work

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There was a traffic alert Tuesday morning for drivers on Highway 41. Dispatchers say INDOT closed southbound Highway 41 between Lynch and Diamond for about 15 to 30 minutes. It was supposed to start at 10:15 a.m., but INDOT has notified dispatch that work was finished...
EVANSVILLE, IN
