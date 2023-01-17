Read full article on original website
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Thunderstorms expected overnight, some potentially severe
A First Alert Weather Day is in effect for tonight. Showers and thunderstorms, some potentially strong to severe, will move across the Mid State. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated spin-up tornado will be possible, especially west of I-65, before midnight. A Wind Advisory is in effect for the area...
WSMV
First Alert Forecast: Band of rain & storms overnight
A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move across the Mid State. A couple damaging wind gusts will be possible. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the area until 6 am on Thursday. Wind outside of thunderstorms could gust as high as 45 mph.
WSMV
A Very Windy Afternoon Across the Mid State
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold front has now departed the area, a very windy rest of the day in on tap for the Mid State. Wind Advisories are in effect until 6pm for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Winds could gust over 30 mph until this evening.
WEATHER 1-18,2023 Strong Storms Possible This Evening
We are going to see lots of wind, and possibly some strong storms this evening. The winds will continue through tomorrow, and we will see a major drop in temps to a more seasonal level. Hazardous Weather Outlook. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 228 AM CST Wed...
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday
A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
WATE
Areas of fog return overnight
It will remain mild overnight with areas of fog once again and we won't see much sunshine at all for Wednesday. It will remain mild overnight with areas of fog once again and we won't see much sunshine at all for Wednesday. News at 4 on 1/18. News at Midday.
Strong to severe storms possible Wednesday
More severe storms are possible Wednesday evening through early Thursday morning.
Snow hits NC mountains on Saturday morning; freezing morning temperatures ahead
(WGHP) — A number of people in the NC mountains woke up to snowfall Saturday morning! Ashe County saw the most measurable snowfall in the FOX8 viewing area, picking up around 2 inches. Weather across the Piedmont Triad The highest snowfall totals in the state were in Yancey County, picking up between 15 and 24 […]
WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop
URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
KCCI.com
National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday
The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
fox17.com
Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday
UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
Central Illinois Proud
Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week
Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
3 tornadoes touched down in East TN, National Weather Service says
Survey teams with the National Weather Service in Morristown found preliminary evidence of three tornadoes touching down in East Tennessee, part of a storm system that moved across southern states on Thursday, killing at least 9 people.
wymt.com
KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
Snow possible Friday, here’s when and where
Snow is expected Friday in some higher elevations of East Tennessee.
Top 3 Tennessee Swimming Holes that are a Feast for the Eyes!
If you've been to Tennessee, you've probably visited your share of lakes and waterfalls. We travel all around Tennessee hiking, kayaking, and exploring Tennessee's great outdoors. There is only one thing that stops me in my tracks every time. I even forget to start taking pictures! That thing is an emerald/blue-colored pool of water.
Counties in Tennessee with the fastest-rising temperatures in the last 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the fastest rising temperatures in Tennessee using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information.
focushillsboro.com
Authorities Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County Battles Severe Drought Conditions
Declared An Emergency As A Central Oregon County: Despite widespread recent rainfall, some areas of Oregon continue to experience severe drought. On Thursday, the Crook County Court declared a drought emergency and asked Governor Tina Kotek to do the same so that disaster relief monies could be allocated. It’s the...
WSMV
Gas prices in Tennessee up 23 cents in last month
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee continued to fluctuate last week according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. AAA said Tuesday the Tennessee gas price average is now $2.99, which is nearly 23 cents more expensive than one month ago and three cents less than one year ago.
