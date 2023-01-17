ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WSMV

First Alert Forecast: Band of rain & storms overnight

A First Alert Weather Day remains in effect. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue to move across the Mid State. A couple damaging wind gusts will be possible. In addition, a Wind Advisory is in effect for the area until 6 am on Thursday. Wind outside of thunderstorms could gust as high as 45 mph.
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

A Very Windy Afternoon Across the Mid State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After a cold front has now departed the area, a very windy rest of the day in on tap for the Mid State. Wind Advisories are in effect until 6pm for most of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky. Winds could gust over 30 mph until this evening.
TENNESSEE STATE
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday

A few of our northeastern communities have been included in a Severe Thunderstorm Watch until 7 PM. The main threat is strong, damaging wind gusts inside thunderstorms with small hail. Larger hail and isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out but are less of a threat in our area. Below is...
KENTUCKY STATE
WATE

Areas of fog return overnight

It will remain mild overnight with areas of fog once again and we won't see much sunshine at all for Wednesday. It will remain mild overnight with areas of fog once again and we won't see much sunshine at all for Wednesday. News at 4 on 1/18. News at Midday.
TENNESSEE STATE
Maury County Source

WEATHER 1-19,2023 Wind Advisory Extended , Temps To Drop

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-200000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0002.230119T1800Z-230120T0000Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 922 AM CST Thu Jan 19 2023 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
NASHVILLE, TN
KCCI.com

National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Iowa on Monday

The National Weather Service has confirmed that two tornadoes touched down in Iowa today. According to the NWS, the first tornado was an EF1 with maximum windspeeds of around 90 mph in Iowa County. The tornado traveled less than 5 miles and was on the ground for about 8 minutes. No injuries were reported from the tornado.
LINN COUNTY, IA
fox17.com

Multiple crashes snarl traffic across Middle Tennessee Thursday

UPDATE (8:06 a.m.)--FOX 17 News is no longer in Code Red Traffic. FOX 17 News is in a Code Red Traffic Alert due to multiple crashes in the Middle Tennessee area. Traffic troubles began early Thursday when two semi trucks crashed in Robertson County on I-65 South near Portland TN. The two crashes were unrelated. Crews have cleared the first crash which happened just after 2 a.m. but the second crash which took place just before 3 a.m. Emergency responders are still on the scene as southbound lanes remain closed while the scene is being investigated.
TENNESSEE STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
Central Illinois Proud

Active Weather Pattern: Two Storms Set to Impact Central Illinois This Week

Peoria, Ill (WMBD) — After a quiet weekend the weather pattern is turning active again as two storm systems are set to impact Central Illinois bringing rain, storms, and perhaps and little snow. Key Takeaways. Sunday night – Monday (Storm One) Rain develops Sunday night and continues through...
PEORIA, IL
wymt.com

KYTC officials warn of overnight refreeze as temperatures drop

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) said roads were relatively clear on Saturday, but they warned of black ice and slick roads following a refreeze Saturday night and into Sunday morning. Following Friday’s snowfall, crews with KYTC worked to ensure roads were safe and clear,...
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
WSMV

Gas prices in Tennessee up 23 cents in last month

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gas prices across Tennessee continued to fluctuate last week according to data from AAA – The Auto Club Group. AAA said Tuesday the Tennessee gas price average is now $2.99, which is nearly 23 cents more expensive than one month ago and three cents less than one year ago.
TENNESSEE STATE

