Read full article on original website
Related
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
Miami Heat Have A Standing Trade Offer For Jae Crowder
The Miami Heat are hoping to acquire former player Jae Crowder from the Phoenix Suns before the trade deadline.
msn.com
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
NBA
Panzura postgame wrap: Heat 124, Pelicans 98
Heat (25-21), Pelicans (26-19) New Orleans hasn’t lost very often on its home floor this season – and one-sided defeats have been even rarer – but Miami started hot Wednesday and never let up, dominating the Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans previously only had one double-figure home loss (by 11 points vs. Portland on Nov. 10), but Miami easily surpassed that margin behind scorching shooting and a formidable presence in the paint. The Heat finished at 53 percent accuracy from the field and handed out a whopping 37 assists. “Give Miami a ton of credit,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “They played an excellent overall game. They came in and kicked our butts on our home floor.”
Report: Raptors Interested in Jakob Poeltl & Bojan Bogdanovic
The Toronto Raptors have reportedly shown interest in San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl and Detroit Pistons forward Bojan Bogdanovic
Comments / 0