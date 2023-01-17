Heat (25-21), Pelicans (26-19) New Orleans hasn’t lost very often on its home floor this season – and one-sided defeats have been even rarer – but Miami started hot Wednesday and never let up, dominating the Pelicans in the Smoothie King Center. New Orleans previously only had one double-figure home loss (by 11 points vs. Portland on Nov. 10), but Miami easily surpassed that margin behind scorching shooting and a formidable presence in the paint. The Heat finished at 53 percent accuracy from the field and handed out a whopping 37 assists. “Give Miami a ton of credit,” Pelicans head coach Willie Green said. “They played an excellent overall game. They came in and kicked our butts on our home floor.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO