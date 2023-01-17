Read full article on original website
Police: Kansas woman struck by car has died
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident have identified the victim as 62-year-old Mary Dellor of Wichita. Just after 8 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle vs. pedestrian collision at the intersection of East Harry Street and Faulders Lane in Wichita, according to Officer Juan Rebolledo.
Wichita woman dies in crash near Fredonia, Parsons woman injured
WILSON COUNTY, Kan. - A Wichita woman is killed and a Parsons resident is seriously injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 400. The crash claimed the life of 18-year-old Taylor Chrisman of Wichita. The driver of the other vehicle, 44-year-old Shelli Nyambane of Parsons, was taken to the hospital.
Man escapes serious injury in crash after falling asleep at the wheel
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man escaped serious injury in a rollover crash Tuesday night after authorities said he fell asleep at the wheel while driving on Interstate 335 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County. The crash was reported at 8:26 p.m. Tuesday on I-335 about six miles north...
Three fatality crashes reported Monday on Kansas highways
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three people were killed in separate crashes Monday on Kansas highways, authorities said. • One crash was reported at 9:21 a.m. Monday just south of 105 Road and Upland Road, about 12 miles southwest of Dodge City in Ford County. The Kansas Highway Patrol said a...
3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas, patrol says
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Troopers worked three fatality crashes involving three deaths southern Kansas on Monday records show. The first happened shortly before 9:30 a.m. southwest of Dodge City. The Kansas Highway Patrol reports a Cadillac SUV was heading north on 105 Road about a half-mile south of Upland Road when the vehicle went into the northbound ditch. The driver overcorrected, crossed the roadway went into the southbound ditch where the SUV rolled.
Man who killed Wichita woman in 2018 dies in prison
The Kansas Department of Corrections says 30-year-old Juan Caballeros-Yescas was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Train hits stalled car on railroad tracks south of Augusta
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A train hit a car that stalled out on the railroad tracks south of Augusta early Wednesday. According to Butler County 911 dispatch, it happened on U.S. Highway 77 around 7 a.m. The driver of the car had minor injuries, and no one else was hurt. According to the Kansas Department […]
Truck leaves K-254 in north Wichita and lands with back end in tree, images show
The driver and passenger were still hospitalized Tuesday morning.
Kan. police officer injured during arrest of theft suspect
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A police officer was injured during an arrest of a Kansas felon in Hutchinson on Wednesday. Officers arrested 33-year-old Jarrod Pollard on requested charges of theft, criminal trespass, felony interference, battery of a law enforcement officer, possession of opiates, possession of THC, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Kan. woman charged for leaving children home where fire started
SEDGWICK COUNTY— A Kansas woman accused of leaving her children alone at home where a fire started has made a court appearance. According to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office, 24-year-old Dekilah Sellers was charged with three counts of child endangerment. Just before 1p.m. Dec. 21, police were dispatched...
Multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closes I-70 between Airpark, Kansas border
A multi-vehicle crash involving nine semitrucks closed both directions of Interstate 70 from Airpark to the Kansas border Wednesday evening, according to a tweet from the Colorado State Patrol. I-70 is closed between E-470 (3 miles west of Watkins) and the Kansas border (10 miles west of Burlington) due to...
Hutchinson inmate dies in custody
An inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility (HCF) died Wednesday. Juan Caballeros-Yescas, 30, was found unresponsive in his cell Wednesday morning.
Pittsburg teenager accused of drunk driving crash
PITTSBURG, Kans. — Pittsburg police, Crawford County EMS, and Pittsburg Fire Department responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning. Authorities say Shane J. Baeza, 18, of Pittsburg, was driving a Chevy pickup and crashed into a parked Ford Ranger pickup. Police suspect Baeza was driving under...
Expect a large police presence Wednesday near Douglas and Rock
Police will be conducting exercises near Douglas and Rock for much of the day.
Wichita police respond to dispute over monkeys
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita police were called in to resolve a dispute involving the exchange of 11 monkeys on Monday. The Wichita Police Department said a person from Missouri agreed to meet a person from Oklahoma in Wichita for the exchange. There was a verbal disturbance between the two people about how many monkeys were supposed to be handed over.
Man arrested, linked to 2022 deadly fentanyl-related overdose
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KWCH) - Hutchinson police arrested 23-year-old Harry W. Ocon in connection to a June 2022 fatal fentanyl-related overdose. Ocon was booked into the Reno County Jail on charges of distribution of a controlled substance causing death and distribution of a controlled substance. Anyone with information on the case...
