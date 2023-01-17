Read full article on original website
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Frankenmuth hits 16 3s in win
Frankenmuth ended its two-game losing streak, dominting New Lothrop from the 3-point line. The Eagles knocked down 16 3-pointers to claim a 75-45 boys basketball win Wednesday over New Lothrop.
See MLive Saginaw boys basketball rankings, teams trending up
With the boys basketball team hitting the midway point of the season, Saginaw-area team are rounding into form for runs at conference titles, rivalry wins and even the playoffs. Check out the Saginaw-area boys basketball rankings, including five teams trending up, as of Jan. 19, 2023:
Saginaw-area basketball highlights: Freeland OT effort falls short
Saginaw Nouvel boys basketball hosts Chesaning — Freeland’s winning percentage may not be the greatest. But the excitement quotient is off the charts. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Flint-area basketball highlights: Beecher’s ‘Scoreboard Busters’ top 100 points again
FLINT – Maybe it’s time to stop calling them the Bucs and start calling Beecher’s boys basketball team the Scoreboard Busters. They’ve been doing a lot of that this season.
MLive.com
Freshman setting scoring pace atop Bay County Boys Basketball Leaders
BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top performers from the six Bay County high school boys basketball programs, Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and All Saints, through Jan. 17, 2023. The leader in each statistical category at the conclusion of the regular season is crowned Bay County champion.
See images as Bay City Wolves hockey defeats Midland Dow
BAY CITY, MI - The Bay City Wolves hosted Midland Dow for a high school hockey game on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023. After the first period, the teams were tied 1-1. The Wolves took the lead 6-2 in the second and won the game with a final score of 9-2.
frankenmuthathletics.com
Boys Varsity Basketball beats New Lothrop 75 – 45
Frankenmuth pumped in 16 3’s en route to a 75-45 road victory over New Lothrop. Aidan Hoard led the way, scoring 23 points. Thomas Conzelmann added 12 points for the Muth, as 10 Eagles scored. Travis Brenner chipped in 9 points and Carson Knoll scored 7 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
Check out Saginaw-area girls basketball rankings, teams trending up
High school basketball teams are heading to the midway point of the season, with Saginaw-area girls basketball games eyeing rivalry games and conference races. Here are five Saginaw-area girl basketball teams trending up, with rankings for every division.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Buzzer-beater gives Cass City fourth final-shot victory
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Jan. 18, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: CASS CITY 47, CARO 45.
Goodrich joins Michigan girls basketball Top 25
The season is heading toward the midway point, with teams taking on rivals and eyeing conference standings. And that means some jostling in the MLive Michigan girls basketball Top 25 rankings.
Michigan State basketball gets encouraging news on Malik Hall's foot injury
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo’s mood changed in 24 hours. And it had nothing to do with Purdue. Michigan State’s basketball coach received hope Tuesday morning that senior forward Malik Hall’s season likely won’t be over — even though a timetable for a potential return remains in limbo.
Montrose, January 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice
The Chesaning High School volleyball team will have a game with Montrose High School on January 18, 2023, 14:30:00.
Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...
Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
thesource.com
SOURCE SPORTS: Kyle Kuzma Donates $1 Million to YMCA in Flint, MI
Kyle Kuzma, an NBA champion, philanthropist, and Flint resident, declared on Wednesday that he would give the Flint YMCA $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to help them build a new gymnasium, which will serve as the hub of activity there. The present Washington Wizard star’s contribution to the YMCA in his hometown continues a long tradition of generosity. Kuzma frequently recounts his experiences as a child playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA.
WILX-TV
New Michigan State University football building in progress
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
New Central Michigan University hub opens in downtown Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI — Central Michigan University officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new downtown Saginaw hub at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. University officials now operate the Innovation and Outreach Hub in the SVRC building, 203 S. Washington. The office is housed in the CMURC (Central Michigan University Research Corporation) suite on the facility’s second floor.
Michigan family dies in field after walking for days
Authorities say a Michigan woman and two of her children, ages 3 and 9, were found dead in a field in Pontiac after wandering the streets for days. WDIV’s Rod Meloni reports.Jan. 18, 2023.
Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side
BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
WNEM
Power restored in Midland
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
Saginaw church hosts interfaith prayer vigil to end gun violence epidemic
SAGINAW, MI — Having lost her eldest son and nephew in a shooting more than 10 years ago, Saginaw mother Jackie Jones is hopeful sensible gun legislation is on the horizon to prevent fellow parents from enduring the grief she has suffered. “When he died, a part of me...
