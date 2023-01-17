ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, MI

MLive.com

Freshman setting scoring pace atop Bay County Boys Basketball Leaders

BAY CITY, MI -- Here’s a look at the top performers from the six Bay County high school boys basketball programs, Bay City Central, Bay City Western, John Glenn, Essexville Garber, Pinconning and All Saints, through Jan. 17, 2023. The leader in each statistical category at the conclusion of the regular season is crowned Bay County champion.
BAY COUNTY, MI
frankenmuthathletics.com

Boys Varsity Basketball beats New Lothrop 75 – 45

Frankenmuth pumped in 16 3’s en route to a 75-45 road victory over New Lothrop. Aidan Hoard led the way, scoring 23 points. Thomas Conzelmann added 12 points for the Muth, as 10 Eagles scored. Travis Brenner chipped in 9 points and Carson Knoll scored 7 points to go with 8 rebounds, 3 assists, and 3 steals.
NEW LOTHROP, MI
High School Volleyball PRO

Montrose, January 18 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Chesaning High School volleyball team will have a game with Montrose High School on January 18, 2023, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MONTROSE, MI
247Sports

Mel Tucker talks DL Vacancy, QB Battle, Tom Izzo, and more...

Last week, Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker joined Lansing media veteran Jack Ebling on his radio show, "The Drive with Jack," to discuss a vast array of topics. While the full 20-minute interview can be streamed here, there were some notable tidbits worth extracting. This is part two of this article series, as part one focused on Tucker diving into MSU's 2022 injuries and the program's plan to mitigate injuries going forward.
EAST LANSING, MI
thesource.com

SOURCE SPORTS: Kyle Kuzma Donates $1 Million to YMCA in Flint, MI

Kyle Kuzma, an NBA champion, philanthropist, and Flint resident, declared on Wednesday that he would give the Flint YMCA $1 million through his Kyle Kuzma Foundation to help them build a new gymnasium, which will serve as the hub of activity there. The present Washington Wizard star’s contribution to the YMCA in his hometown continues a long tradition of generosity. Kuzma frequently recounts his experiences as a child playing basketball at the Downtown Branch of the Flint YMCA.
FLINT, MI
WILX-TV

New Michigan State University football building in progress

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The new football building is in progress in East Lansing. Michigan State University (MSU) shared an inside look at the new football complex. According to MSU’s Infrastructure Planning and Facilities web page, the project will include renovated and new spaces for student-athletes for wellness and recovery, student activities, improved strength and conditioning, and locker rooms; operational improvements including added equipment rooms and storage space, and a new marquee entry to the south of the building.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive

New Central Michigan University hub opens in downtown Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI — Central Michigan University officials will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new downtown Saginaw hub at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19. University officials now operate the Innovation and Outreach Hub in the SVRC building, 203 S. Washington. The office is housed in the CMURC (Central Michigan University Research Corporation) suite on the facility’s second floor.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Power outage reported in Bay City’s West side

BAY CITY, MI — A power outage snarled the morning commute in Bay City on Thursday, Jan. 19. A BAY Alert was issued shortly before 8 a.m. on Thursday stating that there is a power outage on Bay City’s West side. The power outage is affecting several intersections...
BAY CITY, MI
WNEM

Power restored in Midland

MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Power has been restored to the northern part of Midland that was experiencing a power outage Monday afternoon, Jan. 16. According to Consumers Energy, the northern part of Midland experienced a power outage at 12:35 p.m. on Jan. 16. Power was restored to the area before...
MIDLAND, MI
