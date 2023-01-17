Read full article on original website
Related
newbooksnetwork.com
Harper Perennial 2023
It is the very end of the eighteenth century, and Pandora Blake—known as Dora—lives at the edge of London society. Despite the opposition of her obnoxious uncle Hezekiah and his live-in housekeeper/mistress Lottie, neither of whom has much interest in their orphaned charge, Dora has a dream. She wants to sketch jewelry designs that will appeal to the beauties of the haut ton, in the process earning Dora a livelihood sufficient to free her from her family’s antique shop, now in decline due to Hezekiah’s mismanagement. To that end, Dora spends hours in her attic bedchamber drawing with only her beloved magpie, Hermes, for company.
Woman, modernist, West Indian: the haunted life of Jean Rhys
The life of Dominican-born writer Jean Rhys is at once well-known and mysterious. Her career dipped and soared across both halves of the last century, across changes of name (Ella Gwendoline “Gwen” Rees Williams, Ella Lenglet, Jean Rhys) and changes of location (West Indies, England, Europe). Review: I Used to Live Here Once: The Haunted Life of Jean Rhys – Miranda Seymour (Harper Collins). Her early adult years were full. There had been a career on the stage as a chorus dancer, liaisons with wealthy men, and marriage to a charming Dutch bigamist and fraudster, which took her to The Hague,...
Ana Walshe’s final chilling note to husband revealed: ‘Courage, love, perseverance…’
COHASSET, Mass. — An eerie note written in bright red letters by Ana Walshe looking forward to the year ahead from a New Year’s Eve party just hours before she disappeared can exclusively be revealed by The Post. “Wow! 2022…What a year! And yet, we are still here and together! Let’s make 2023 the best one yet! We are the authors of our lives…courage, love, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Love, Ana,” reads the ominous message, written on the side of a Lanson Noble Cuvee champagne box. The champagne sits in the kitchen of Ana and husband Brian Walshe’s family home, which appears to be...
Woman's Dead Grandmother Has Photo of Alien Hidden in Her Belongings
Um, grandma, what weren’t you telling them?!
Tomb of 'Jesus' Midwife' Revealed in Extraordinary Photos
A cave, identified as the burial site of Salome by local Christians in the Byzantine era, contains dozens of inscriptions written in Greek, Syriac and Arabic, some of which are dedicated to her.
How Munch’s friend hid a masterpiece in a Norwegian barn to foil the Nazis
A painting by Edvard Munch that lay hidden in a barn alongside a version of The Scream, to keep it out of the hands of German soldiers, is to be sold at auction and the proceeds split with the family of the Jewish man who was forced to sell it when fleeing the Nazis.
Italy’s National Cinema Museum On Why They Gave Kevin Spacey His First Public Platform In Five Years
EXCLUSIVE: Italy’s National Cinema Museum in the northern Italian city of Turin is one of the country’s most popular museums welcoming more than 600,000 visitors in 2022. The institution made international headlines this week when it honored Oscar-winning actor Kevin Spacey with a lifetime achievement award and a masterclass. The event marked Spacey’s first big public appearance since his career was put on ice in 2017 following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against him. Monday’s celebration of the actor raised eyebrows in the U.S. and the U.K., where the Oscar-winner will go on trial in June on 12 sexual assault charges,...
newbooksnetwork.com
Exigent Psychoanalysis
In Exigent Psychoanalysis: The Interventions of Jean Laplanche (Routledge, 2021), Dr. Gila Ashtor “strives to draw out the discipline’s conceptual underpinnings by putting them in conversation with Laplanche’s comprehensive innovations.” Ashtor engages with “the broadest and most fundamental concerns of psychoanalysis.” What is the nature of psychoanalytic theory? What is the unconscious? What causes mental suffering? Why does psychic life develop?
newbooksnetwork.com
I Meant to Tell You
I Meant to Tell You, by Fran Hawthorne (Stephen F. Austin State University Press, 2022) opens during a conversation between Miranda Isaacs and her fiancé, Russ, who is going through an FBI security check as a prelude to getting his dream job in the U.S. Attorney’s office. Miranda worries that her parents’ antiwar activities in the late 60s might be a stumbling block, but neglects to mention a felony kidnapping arrest that happened when she tried to help a good friend escape a bad marriage. Miranda thought that charge from nearly a decade ago had been erased, so she never mentioned it to Russ. But now, Russ is justified in bringing up the question of honesty in a serious relationship.
Original paintings by Queen Victoria could fetch over $24k at auction
"These paintings display the colorful side of a woman who famously dressed in black after the premature death of her beloved husband." The post Original paintings by Queen Victoria could fetch over $24k at auction appeared first on Talker.
hippocraticpost.com
The Golden Age of Melancholy, Royal Society of Medicine Library
Exhibition: The Golden Age of Melancholy, Royal Society of Medicine Library: A new exhibition of historical medical literature opens today at the Royal Society of Medicine, offering a glimpse into the many ways in which melancholy was understood during the early modern period (1550-1750). With increased attention on mental health...
Comments / 0