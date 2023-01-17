Apple surprised everyone with the announcement of a new MacBook Pro M2 (2023) and its two new chips, the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. The latest MacBook Pro M2 (2023) comes with two new chips: the M2 Pro and the M2 Max. Out of these two chipsets, the M2 Max is far and away the most powerful, boasting a higher GPU count than its new sibling. If you want to see how these chips compare in more detail, make sure you take a look at our Apple M2 Pro vs M2 Max piece.

