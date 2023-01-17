ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 0

Related
theperrynews.com

Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values

Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lawmakers Move Several Bills Into Committees

(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers move several bills into committees Wednesday, targeting education, veterans affairs, and more. One bill would require schools to teach about the ideologies that conflict with the principles of democracy and freedom that the U.S. was founded on. Under another proposal, Iowans who point a laser at an aircraft will face an assault charge. Two other measures would give the commission of veteran affairs fund an additional 300 thousand dollars and raises the amount of money the commission can use from 500 thousand dollars to 800 thousand.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa Donor Network says 115 organ donors helped save lives in 2022

DES MOINES — Whenever a person’s life is lost, there’s an opportunity for lives to be saved — if that person was a registered organ and tissue donor. Iowa Donor Network spokeswoman Heather Butterfield says their final figures are in for 2022, during which she says many hundreds of lives were transformed by generous gifts from donors. “In 2022, we had 115 deceased organ donors in the state of Iowa that generously gave 347 organs for transplant,” Butterfield says. “Additionally, we have 979 tissue donors and every single tissue donor has the opportunity to heal and enhance the lives of 50 to 300 people.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Bill creates framework for ‘Rural Emergency Hospitals’ in Iowa

DES MOINES — A bill introduced in the Iowa House would set up a state licensing process for “rural emergency hospitals.”. Federal rules now let small rural hospitals discontinue in-patient care and just provide an emergency room and outpatient services. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says this could be a financial lifeline for more than 30 small Iowa hospitals where very few patients are being admitted for an overnight stay.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Asking Iowa lawmakers to prioritize water quality, renewable energy

DES MOINES — The Center for Rural Affairs wants the Iowa Legislature to prioritize water quality and renewable energy in the new session. The group blames special-interest roadblocks for keeping the state from reaching its clean-energy potential. One priority is more funding for the 27 Watershed Management Authorities in Iowa.
IOWA STATE
iheart.com

Will Iowa Governor Reynolds get to sign School Choice into law this time?

As the Governor's School Choice Bill cleared committees in both the House and Senate yesterday, I decided to ask you two questions today about the Bill. For the past two years, versions of the School Choice Bill have cleared the Senate and stalled out in the House, but this time things look like they might be different.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism

An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
IOWA STATE
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa

Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
IOWA STATE
Axios Des Moines

No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal

Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa House could debate ‘school choice’ bill Monday

DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds’ new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House and Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
IOWA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
rcreader.com

“Iowa & the Great Depression,” January 19

Thursday, January 19, 6 p.m. Presented on January 19 as part of the Davenport Public Library's 3rd Thursday at Hoover's Presidential Library & Museum series, the virtual program Iowa & the Great Depression will find Park Ranger Peter Hoehnle speaking on how Iowans experienced the 1930s, with discussion on the ways that they survived hard times, and how some residents turned to radical action in response to the ordeal.
IOWA STATE
KBUR

Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving

Des Moines, IA- A new survey says that Iowa is the number one state in the US for driving. Radio Iowa reports that a survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last. The study is...
IOWA STATE
KGLO News

Iowa Capitol hearing on GOP plan to provide state funds for private school expenses is this afternoon

DES MOINES — A large crowd is expected at the Iowa Capitol late this afternoon for a public hearing on what Governor Kim Reynolds calls her “school choice” plan. When fully implemented, at least $341 million in state money would be distributed each year to Iowa parents with kids in private K-12 schools to cover tuition and other expenses. Reynolds and House Speaker Pat Grassley say it would promote competition and improve public schools.
IOWA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy