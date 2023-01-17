Read full article on original website
Related
guitar.com
Fender VP hints at bigger future with analogue-digital guitar amps
Fender is poised to make more headway in the digital amps world with new products that are more than “just more retro reissues” of its classic tube amplifiers. In a new interview, Justin Norvell, Executive VP of Products at Fender, spoke about the legendary guitar brand’s recent attitudes towards digital amplifiers, following the success of the Tone Master series.
guitar.com
Fender to push ‘full steam’ into effects in 2023: “We have some cool stuff coming towards the middle or end of the year”
2023 will see Fender going “full steam” into the effects space, according to Justin Norvell, Executive VP Of Fender Products. Speaking to Music Radar in a recent conversation, the Fender executive affirms the brand’s commitment to the development of effects pedals, a market the guitar giant has been making a serious play for with its 2022 releases.
marthastewart.com
How to Clean Battery Corrosion in Your Home Electronics
Technology powers our lives, which is why it's important to keep all of our devices in tip-top shape. This includes giving even the smallest devices, like remote controls and mouses, some regular maintenance, too. After all, these tiny but mighty appliances are the gateways to our TVs and laptops and deserve our attention—especially if they are powered by replaceable batteries.
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
techxplore.com
New casting technology for aluminum component production in the car industry
Aluminum plays a key role in reducing the weight of a car and thus also helps to reduce fuel consumption. A modern car contains large amounts of aluminum and use of the metal is on the increase. It is thus important to exploit the material as optimally as possible, and...
ZDNet
The best rechargeable batteries
If you're still using disposable batteries, well, it's time to switch. Not only will the switch save you money, but it'll also mean less e-waste. Also, it puts an end to having to head out to the store to buy replacements. But just as with most things, not all rechargeable...
globalspec.com
Liquid hydrogen system is compact and mobile
A mobile end-to-end hydrogen liquefication and storage system has been engineered by hydrogen infrastructure technology developer GenH2 for a range of applications from transportation to energy backup. The LS20 Mobile Liquid Hydrogen System is also expected to be used as a lab setting for testing material, insulation, thermodynamic properties and use cases for varied applications.
guitar.com
Walrus Audio marries distortion and reverb on the Melee: Wall Of Noise
Walrus Audio brings together distortion and reverb in a potent combination pedal that is the Melee Wall Of Noise. This could be one for shoegazers, drone metal players and – with the right settings – gospel guitarists as well. Melee offers three reverb programs – ambient reverb, octave...
guitar.com
Guitar YouTubers to test gear on a remote island in G.A.S.TAWAY by 42 Gear Street
Some of the most recognisable guitar YouTubers will be ‘castaway’ to a remote island, where they will be experimenting with gear for two weeks. Named G.A.S.TAWAY – 42 Gear Island, the event is organised by 42 Gear Street. Guitarists from a host of popular YouTube channels will...
emsnow.com
Jabil’s Industry Collaboration Results in New Era of 3D Cameras
Jabil announces joint effort with ams OSRAM and Artilux on a SWIR 3D camera for both indoor and outdoor applications. ST. PETERSBURG, Fla.– Jabil Inc. (NYSE: JBL), a leading manufacturing solutions provider, today announced that its renowned optical design center in Jena, Germany, is currently demonstrating a prototype of a next-generation 3D camera with the ability to seamlessly operate in both indoor and outdoor environments up to a range of 20 meters. Jabil, ams OSRAM and Artilux combined their proprietary technologies in 3D sensing architecture design, semiconductor lasers and germanium-silicon (GeSi) sensor arrays based on a scalable complementary metal-oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) technology platform, respectively, to demonstrate a 3D camera that operates in the short-wavelength infrared (SWIR), at 1130 nanometers.
informedinfrastructure.com
Simpson Strong-Tie Adds to Digital Framing and Building Component Solutions Suite with Acquisition of EstiFrame Technologies
The EasyFrame automated marking system drives accuracy and efficiency for framers and pro lumberyards providing wall panels and other value-added building components. Pleasanton, Calif. — Simpson Strong-Tie, the leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that the company has acquired Elk Grove, CA–based EstiFrame Technologies, Inc. Founded in 2017 by Coby Gifford and Aaron Love, EstiFrame provides component manufacturing and framing technologies to the construction industry, including the EasyFrame automated marking system that matches saws with digital printers to label 2x frame members for fast and accurate assembly.
brytfmonline.com
Boston Dynamics’ Atlas robot “learns” to grab and throw objects; Watch
This week, Boston Dynamics shared new tricks its popular Atlas robot has learned. In the update, a team of engineers from North American Robotics Corporation confirmed to the humanoid robot the ability to pick up objects, with tweezers that act like a human hand, with only three “fingers”.
Huge deposits of rare earth elements "crucial to enable the green transition" discovered in Sweden
Kiruna, Sweden — Iron-ore miner LKAB said Thursday that it has identified "significant deposits" of rare earth elements in Arctic Sweden that are essential for the manufacture of electric vehicles and wind turbines. The Swedish government-owned mining company, which mines iron ore at Kiruna, nearly 600 miles north of Stockholm, said there are more than 1 million tons of rare earth oxides.
Phys.org
Recent progress in non-fused ring electron acceptors for high performance organic solar cells
Solar energy has been recognized as a promising green and renewable energy. Thanks to the synergistic innovation of active layer materials and device optimization techniques, organic solar cells (OSCs) have achieved great breakthroughs in the past decade and attracted widespread research attention. Though OSCs could effectively realize solar energy conversion, they are still not mature enough for large-scale applications.
labroots.com
Researchers Develop Method to Create Large-Scale Quantum Processor Network
In a recent study published in Nature Physics, a team of researchers at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology have exhibited a novel architecture capable of achieving both scalable and highly-cooperative communication between supercomputing quantum processors. This study holds the potential to create large-scale networks of quantum processors capable of communicating with each other. Quantum computing is hailed as being the future of computer technology since they can solve problems that might be too complex for classical computing.
aiexpress.io
United Robotics Group acquires mobile robot developer Robotnik
United Robotics Group (URG) has acquired a majority stake in Robotnik Automation, a Valencia, Spain-based supplier of applied sciences in cell service robotics. Monetary particulars of the acquisition weren’t disclosed. Robotnik has a 20-year monitor report in creating cell robots and cell manipulators. The corporate has a presence in...
technologynetworks.com
Tough and Flexible Molecular "Chain Mail" Material Created
University of California, Berkeley, chemists have created a new type of material from millions of identical, interlocking molecules that for the first time allows the synthesis of extensive 2D or 3D structures that are flexible, strong and resilient, like the chain mail that protected medieval knights. The material, called an...
Topcon Expands Compact Solutions Portfolio with 2D-MC Automatic Grade Control Solution for Compact Track Loaders
LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- Topcon Positioning Systems has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders. Now available in North America, 2D-MC is a low-cost 2D machine control system that is designed to be installed directly onto select grading attachments. Connecting directly to the machine’s controls and an easy-to-use wireless display, the solution works along with familiar rotary laser technology to provide simplified operational visibility, with all the information needed to hit target grade with greater precision and in less time. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117006103/en/ Topcon has announced 2D-MC, an automatic grade control solution for compact track loaders.(Photo: Business Wire)
scitechdaily.com
Breakthrough Discovery Brings Billion-Qubit Quantum Computing Chips Closer
Discovery of previously unknown effect makes compact, ultra-fast control of spin qubits possible. Australian engineers have discovered a new way of precisely controlling single electrons nestled in quantum dots that run logic gates. What’s more, the new mechanism is less bulky and requires fewer parts, which could prove essential to making large-scale silicon quantum computers a reality.
Comments / 0