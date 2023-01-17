Read full article on original website
Related
Iowa Lawmakers Move Several Bills Into Committees
(Des Moines, IA) Iowa lawmakers move several bills into committees Wednesday, targeting education, veterans affairs, and more. One bill would require schools to teach about the ideologies that conflict with the principles of democracy and freedom that the U.S. was founded on. Under another proposal, Iowans who point a laser at an aircraft will face an assault charge. Two other measures would give the commission of veteran affairs fund an additional 300 thousand dollars and raises the amount of money the commission can use from 500 thousand dollars to 800 thousand.
Governor Kim Reynolds’ School Choice Bill Approaches Floor Debate
(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds’ school choice bill is ready for debate in both chambers, more than a week and a half into the session. The proposal putting nearly 76 hundred dollars into educational savings accounts for parents who opt out of the public school system gets approval from two state committees. Passed by the Senate Education and House Education Reform committees, the bill can now be considered by either chamber on the floor. Under the proposal, all Iowa parents would have the chance to access the educational savings accounts within three years.
iheart.com
Will Iowa Governor Reynolds get to sign School Choice into law this time?
As the Governor's School Choice Bill cleared committees in both the House and Senate yesterday, I decided to ask you two questions today about the Bill. For the past two years, versions of the School Choice Bill have cleared the Senate and stalled out in the House, but this time things look like they might be different.
KGLO News
Asking Iowa lawmakers to prioritize water quality, renewable energy
DES MOINES — The Center for Rural Affairs wants the Iowa Legislature to prioritize water quality and renewable energy in the new session. The group blames special-interest roadblocks for keeping the state from reaching its clean-energy potential. One priority is more funding for the 27 Watershed Management Authorities in Iowa.
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces merging of two state departments
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Governor Kim Reynolds has announced the Iowa Veteran’s Home and the Department of Veteran Affairs will be merging. Both agencies will be overseen by the current director of the Iowa Veteran’s Home. Reynolds said the merger will be beneficial for veterans relying on...
Op-Ed: Gov. Reynolds begins to reduce regulatory burden in Iowa
Growing and making Iowa’s economy more competitive is a priority for Gov. Kim Reynolds. Since assuming office, she has placed an emphasis on making Iowa’s tax code more competitive by lowering individual and corporate income tax rates. Further, Gov. Reynolds has controlled the growth of government spending by following prudent budget policies. Low tax rates and limited spending are two crucial pillars for a sound economic policy. A third pillar, which is often forgotten, is reducing the regulatory burden. Gov. Reynolds has begun to address...
theperrynews.com
Letter to the editor: Reynolds an enemy of Iowa values
Rural Iowa counties are where a person can easily identify Iowa values. Small towns and agricultural communities are where people know everyone in their township, where they vote for their neighbor for school board, volunteer in their school and church, encourage everyone to participate in the community events, attend school events even if they have no children participating and come together when a neighbor has a tragedy.
KCRG.com
Univ. of Iowa professor: Labor shortage due to lack of participation
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Since the pandemic, Iowa has seen worker shortages and lawmakers have been targeting the issue with different proposals and plans. Ahead of the 2023 legislative session, Democratic State Senator Molly Donahue said, “Until we start changing what we’re doing in Iowa, we are going to continue to see the drain of the workforce.”
Davenport educators react to Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds's third 'school choice' plan
DAVENPORT, Iowa — For the second time, people in Iowa got the chance to weigh in on a proposed school choice bill to lawmakers in Des Moines. The House Education Reform Committee held a hearing on the proposal, House Study Bill 1, Tuesday night, alternating between public comment in support and against the plan.
KGLO News
Iowa House could debate ‘school choice’ bill Monday
DES MOINES — Governor Kim Reynolds’ new plan to let the parents of private school students apply for state funds to cover tuition and other expenses is speeding thru the legislature. It cleared Republican-led committees in the House and Senate Wednesday and a bill is eligible for debate...
KCCI.com
Parents, educators share their thoughts on school choice bill in front of House lawmakers
DES MOINES, Iowa — Parents, students, educators, and more packed into a room at the Iowa Statehouse Tuesday evening to speak in front of legislators about the school choice bill. While Tuesday wasn't the first time the public was able to share their thoughts on the bill, it was...
No more sliced cheese under Iowa Republicans SNAP proposal
Iowa House Republicans are proposing restrictions on the state's SNAP benefits that could dramatically limit what foods recipients can get at the store.Why it matters: The new bill introduces cumbersome rules that dictate what families can or can't buy at the grocery stores, said Luke Elzinga, spokesperson for DMARC, a local food nonprofit.Driving the news: House File 3 also targets Medicaid and several other public assistance programs. Nearly 40 House Republicans have co-sponsored the bill.A portion of the bill recommends narrowing SNAP food purchases to only what is on the state's approved WIC list, which is meant to be a supplemental nutritional aid for women, infants and children.Proposed restrictions:No white grains — people can only purchase 100% whole wheat bread, brown rice and 100% whole wheat pasta.No baked, refried or chili beans — people can purchase black, red and pinto beans.No fresh meats — people can purchase only canned products like canned tuna or canned salmon.No sliced, cubed or crumbled cheese. No American cheese.What's next: A House subcommittee will consider the bill.
Iowa COVID hospitalizations decline significantly along with infections
The number of people who have COVID-19 and are receiving inpatient treatment at Iowa hospitals declined 20% in the past week, with a similar decrease in the state’s documented infection rate. There were 1,690 new infections confirmed in the past week among people who were not previously infected, according to a Wednesday report by the […] The post Iowa COVID hospitalizations decline significantly along with infections appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KGLO News
Iowa Donor Network says 115 organ donors helped save lives in 2022
DES MOINES — Whenever a person’s life is lost, there’s an opportunity for lives to be saved — if that person was a registered organ and tissue donor. Iowa Donor Network spokeswoman Heather Butterfield says their final figures are in for 2022, during which she says many hundreds of lives were transformed by generous gifts from donors. “In 2022, we had 115 deceased organ donors in the state of Iowa that generously gave 347 organs for transplant,” Butterfield says. “Additionally, we have 979 tissue donors and every single tissue donor has the opportunity to heal and enhance the lives of 50 to 300 people.”
House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill
Committees in both chambers of the Iowa Legislature voted Wednesday to recommend passage of Gov. Kim Reynolds’ private school scholarship legislation, gearing up for floor debates on the governor’s top legislative priority within the first few weeks of the 2023 session. The Senate Education Committee approved the governor’s proposal establishing an education savings account (ESA) […] The post House and Senate committees advance governor’s private school scholarship bill appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
i9 Fact Checker: Ad claims schools saw $1 Billion increase over 10 years
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) is using advertisements on television to make her argument for reforming how public schools in Iowa are funded, which was a campaign issue for her reelection campaign and her highest priority for the 2023 Legislative Session and a campaign issue.
Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds says her plan to use taxpayer money to pay for private schooling gives people a choice to educate their kids where they want. But that’s not what her plan says. Just look at the details: Only certain families with kids in public schools will get that choice. What this plan really […] The post Few Iowa families will have more choices with GOP ‘school choice’ plan appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KGLO News
A Call for Greater Accessibility for Iowans with Disabilities
DES MOINES — Iowans with disabilities said the state could be. to make public places more accessible and inclusive. In the new legislative session, the Iowa Developmental Disabilities Council also wants lawmakers to make more money available to address dramatic staffing shortages. For the 12.5% of Iowans living with a disability, lack of accessibility is an ongoing issue.
State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism
An Iowa House subcommittee advanced a bill Wednesday that would require high school teachers to hold class discussion comparing political ideologies “that conflict with the principles of freedom and democracy that were essential to the founding of the United States.” House File 12 specifically mentions communism and totalitarianism. Iowa Rep. Steven Holt, R-Denison, who co-sponsored […] The post State lawmaker accuses some educators of promoting socialism appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KCRG.com
Iowa family bring awareness to dangers of fentanyl
Two people have been taken to the hospital after an RV caught fire in Cedar Rapids Wednesday morning. Advocates share concerns over string of domestic violence fatalities in Iowa. Updated: 46 minutes ago. Victim advocates say they are worried about a recent string of fatalities linked to domestic violence. Muscatine...
