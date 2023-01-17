A Pennsylvania family discovered a 650-lb fossil whale skull on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland. Cody Goddard, his wife, and their son were on Matoaka Beach in Calvert County when they saw a large, hardened block of sediment laying on the beach. According to the Calvert Marine Museum, the sediment had an “unusual” fossil protruding from one end. The discovery was made in October, but due to the fossil’s sheer size, it took about two months for the fossil to be extracted. The whale skull fossil was about five and a half feet long, 18 inches wide, and weighed approximately 650 pounds, according to the...

CALVERT COUNTY, MD ・ 1 DAY AGO