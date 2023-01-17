Read full article on original website
foxbaltimore.com
After warm January start, weekend snow chances increase for Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — We are perched in the top-ten latest measurable snowfalls in Baltimore, but for some, a few of our computer models imply there could be a risk for snow for some out of a weather-maker this weekend. Keep in mind, not all computer models are on-board with...
Ocean City Today
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Maryland history
Stacker compiled a list of the biggest 1-day snowfalls in Maryland using data from the National Centers for Environmental Information. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
wypr.org
Here’s why workers are digging Chesapeake Bay blue crabs out of the mud this month
Shaun Miller, a biologist with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources measures blue crabs from the Chesapeake Bay. Every year about this time, crews from Maryland’s and Virginia’s natural resources departments head out onto the Chesapeake Bay and its tributaries on boats. Workers are dredging the muddy bottom in the water for crabs, not for the steamer, but for research. It’s called the winter dredge survey. State employees use the information they get to develop harvest regulations for commercial crabbers.
Nottingham MD
Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest millionaire, scores winning $2,000,000 scratch-off
BALTIMORE, MD—A Baltimore County woman is Maryland’s newest multi-millionaire, thanks to the Maryland Lottery. “It’s all about studying the games,” the lucky woman told officials this week. The 60-year-old former state employee visited Maryland Lottery headquarters with a top-prize winning $2,000,000 Gold Rush scratch-off in her...
WTOP
Movie filming brings road closures to DC
Hollywood has come to D.C., as the filming of the movie “Alex Cross” is taking place Wednesday afternoon. There will be parking restrictions and traffic closures to accommodate filming near Maryland Avenue from 19th Street to 22nd Street in Northeast D.C. until 4 p.m. Street closures and listed...
WTOP
Parks in Virginia, Maryland to start culling deer this month
Deer management, or herd culling, is scheduled to start in late January for several national parks and historic battlefields in Maryland and Virginia, according to the National Park Service. The deer management will start Jan. 30 and continue through April 30 at Catoctin Mountain Park; the Antietam and Monocacy national...
wcti12.com
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
Md. Counties Seek Proposals for Ferry System They Aim to Bring to the Bay
While the state of Maryland plows ahead with studies considering the addition of a new span of the Chesapeake Bay Bridge, a group of counties that border the Bay are getting serious about their plan to bring back ferry service like the days of old. As Bay Bulletin reported in...
foxbaltimore.com
Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe dies in car crash
MARYLAND (WBFF) — Wrestling star and Maryland native Jay Briscoe died in a car crash on Tuesday. Jay Briscoe, whose real name is Jamin Pugh, is one half of the well-known Tag Team "The Briscoe Brothers." Pugh passed away in a car accident that took place in Laurel, Delaware...
Bay Net
Breweries, Retailers And Consumers Prepare For Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Belly up – this February marks another celebration of Maryland Craft Beer Lovers Month. Known locally as “FeBREWary,” this monthlong recognition of craft beer highlights the local beer industry. Whether you’ve got a favorite seat at a community tasting room or like to pick up Maryland-made beer at a local retailer, FeBREWary is your time to celebrate all things Maryland beer.
‘Unusual’ 650-pound fossil whale skull found in Maryland, estimated to be 12 million years old
A Pennsylvania family discovered a 650-lb fossil whale skull on the Chesapeake Bay in southern Maryland. Cody Goddard, his wife, and their son were on Matoaka Beach in Calvert County when they saw a large, hardened block of sediment laying on the beach. According to the Calvert Marine Museum, the sediment had an “unusual” fossil protruding from one end. The discovery was made in October, but due to the fossil’s sheer size, it took about two months for the fossil to be extracted. The whale skull fossil was about five and a half feet long, 18 inches wide, and weighed approximately 650 pounds, according to the...
Ocean City Today
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Maryland
Stacker compiled the most popular baby names for girls of the 1990s in Maryland using data from the Social Security Administration. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Major grocery store chain opening new store in Maryland this week
A major grocery store chain is opening another new store in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more. On Friday, January 20, 2023, the popular supermarket chain Giant will be opening its newest Maryland grocery store location in Crofton, according to a press release from the company.
The Best Festivals in Maryland That You Don’t Want to Miss
Maryland is home to many exciting festivals throughout the year, each one offering a unique experience for visitors. Whether you're looking for food, music, or cultural events, there's something for everyone to enjoy.
foxbaltimore.com
SEE IT: Oprah delivers moving speech at Wes Moore's historic inauguration
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (7News) — The iconic and multi-faceted talk show host and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey delivered a moving speech Wednesday during new Maryland Governor Wes Moore's historic inauguration ceremony. The event was held at the Maryland State House in Annapolis. "Hello, Maryland!" she said at first before a cheering...
firefighternation.com
Firefighter’s Union Questions Maryland Fire & Rescue Institute Hiring EMS Chief with Checkered Past
Teresa McMinn – Cumberland Times-News, Md. Jan. 16—CUMBERLAND — A former Allegany County emergency medical services chief, who received a vote of no confidence from a local union and was later sentenced to home incarceration for deer poaching in West Virginia, has been hired as an advanced life support training coordinator for the Maryland Fire and Rescue Institute.
Oprah said eight years in Maryland, WJZ were 'most significant years of my life'
BALTIMORE -- Famed talk show host, media mogul and philanthropist Oprah Winfrey was back in Maryland where her career got started.She was in Annapolis Wednesday to introduce and support Wes Moore, who was sworn in as Maryland's first Black governor.As Moore is set to find himself as an elected politician, Oprah found herself in Maryland, and in particularly in Baltimore as a 6 p.m. anchor at WJZ TV."I was just 22 years old when I first came to Maryland. I was starting a new job as a co-anchor of the 6 o'clock news at WJZ TV," Oprah said before introducing...
preservationmaryland.org
Preservation News: State of Md. Announces $15M for Redevelopment of Former Military Base in Washington Co.
The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development has announced the second recipient of the State of Maryland’s Catalytic Revitalization Tax Credit, designed to rehabilitate formerly government-owned properties for economic and community development purposes. The redevelopment of Fort Ritchie in Washington County will receive a state tax credit worth up to $15 million for the comprehensive redevelopment and reuse at the historic site of the former military base.
wmar2news
Grizzly bears in Montana tested positive for avian influenza
GREAT FALLS — Three juvenile grizzly bears in Montana tested positive for the highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus this fall, according to Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks. The agency said in a news release on Tuesday that the three bears —one near Augusta, one near Dupuyer, and one...
rtands.com
Amtrak Petitions FRA to Retire Maryland Fixed Wayside Signals
Written by Carolina Worrell, Senior Editor, Railway Age. Amtrak is seeking Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) approval to retire fixed wayside signals as automatic block points on the Mid-Atlantic Division’s Philadelphia-to-Washington, line (a Northeast Corridor branch), according to a notice in the Federal Register's Jan. 17 edition. “Specifically, Amtrak requests...
