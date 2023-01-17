Read full article on original website
electrek.co
A Mars rover scientist is about to scale carbon-oxygen batteries
Noon Energy, which has developed “ultra-low-cost, high energy density carbon-oxygen battery technology for long-duration energy storage” for solar and wind power, today announced that it’s secured $28 million in Series A financing to commercialize its technology. Boston-based Clean Energy Ventures and Aramco Ventures’ new Sustainability Fund (as...
This China-free lithium battery plant can power the next 100 years
An Australian-based startup, Recharge Industries Pty, is planning to build a A$300 million (US$210 million) factory that can build lithium-ion batteries that do not have materials imported from China, Bloomberg reported. Currently, China accounts for the majority of lithium-ion battery manufacturing facilities. Other nations are striving to seek alternatives to...
PV Tech
‘A significant moment for European solar manufacturers’: EU unveils Green Deal Industrial Plan
Following months of discussion and encouragement from the European solar industry, the EU has announced a multi-pronged scheme to drive renewable energy and clean technology development, with the aim of putting the European market at the forefront of the global energy transition. The announcement has the potential to prove a...
SolarEdge Begins Shipment of New Battery Cell Line for Stationary Energy Storage Applications
MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 17, 2023-- SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (“SolarEdge” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SEDG), a global leader in smart energy technology, announced today that its Energy Storage division has begun shipping new battery cells designed for stationary Energy Storage applications. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230117005567/en/ Sella 2, SolarEdge’s new battery cell manufacturing facility in South Korea
wasteadvantagemag.com
European Company to Make All Wind Turbine Blades 100 Percent Recyclable, Plans to Build Six Recycling Factories
Denmark-based company Continuum plans to make all wind turbine blades fully recyclable and stop landfilling and their emissions-intensive processing into cement with six industrial-scale recycling factories across Europe, backed by investment from the Danish venture capital firm Climentum Capital and a grant from the UK’s Offshore Wind Growth Partnership (OWGP).
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
teslarati.com
U.K. based battery producer Britishvolt collapses ahead of production
Britishvolt, a U.K.-based battery producer, has entered administration before ever producing battery cells. As many companies and governments alike have rushed to establish battery production locations, many in the United Kingdom had hoped that its domestic Britishvolt battery producer would be their answer to Tesla in the United States, Northvolt in Sweden, LG in South Korea, Power Co. in Germany, and countless others. But according to the BBC, the company has entered administration with very little information on how it plans to move forward.
Honda And LG Energy Solution Announce A New Battery Plant For The US
Honda has announced a new joint venture with LG Energy to establish a joint battery production venture. The two companies will join forces to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles made by Honda, including the cute Honda e, and existing hybrid models such as the Accord Hybrid. Honda has been...
This new battery backup system can power your house during a blackout
Worried about a blackout during extreme weather? San Francisco-based EcoFlow Tech offers a battery backup system that can now power your home for an entire week and this includes heavy appliances like washing machines, coffee machines, and hairdryers too. The system is completely portable and can also be used to power your RV during an off-road trip.
One Kind of Car Is Skyrocketing in Sales While the Rest of the Market Is Slumping
Electric vehicle (EV) sales from brands like Tesla and Ford soared in the U.S. in 2022 during an otherwise slow year for new car transactions. EVs still represent a small fraction of the auto market, but that’s changing quickly as sales increased by 65% last year, according to new research from Cox Automotive, a research and consulting firm.
scitechdaily.com
300% More Capacity: New Battery Technology Could Significantly Lower Energy Storage Costs
A new battery has been developed that boasts four times the capacity of lithium batteries, and at a more affordable cost. An international team of researchers, led by Dr. Shenlong Zhao from the University of Sydney, has developed a new battery that has the potential to significantly reduce the cost of transitioning to a decarbonized economy.
electrek.co
EV batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand – study
EV batteries alone could support the grid in the short term as the world transitions to renewables, according to new research published yesterday. The study, titled “Electric vehicle batteries alone could satisfy short-term grid storage demand by as early as 2030,” was published in Nature Communications. Researchers “quantify...
conceptcarz.com
Ford Announces New Solar Power Plant as Further Step Towards Achieving Ambitious Sustainability Targets
•New solar power plant in Valencia is further step towards Ford's target to be carbon neutral across its European footprint of facilities, logistics and suppliers by 2035. •Ford Almussafes vehicle manufacturing facility installed 2.8 megawatts of photovoltaic electricity power, increasing by 2.2 megawatts in coming months. •Expansion of current photovoltaic...
ZDNet
The best rechargeable batteries
If you're still using disposable batteries, well, it's time to switch. Not only will the switch save you money, but it'll also mean less e-waste. Also, it puts an end to having to head out to the store to buy replacements. But just as with most things, not all rechargeable...
techxplore.com
Harnessing solar energy: New method improves readings of double-sided panels
A laboratory in photonics and renewable energy at the University of Ottawa has developed a new method for measuring the solar energy produced by bifacial solar panels, the double-sided solar technology which is expected to meet increased global energy demands moving forward. Published in the journal Joule, this study from...
PV Tech
JA Solar to supply modules to Egypt’s ‘largest’ solar PV project, 560MW capacity
Module manufacturer JA Solar has partnered with UAE-based developer AMEA Power to supply modules to a 560MW solar PV project in Egypt. The partnership extends the collaboration of both companies to provide an integrated solution for the gigawatt-scale solar and wind projects AMEA is working on in Egypt. Among them...
PV Tech
JA Solar supplies 1.6 million PV modules to Samsung C&T for Qatari project
Module manufacturer JA Solar has signed a PV module supply agreement with engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) company Samsung C&T for a PV power plant project in Qatar. Under this supply agreement, JA Solar will provide more than 1.6 million DeepBlue 3.0 modules – which apply the p-type Percium+ cell...
PV Tech
Solar PV to outshine other renewables in South Korea
Solar PV will be the most dominant non-hydropower renewable in added capacity during the next ten years in South Korea, according to a report from Fitch Solutions Country Risk and Industry Research. The installed capacity from renewables will grow from nearly 25GW at the end of 2022 to 46GW in...
PV Tech
Lightsource bp closes tax equity deal for 481MW US solar portfolio
Lightsource bp has closed a tax equity deal, worth US$267 million, with financial services company Wells Fargo for a 481MW solar portfolio in the US. The investment will support the construction and operation of the portfolio, including the 346MW Oxbow solar farm project in Louisiana, with energy sales to McDonald’s and eBay, and the 135MW Conway Solar project in Arkansas, with energy sales to Conway Corp.
PV Tech
Offshore Solar Platform launched in the Netherlands to engage active stakeholders in North Sea
The Offshore Solar Platform (POS) has been officially launched in the Netherlands, together with Dutch independent research organisation TNO (Netherlands Organisation for Applied Scientific Research). The platform positions itself as a discussion partner for the Dutch government, grid operator TenneT, and other sectors and stakeholders active in the North Sea....
