The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs' football team has named Luke Olson as the team's next defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. "I could not be more excited to be a part of Bulldog Football as I have had a ton of respect for the program for a long time," said Olson. "From growing up in the Twin Cities and knowing coaches and players who have been a part of it, UMD has always been a place I've felt would be a great fit for me if the opportunity presented itself. I'm very thankful Coach Wiese and Coach Dill felt the same and I'm looking forward to getting started."

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO