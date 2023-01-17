Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
umdbulldogs.com
FOOTBALL NAMES OLSON AS ASSISTANT COACH
The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs' football team has named Luke Olson as the team's next defensive backs coach and recruiting coordinator. "I could not be more excited to be a part of Bulldog Football as I have had a ton of respect for the program for a long time," said Olson. "From growing up in the Twin Cities and knowing coaches and players who have been a part of it, UMD has always been a place I've felt would be a great fit for me if the opportunity presented itself. I'm very thankful Coach Wiese and Coach Dill felt the same and I'm looking forward to getting started."
umdbulldogs.com
THREE BULLDOGS NAMED AS HOBEY BAKER NOMINEES
Freshman Ben Steeves Dominic James, and Junior Wyatt Kaiser have been named as nominees for the 2023 Hobey Baker Memorial Award. Rookie Ben Steeves wasted no time racking up points for the Bulldogs in his first collegiate year. Steeves scored his first collegiate goal in UMD's opening weekend against Arizona State. He followed up his first goal with his second career goal just 57 seconds later. The rookie was also the first Bulldog this year to score a hat trick. Steeves scored a natural hat trick goal against Colorado College, making him the first rookie since 1994, and only one of 11 freshmen in program history. He also leads the team in goals (12), points(15), shots (79), and power play goals (6).
umdbulldogs.com
BULLDOGS LAND THE SEVEN SPOT IN NSIC BASEBALL PRESEASON POLL
Duluth, Minn. --The NSIC announced its baseball preseason polls this morning. The University of Minnesota Duluth Baseball team was selected to finish 7th overall for the 2023 conference season. The Bulldogs squad will include a number of returners and a strong number of newcomers. Two returners Tim Pokornowski and Alex...
umdbulldogs.com
STAYING LOCAL: BULLDOGS HEAD TO SUPERIOR ON SATURDAY FOR INDOOR TRACK & FIELD MEET
The University of Minnesota Duluth men's and women's indoor track & field teams won't have far to travel for their next meet as they head across the bridge into Superior, Wis. on Saturday (January 21st) for the Twin Ports Open hosted by the University of Wisconsin-Superior. The Bulldogs recently began...
umdbulldogs.com
NO. 6 BULLDOGS HEAD SOUTH TO ST. THOMAS FOR SATURDAY-SUNDAY SERIES
UMD: 17-6-1 (11-6-1) St. Thomas: 7-16-1 (2-15-1) Video: https://www.bigtenplus.com/en-int/page/home. Live Stats: https://tommiesports.com/sidearmstats/whockey/summary. THE SERIES: All-time, UMD is one-sided in six all-time meetings against Tommies with a 5-0-1 record since STU became a Divsion I program and joined the WCHA last season. Over those six games, the Bulldogs have outscored UST...
umdbulldogs.com
PREVIEW: UMD HOCKEY PREPARES FOR WEEKEND SERIES AGAINST NORTH DAKOTA
THE MATCHUP The Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs are back on the road and will meet RV North Dakota in Grand Forks this upcoming weekend. The teams last saw each other last season at AMSOIL where North Dakota left with a sweep. During the Friday game of that series, Dominic James scored a short handed goal to close the gap made in the second period by two power play goals, but ultimately the UMD fell 4-3. In Saturday's game the Fighting Hawks recorded two goals in the second to secure a 3-2 win over the Bulldogs. UMD currently has an overall record of 9-12-1 and has gone 4-8-0 in NCHC conference play.
Comments / 0