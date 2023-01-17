ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan

Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
BBC

Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Yardbarker

Premier League scouts watch Liel Abada, Celtic must act

English Premier League side Southampton sent scouts to watch Liel Abada at Hampden on Saturday. The Israeli winger came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, which sets up a Glasgow Derby Final against Rangers on February 26th. According to a report from the Daily Record, Nathan...
BBC

Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
Yardbarker

Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder

Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
BBC

Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park

A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order. Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was...
The Guardian

Gnonto and Bamford double up as Leeds overwhelm Cardiff in FA Cup

As the thermometer plunged below freezing point, Jesse Marsch wore the look of a man revelling in the restorative warmth of a long-awaited summer sun. West Yorkshire may be in the midst of a bleak, and bitter, mid-winter but on a night when the outrageously gifted Wilfried Gnonto and a reassuringly sharp Patrick Bamford both scored twice, the Leeds United manager hitherto fragile job security suddenly seemed infinitely more robust.
Yardbarker

Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested

Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
BBC

Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd

Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
BBC

Motherwell: Matt Penney returns to Ipswich Town

Matt Penney, who won two player of the month awards after joining Motherwell in August, has returned to Ipswich Town following the expiry of his loan deal. The 24-year-old arrived at Fir Park on a six-month loan from the League One side and was a resounding success. The defender started...
Yardbarker

Celtic midfielder nears EFL move as medical completed

Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson is nearing a move to Fleetwood Town. The 21-year-old’s deal with the Scottish Champions expires in the summer and the player has been informed that there will be no extension forthcoming meaning that the player was free to find a new club. According to The...
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...

