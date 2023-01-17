Read full article on original website
BBC
Doncaster sign Leicester's Ben Nelson and Blackburn's James Brown on loan
Doncaster Rovers have signed Leicester City defender Ben Nelson and Blackburn Rovers right-back James Brown on loan until the end of the season. Nelson, 18, spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Rovers' League Two rivals Rochdale, making 12 appearances. Meanwhile, Brown, 24, featured 22 times during...
BBC
Crystal Palace 1-1 Manchester United: 'I have to criticise my team' - Erik Ten Hag
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag criticises his side for "dropped points" after Crystal Palace's late equaliser in stoppage time of their 1-1 Premier League draw. MATCH REPORT: Olise stunner gives Palace a point to deny Man Utd. Watch Premier League highlights every week on Match Of The Day on...
Football transfer rumours: Newcastle keen on move for Chelsea trio?
Denzel Dumfries to Manchester United? | Spurs in for Pedro Porro? | Dortmund to move for Anthony Elanga?
Yardbarker
Premier League scouts watch Liel Abada, Celtic must act
English Premier League side Southampton sent scouts to watch Liel Abada at Hampden on Saturday. The Israeli winger came on as a substitute in the 2-0 win over Kilmarnock, which sets up a Glasgow Derby Final against Rangers on February 26th. According to a report from the Daily Record, Nathan...
BBC
Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens
Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
Alejandro Garnacho ‘refuses to sign new £20k-a-week Man Utd contract’ amid Real Madrid and Juventus transfer interest
ALEJANDRO Garnacho has refused to sign a new contract with Manchester United amid interest from Real Madrid and Juventus, reports suggest. Garnacho has been enjoying a breakout season at Old Trafford with two goals and five assists in 15 appearances across all competitions. According to The Independent, the 18-year-old sensation,...
Yardbarker
Newcastle ready to offer €10m-per-season to sign 27-year-old midfielder
Newcastle United are interested in signing the Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic. Italian journalist Ciro Venerato has now revealed (h/t TuttoJuve) that the Premier League side are prepared to pay the midfielder wages of around €10 million to lure him to the Premier League. Apparently Italian giants Juventus are...
Real Madrid monitoring Alejandro Garnacho contract situation as Manchester United winger stalls on extension
Garnacho is one of the most promising players in the world, and Manchester United face a test to keep him on their books
BBC
Raheem Sterling: Fan banned for racial abuse at Villa Park
A man who racially abused footballer Raheem Sterling during a game at Villa Park has been given a three-year banning order. Timothy Hyslop shouted at the Chelsea and England player during the first half of a Premier League clash with Aston Villa on 16 October. The 54-year-old, from Staffordshire, was...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
BBC
Masterclass: Alessia Russo of Man Utd shows you how to be a top forward
England and Manchester United striker Alessia Russo breaks down her game in a close-range finishing masterclass, including forward runs, first touch and plenty of goalscoring. Available to UK users only.
Gnonto and Bamford double up as Leeds overwhelm Cardiff in FA Cup
As the thermometer plunged below freezing point, Jesse Marsch wore the look of a man revelling in the restorative warmth of a long-awaited summer sun. West Yorkshire may be in the midst of a bleak, and bitter, mid-winter but on a night when the outrageously gifted Wilfried Gnonto and a reassuringly sharp Patrick Bamford both scored twice, the Leeds United manager hitherto fragile job security suddenly seemed infinitely more robust.
BBC
Darren Ferguson: Peterborough United boss says squad has the quality to get promotion without many additions
Peterborough United manager Darren Ferguson says he thinks the squad he has inherited is good enough to get promoted without many new signings. Ferguson won his first game back at the helm on Monday at Port Vale after returning for a fourth spell as boss earlier this month. Posh's 2-0...
Yardbarker
Newcastle make enquiry about long-term target following news that Arsenal are now interested
Newcastle United have made a fresh enquiry for Bayer Leverkusen star Moussa Diaby following the news that Arsenal have become interested in the French winger. The Magpies have asked the Bundesliga outfit to keep them informed about the 23-year-old’s situation, reports the Daily Mail, as the Tyneside club are long-term admirers of the Leverkusen star.
BBC
Sutton's predictions: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Crystal Palace remain extremely difficult to predict, but that's not because they are poor all the time - quite the opposite, actually, as they showed against Chelsea on Sunday, when they deserved to get something out of the game. Manchester United were extremely fortunate to win Saturday's derby against Manchester...
Report: PSV Rejected Chelsea's First Bid For Noni Madueke
PSV rejected Chelsea's first approach of £30million for winger Noni Madueke but talks are ongoing and there is expected to be more bids from Chelsea for the player.
BBC
Motherwell: Matt Penney returns to Ipswich Town
Matt Penney, who won two player of the month awards after joining Motherwell in August, has returned to Ipswich Town following the expiry of his loan deal. The 24-year-old arrived at Fir Park on a six-month loan from the League One side and was a resounding success. The defender started...
Lee Johnson's Hibs join battle to sign Sunderland defender
Hibs looking to rival Aberdeen to sign Sunderland centre-back.
Yardbarker
Celtic midfielder nears EFL move as medical completed
Celtic midfielder Scott Robertson is nearing a move to Fleetwood Town. The 21-year-old’s deal with the Scottish Champions expires in the summer and the player has been informed that there will be no extension forthcoming meaning that the player was free to find a new club. According to The...
Yardbarker
Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star
Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
