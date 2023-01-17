ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens

Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
ng-sportingnews.com

'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing

Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
OnlyHomers

Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury

Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
BBC

Brain injury legal action: Former amateur rugby union players state case for claim

More than 55 former amateur rugby union players say the sport's governing bodies failed to protect them from permanent brain injury. Lawyers representing the group say they have written to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and Rugby Football Union setting out their case before a potential lawsuit. It follows...
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Sam Warburton expects Christ Tshiunza impact for Wales

Ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton expects Exeter's Christ Tshiunza to make an impact for coach Warren Gatland's side in the forthcoming Six Nations. With Justin Tipuric tipped to be open-side and Taulupe Faletau number eight, Tshiunza's blind-side rivals seem to be Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright. Leicester open-side flanker Tommy Reffell...
BBC

European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch

Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
The Independent

MPs to question governing bodies over fan safety at sporting events

Fan safety at sporting events will again be in the spotlight as MPs question national governing bodies on Thursday as part of an ongoing inquiry.Representatives from the football, cricket and horse racing authorities will face questions from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee over whether sports contribute enough to security at their events.A committee press release cited reports that police forces were only able to recover £7million of their £47m costs to police football in the 2019-20 season.Tomorrow we will hear evidence for our inquiry into safety at major sporting events.We will be questioning:@wembleystadium@EFL@ECB_cricket@TheRCA📺 Watch live from...
BBC

Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper

Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
The Independent

Chinese players’ match-fixing charges ‘heartbreaking’, WPBSA boss says

Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao is among six Chinese players charged with match-fixing by snooker’s governing body, whose chairman Jason Ferguson described the situation as “heartbreaking”.All 10 players currently suspended from the World Snooker Tour have been deemed to have cases to answer by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) following the sport’s biggest ever corruption investigation.The other players charged with fixing a match or matches are Lu Ning, Zhang Jiankang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu and Zhao Jianbo.An independent disciplinary tribunal will now be convened to consider the evidence, with a verdict likely delivered before the World Championship...

