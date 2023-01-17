Read full article on original website
BBC
Amy Hardcastle: Leeds Rhinos sign England centre from St Helens
Leeds Rhinos have signed St Helens centre Amy Hardcastle. The 33-year-old England international scored 50 tries in 28 appearances for Saints and helped them win the treble in 2021. "It's a great club and what they are doing for the women's team is exciting," she told the club website. "I...
ng-sportingnews.com
'I'm disappointed': Rennie releases first statement after Wallabies axing
Former Wallabies coach Dave Rennie has expressed how “disappointed” he is, following Rugby Australia’s staggering decision to axe him ahead of this year’s World Cup. Rugby Australia confirmed on Monday morning that Rennie had been fired from his position as the head coach of the men’s national team, just eight months out from the World Cup.
Sussex bring in Shadab Khan for Vitality Blast
Pakistan legspinner expected to be available for duration of the competition
Tennis Star Suffers Devastating Injury
Over the past two decades, the rankings of men's professional tennis have been dominated by three men. Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, and Rafael Nadal. With the retirement last year of Roger Federer, just Djokovic and Nadal remain, and Nadal's time on the tour may be running out.
BBC
Brain injury legal action: Former amateur rugby union players state case for claim
More than 55 former amateur rugby union players say the sport's governing bodies failed to protect them from permanent brain injury. Lawyers representing the group say they have written to World Rugby, the Welsh Rugby Union and Rugby Football Union setting out their case before a potential lawsuit. It follows...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Sam Warburton expects Christ Tshiunza impact for Wales
Ex-Wales captain Sam Warburton expects Exeter's Christ Tshiunza to make an impact for coach Warren Gatland's side in the forthcoming Six Nations. With Justin Tipuric tipped to be open-side and Taulupe Faletau number eight, Tshiunza's blind-side rivals seem to be Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright. Leicester open-side flanker Tommy Reffell...
BBC
European Challenge Cup: Brive v Cardiff brought forward over icy pitch
Venue: Stadium de Brive Date: Saturday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT. Coverage: Live score updates and match report on the BBC Sport website & app. Cardiff's European Challenge Cup game at French club Brive on Saturday has been brought forward by the hosts because of icy pitch conditions there. The...
MPs to question governing bodies over fan safety at sporting events
Fan safety at sporting events will again be in the spotlight as MPs question national governing bodies on Thursday as part of an ongoing inquiry.Representatives from the football, cricket and horse racing authorities will face questions from the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) select committee over whether sports contribute enough to security at their events.A committee press release cited reports that police forces were only able to recover £7million of their £47m costs to police football in the 2019-20 season.Tomorrow we will hear evidence for our inquiry into safety at major sporting events.We will be questioning:@wembleystadium@EFL@ECB_cricket@TheRCA📺 Watch live from...
Willie Peters says Hull KR ready to go forward – with South Sydney comparison
WILLIE Peters is ready for a Hull KR revolution – both on and off the field. And he can already see similarities between the Robins and NRL giants South Sydney. The Australian is looking to take the Robins to the Super League play offs in his first season in charge after replacing Tony Smith and stand-in Danny McGuire.
Review panel urges CWI and West Indies players to find 'middle ground'
The panel has termed the 2024 T20 World Cup - which WI will co-host - a "golden opportunity to hit the reset button"
Moreeng believes van Niekerk 'will be ready' for T20 World Cup
Having recovered from a long-term ankle injury, she has met all of CSA's fitness requirements except the 2km time trial
BBC
Zimbabwe v Ireland ODI: Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to miss rest of series with concussion
Captain Andrew Balbirnie will miss the rest of Ireland's one-day international series against Zimbabwe after retiring hurt in Wednesday's opening defeat with a suspected concussion. Balbirnie hit his eighth ODI century before he was struck on the helmet from a deflection off his own bat. The 32-year-old Dubliner has been...
BBC
Lydia Williams: Brighton sign PSG goalkeeper
Brighton have signed former Arsenal goalkeeper Lydia Williams from Paris St-Germain until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 34-year-old has previously played at Melbourne City, OL Reign and Pitea. "I am sure Lydia will have a big impact," said Brighton coach Jen Scheuer. "Hopefully, we will see some of...
Arsenal ace Iwabuchi joins Tottenham on loan with club sealing transfer after Bethany England swoop
TOTTENHAM have signed Mana Iwabuchi from Arsenal with the playmaker switching to the club on a temporary deal. The Japan midfielder, 29, has joined the team for the rest of this season having made three appearances in the top tier so far this term. Iwabuchi’s January move follows Spurs' swoop...
Norway soccer leader who confronted Qatar seeks top UEFA job
GENEVA (AP) — The Norwegian official who made her reputation in soccer politics with a speech in Doha last year criticizing World Cup host Qatar is seeking to join the UEFA executive committee. Lise Klaveness, one of the few women presidents of a national soccer federation, is standing as...
Chinese players’ match-fixing charges ‘heartbreaking’, WPBSA boss says
Former Masters champion Yan Bingtao is among six Chinese players charged with match-fixing by snooker’s governing body, whose chairman Jason Ferguson described the situation as “heartbreaking”.All 10 players currently suspended from the World Snooker Tour have been deemed to have cases to answer by the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) following the sport’s biggest ever corruption investigation.The other players charged with fixing a match or matches are Lu Ning, Zhang Jiankang, Chen Zifan, Chang Bingyu and Zhao Jianbo.An independent disciplinary tribunal will now be convened to consider the evidence, with a verdict likely delivered before the World Championship...
BBC
Jake Lintott: England Lions spinner signs new Bears contract at Edgbaston until 2025
England Lions spinner Jake Lintott has signed a three-year Warwickshire deal. The slow left-arm wrist spinner, 29, who has made 35 T20 Blast appearances for Birmingham Bears since signing late on in the 2020 season, has also made an impact around the world. After starring for Southern Brave to win...
