ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Europe’s 90/180 rule: How long can you stay in an EU country and how does it work?

Now that the UK has left the European Union, the ease with which the British have holidayed, worked and lived in the EU for decades has ended.When negotiating the Brexit Withdrawal Agreement, the government arranged for the UK to be treated as a “third country”.That means the maximum stay in any European Union nation except Ireland is strictly limited – with the “90/180” rule applying to British passport holders.So how does it work, and which aspects are tricky to navigate? These are the key questions and answers.How long can I stay in a European Union country with a British...
travelawaits.com

Entering European Union Countries Changes In May — The New Tech Promising To Streamline The Experience

A new Entry/Exit System (EES) for Europe will take effect in May 2023. The European Union is implementing this large-scale IT system as part of the 2016 Smart Borders Package. This automated system will scan non-European Union travelers’ passports and register personal information, biometric data (i.e., fingerprints and facial images), and entry and exit dates as they pass through the EU’s external borders.
Reuters

EBRD expects record 2022 loss due to Russia, Belarus holdings

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development expects a record loss in 2022, primarily due to losses from its portfolio holdings in Russia and Belarus, EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso said on Wednesday.
msn.com

World reacts to controversial Brittney Griner news

Ever since Brittney Griner was finally released from Russian custody, many have suggested that not every imprisoned American gets the same treatment. While the United States worked tirelessly to secure Griner’s release, even trading a convicted Russian arms dealer for her freedom, others have come forward claiming the United States did not help them nearly as much.
brytfmonline.com

Everyone from China refuses to come to the country

The infection exploded in China. Several countries have taken measures to avoid infection from China, which the country does not agree with, and countermeasures are now being announced. Chinese authorities say entry restrictions for Chinese imposed by a number of countries lack scientific basis and are unreasonable. – Some countries...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
maritime-executive.com

Antwerp, Rotterdam Seize Five Percent of Global Cocaine Production

The Port of Antwerp is the preferred European destination for cocaine smugglers, thanks to its thriving trade links with Latin America and its ideal location for EU distribution. Cocaine seizures have risen at the port every year for the past decade as customs agents work to thwart ever-shifting patterns of concealment. The amount has become so massive that the Belgian customs agency's incinerators struggle to burn it fast enough.
TravelPulse

As a Schengen Member, Does Croatia Have New Travel Requirements?

Stretching along the Adriatic Sea at the northern edges of the Mediterranean, the Central European country of Croatia has become increasingly popular among international tourists in recent years. And, it’s no wonder why. The unassuming nation closely neighbors such long-celebrated destinations as Italy and Greece, and boasts similarly rich...
Quartz

The US is surpassing Russia as Europe's top energy supplier

Europe’s energy divorce from Russia has been swift. Since the European Union banned purchasing seaborne Russian crude oil in December, Russia’s exports have fallen by 9%. That’s a big drop, mitigated only somewhat by increased exports to Asian countries not party to the ban. The G7 countries...
Recycling Today

BIR adds its voice to European trading concerns

The Brussels-based Bureau of International Recycling (BIR) has joined the Association of German Metal Traders and Recyclers (VDM) in warning of negative consequences stemming from a recent European Parliament vote. In a Jan. 18 news release, BIR states, “Following yesterday’s plenary vote in the European Parliament regarding the revision of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy