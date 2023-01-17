ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

104.1 WIKY

Police Seek Chase Suspect: E-F-D On Scene of House Fire…

The Evansville Police Department along with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office has set up a perimeter on the Veterans Memorial Parkway on-ramp…off of Highway 41 and near Weinbach Avenue under I-69. The chase started around 2:15 this morning on the Lloyd over Garvin at one point traveling near Ellis Park. The suspect ditched his vehicle on Weinbach under I-69…and….
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Police pursuit pair caught in overnight chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Two Gibson County residents were apprehended Wednesday morning after police say the pair took officers on a chase through Evansville overnight. According to an affidavit, an Evansville Police officer tried to pull over a Ford Escort after watching the driver run a stop sign while turning onto Grove Street. We’re told […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two vehicles stolen from Princeton dealership

PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) – An investigation is underway after police say two vehicles were stolen from Steve Faulkner Chevrolet in Princeton. The thefts occurred around 2:30am Thursday. “We confirm two vehicles were taken from the Faulkner’s lot,” explains Captain Bobby Wood with the Princeton Police Department. “We have recovered one of them. The other vehicle […]
PRINCETON, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Two arrested after pursuit early Wednesday morning

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Two men have been arrested after fleeing Evansville Police and Vanderburgh County Sheriffs in a vehicle chase and foot pursuit early Wednesday morning. The chase ended in the area of South Weinbach Avenue, where the suspects ditched the car after it got stuck in the river bottoms and began running from […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Officials: 2 suspects found in search after police chase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Two chase suspects were found after an hours long search in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, it all started just after 2:15 a.m. when a deputy tried to pull over a car on the Lloyd Expressway for running a red light.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Juvenile Hit By Car While Chasing Dog

A young Evansville girl was hit by a car Tuesday evening. The accident happened at the intersection of Virginia Street and Linwood Avenue. Witnesses say the girl was crossing the street to catch a loose dog when she was hit. The driver told police they didn’t have enough time to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mt. Vernon man held on $1M bond after arrest

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WEHT) — A 37-year-old Mount Vernon man is behind bars after police accuse him of molesting a child. On Wednesday, the Mount Vernon Police Department took Stephen Cox Jr. into custody on a warrant. Officers say the arrest comes as part of a lengthy investigation. His felony charges include Child Molesting and […]
MOUNT VERNON, IN
wevv.com

Investigators looking into cause of Henderson garage fire

Fire officials are trying to track down the cause of a garage fire that happened in Henderson, Kentucky on Wednesday. The Henderson Fire Department says crews were called to a structure fire in the area of Cumnock Street and Shelby Street on Wednesday. According to HFD, firefighters arriving at the...
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

UPDATE: Name of bicycle rider killed during crash with school bus released

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Police say an EVSC school bus hit and killed a man. It happened at the intersection of Louisiana and Mary Streets. EPD detectives were there along with their crime scene unit, accident re-constructionist, and the Vanderburgh County Coroner who later released the identity of the man who died: 62-year-old Albert Leroy Page.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

EPD: Felon arrested for pistol whipping woman

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville man is behind bars and facing eight separate charges after police say he hit a woman with a handgun. You may remember him from August of 2020 when he got stuck in a chimney while police tried to arrest him. On January 11, officers were dispatched to a home […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

