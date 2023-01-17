Read full article on original website
1450wlaf.com
Oak Ridge sweeps Campbell at Wildcat Arena
OAK RIDGE, TN (WLAF) – Not many teams leave Wildcat Arena with a win, and that was the case with Campbell on Tuesday night. Oak Ridge won the JV Cougars game, 64-51, the Lady Cougars contest, 56-40, and the Cougars game 85-61. Lady Cougar Carley Kitts was tops for Campbell with 15 followed by 13 from Emma Brandenburg, Saylor Hutchison’s 10 and two from Reagan Stanfill. The Lady Cougars are 8 & 11 in all games with a 2-2 district mark.
1450wlaf.com
Isaiah Micah Fontana, age 19, of Knoxville
Age 19 of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away Thursday January 12, 2023, in Anderson County, Tennessee. He was born August 15, 2003. Arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
1450wlaf.com
Franklin Bruce Dople, age 42, of Jellico
Age 42 of the Wooldridge Community of Jellico, Tennessee passed away Thursday January 19, 2023. He was born August 14, 1980. Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time. Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements. “Your Family Funeral Home”
1450wlaf.com
CCHS’s Erik Hill is Eagle Tire Pros teacher of the week
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Teachers make a difference in their students lives each and every day. For many students, having a teacher who cares and goes that extra mile can be the difference in a successful education and graduation. We’ve all had that teacher who inspired us or helped in some way. That’s why WLAF and Eagle Tire Pros salute all of our hard working educators with a weekly feature.
1450wlaf.com
Stolen and empty SUV pulled out of Norris Lake
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Divers and rescue squads worked most of Thursday retrieving a vehicle out of Norris Lake on the south end of Campbell County. A central dispatch operator said the call came into the office at 10:47am, and investigators with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office along with volunteers from the La Follette and Anderson County Rescue Squads responded. Crews gathered at the end of Pinecrest Road at Norris Lake to begin the operation.
1450wlaf.com
Burchett visits Campbell County
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Congressman Tim Burchett paid a visit to Campbell County Mayor Jack Lynch and State Representative Dennis Powers on Wednesday. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/19/2023-6AM)
1450wlaf.com
Thu., noon is deadline to qualify for Jacksboro election
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The election for the Town of Jacksboro is scheduled for April, and petitions for those interested in running for one of the three aldermen posts are available for pick up. To date, three petitions have been picked up but not yet returned. Greg...
1450wlaf.com
Woodson’s Cash Stores to host Chamber Coffee Connection Thu.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism invites you to Thursday’s January Coffee Connection with Chamber Citadel Partner, Woodson’s Cash Stores. “We look forward to seeing you at 2221 Jacksboro Pike, Suite A15, in La Follette. Breakfast will also be provided,” said...
1450wlaf.com
Commission approves Prater as new VA Director
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Shane Prater was tapped as Campbell County’s new Director of Veteran Affairs. He will replace Kevin Walden who recently retired. His hiring was upon the recommendation of the County’s Insurance and Personnel Committee, which spent last week interviewing and narrowing down candidates from a pool of five.
1450wlaf.com
Chamber of Commerce “Chocolate Crawl” begins Mon., Feb 6
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – The Campbell County Chamber of Commerce Retail Committee is planning the annual Chocolate Crawl leading up to Valentine’s Day. This community event begins on Mon., Feb. 6, and runs through Fri., Feb. 10. The event consists of a Chocolate Crawl map with...
1450wlaf.com
Car accident leads to the discovery of drugs, prompts arrest
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Campbell County Sheriff’s Deputy Preston Mullins responded to a call on Demory Road last week about a car accident. When Mullins arrived, he found a silver Honda Civic over an embankment. The vehicle had hit several trees and shrubbery before stopping atop the shrubbery and was teetering on a fallen tree.
1450wlaf.com
Veterans Affairs Director finalists up for vote before county commission
JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Shane Prater will be presented to the full county commission today at the 6pm meeting of the Campbell County Commission at the courthouse. Depending on how the vote goes will determine if the other finalist, Al Truhett, is presented. The search to replace the retiring...
1450wlaf.com
LUB has planned water outage scheduled for next week
SPEEDWELL, TN (WLAF) – The La Follette Utilities Board (LUB) has a scheduled water outage for Tue., Jan. 24, from 8am until 5pm. LUB crews, along with a third-party construction company, will have the water service off at Cawood Drive, next to the Speedwell Post Office, up to the Speedwell Volunteer Fire Department on Highway 63. The outage runs from 8am throughout the day. The water service should be restored by 5pm that day, according to LUB officials. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 01/18/2023-NOON)
1450wlaf.com
Grand jury hands down first indictments of new year
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Last week, the Campbell County Grand Jury handed down the following indictments. These people will arraigned today at 9 am. Joshua Fontana (9/14/85) – possession of a schedule I controlled substance, possession of a schedule II controlled substance, fourth offense driving on a revoked license. Jason...
1450wlaf.com
Brotherton charged with murder in death of husband
JACKSBORO, TN (SPECIAL TO WLAF) – A joint investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a Jacksboro woman on murder charges in connection to an overdose death. On April 2, 2021, special agents with the TBI...
1450wlaf.com
Trammell files suit following Open Records request
JACKSBORO, TN. (WLAF)- Campbell County and the Campbell County Board of Education are facing a legal challenge after not producing documents in a timely manner. Last week, Jimmy Trammell filed suit in Campbell County Chancery Court asking the chancellor require those two entities provide him with documents pertaining to the board of education not being in compliance with Tennessee’s requirement that all school system employees be offered the same health insurance. CLICK HERE for a related story.
