Biden tours beach town damaged by massive California storms
CAPITOLA, Calif. — (AP) — President Joe Biden walked along the splintered boardwalk of this picture-postcard California beach town Thursday and heard from business owners struggling to repair damage to their shops after deadly storms caused devastation across the region and killed more than 20 people statewide. Biden...
California witness describes low-flying triangle-shaped object along dark highway
A California witness at Napa reported watching a silent, triangle-shaped object flying low with white lights at the three corners at 11:45 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
capradio.org
How will California’s water storage hold up in future dry-wet cycles?
California’s recent storms have brought record amounts of precipitation but have also revived a perennial debate at the state Capitol over water storage and management. By some estimates, more than 32 trillion gallons of water have fallen on the state since the first storms hit in late December. On...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Gold Nugget Ever Found in California
In the 19th century, California recorded a gold rush. After the first discovery of gold at the Sutter’s Mill in Coloma, thousands of people flocked to the state in search of gold. This period was known as the California Gold Rush. Finding a massive gold piece was one of the significant ways to make a fortune overnight at the time, and many people found it in the form of gold nuggets, such as the largest gold nugget found at Carson Hill, California, in 1854.
northcountydailystar.com
California’s Disastrous Universal Mail-in Election Lost 10 MILLION Ballots in 2022!
The results are in for California’s Emergency! COVID excuse to toss out most in-person voting and go to universal mail-in ballots. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s experiment to help Democrats worked, but was utterly disastrous if you consider election integrity to be important. The Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF) surveyed...
Climate change could increase precipitation in California storms by trillions of gallons, study says
As damaging as it was for more than 32 trillion gallons of rain and snow to fall on California since Christmas, a worst-case global warming scenario could juice up similar future downpours by one-third by the middle of this century, a new study says.
California’s next flood could destroy one of its most diverse cities. Will lawmakers try to save it?
In early 1862, a storm of biblical proportions struck California, dropping more than 120 inches of rain and snow on the state over two months. The entire state flooded, but nowhere was the deluge worse than in the Central Valley, a gash of fertile land that runs down the middle of the state between two mountain ranges. In the spring, as melting snow mixed with torrential rain, the valley transformed into “a perfect sea,” as one observer put it, vanishing beneath 30 feet of water that poured from the Sacramento and San Joaquin Rivers. People rowed through town streets on canoes. A quarter of all the cows in the state drowned. It took months for the water to drain out.
Two earthquakes felt near area where Biden will survey storm damage
(KRON) — A 3.5-magnitude earthquake later followed by a 3.3 aftershock struck about 8 miles from Hollister and 11 miles from Salinas on Thursday. The area the quakes hit is not too far from where President Joe Biden is expected to be today as he surveys storm damage and meets with California Gov. Gavin Newsom. […]
californiaglobe.com
California Snowpack Reaches 250%, Reservoirs Begin To Fill From Recent Storms
The first snowpack and reservoir measurements following the latest record-setting atmospheric river events in California have been found to be much higher than expected, with many drought ravaged areas across the state now either approaching normalcy or even going above pre-drought averages. Before the storms came in late last year,...
New project trying to save California's storm water from being flushed out to ocean
CERES, Calif. — It’s a constant battle in California when it comes to managing floodwater in big storms but also saving enough for the dry season. The recent cycle of storms brought both beneficial rain but hazardous conditions. It's a classic example of large atmospheric rivers. The benefits...
californiaglobe.com
California Pensioners Taking the State Out of the Frying Pan Into the Fire
California is arguably the best thing that ever happened on planet Earth. From literal gold-seekers of the 19th century to Grapes of Wrath Okies, to Reagan-era business tycoons, California has long been where Americans and others went to make their fortunes. And they succeeded, with Silicon Valley, Hollywood, and other California institutions transforming our country and the world.
California natural gas bills are soaring, and help is limited
Californians are getting hit with outrageously high natural gas bills this January as utility companies pass on the increased cost of procuring gas to their customers. According to SoCalGas, which serves most of Southern California, prices are running about five times higher than last January. Among the reasons: below-normal temperatures along the West Coast which […]
2urbangirls.com
IRS extends 2022 tax filing due dates for most California residents
FRESNO, Calif. – The IRS has announced that California residents and businesses have until May 15 to file their 2022 tax returns if they live in a County under a federal emergency declaration. 58 counties in California qualify, including Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego, and Ventura Counties. Taxpayers automatically...
California witness describes red object 'rapidly descending' to ground
A California witness at Lockford reported watching a hovering red light that rapidly descended to the ground level at 9:25 p.m. on November 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
sfstandard.com
Residents of 3 More California Counties Can Apply for Federal Disaster Relief
Three more California counties have been added to President Joe Biden’s list of those eligible for disaster relief following this month’s rainstorms that inflicted untold damage and killed at least 20 people across the state. Monterey, San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties now join Merced, Sacramento and...
California recovers from slew of storms, prepares for what's next
Damage assessments are being conducted along with rescue and recovery efforts as the state recovers from "very difficult time" according to Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis.
The Weather Channel
Hundreds Evacuated From California Commuter Train After Mudslide Blocks Tracks
More than 200 passengers were on the Altamont Corridor Express Train. The mudslide was one of several blocking transportation routes in parts of California hammered by recent storms. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. More than 200...
entrepreneurshiplife.com
California’s New $25,000 Contractor Bond Requirement In 2023
If you’re planning to start a business in California, you will have to pass the California Contractor Bond Requirement. It is important to understand what this means for you. Fortunately, there is plenty of information available on this topic. Cost of Bonds. The cost of bonds for California contractors...
To reel in oil industry, California should examine its maintenance practices – not tax profits
To reduce gas prices, Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a tax on the oil industry's excess profits, but that won't necessarily help. California lawmakers should instead take a closer look at how refiners use maintenance shutdowns for their benefit.
Tax Relief For California Storm Victims: Check If Your County Is Eligible!
The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced an extension for California storm victims to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The new deadline is now May 15, 2023, and relief is being offered to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). This means that individuals and households that reside or have a business in certain counties in California, qualify for tax relief.
