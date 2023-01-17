ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rootstown Township, OH

5 Games | Streetsboro-Rootstown basketball, Hephner Invitational wrestling await

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
 2 days ago

Here are five games to watch for the week of January 16, 2023:

1. Josh Hephner Invitational (Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21)

Four area teams are headed to the prestigious Josh Hephner Invitational at Austintown Fitch High School, including a red-hot Rootstown squad fresh off of Portage County Tournament and Bill Dies Memorial titles to start the new year. Cody Coontz has been on a particular roll for the Rovers, with 175-pound championships at both events. Bryce Edwards' return, including a Bill Dies title at 126, has only added to a stacked Rootstown lineup that is particularly loaded in its middleweights.

Mogadore, which took fifth of 10 teams at the PCT, also has elite wrestlers to watch, including senior Tyler Shellenbarger (who won the PCT title at 215 pounds) and freshman Mason King (who was the PCT runner-up at 106). Ravenna's Cory Cole (113), Sean Loucks (144) and Alex Johnson (285) are all wrestlers to watch after third-place finishes at the PCT, while Southeast's Preston Bello won a PCT championship at 285 with Braeden Martin (106) and Joe Kline (175) taking third.

2. Streetsboro at Rootstown girls basketball (Saturday, January 21)

Two of the top teams in the area square off Saturday afternoon when the Rockets (9-3 entering Monday's Classic in the Country) visit the 12-1 Rovers.

Rootstown has won 10 straight since a late November loss to Chippewa, while Streetsboro had won four straight (including snapping Norton's 74-game Metro win streak ) prior to its own loss to Chippewa Saturday afternoon .

Expect a battle of stellar posts Saturday as the Rockets have one of the state's top prospects in 6-3 sophomore Naomi Benson along with another wonderfully effective post in junior Ella Kassan , while the Rovers have endless depth down low , including double-double threats in Nadia Lough and Brooklynn McIntyre.

3. Field at Rootstown boys basketball (Tuesday, January 17)

The Falcons and Rovers have both had tough seasons, entering Tuesday's contest with two wins apiece, but both have been highly competitive of late.

Rootstown gave Southeast a good battle Friday night after topping Urban Scholars Tuesday, and a couple of weeks earlier, nearly toppled Crestwood two days after recording its first win against Akron North.

Field, meanwhile, avenged a 39-point season-opening loss to Springfield with a 58-44 road victory over the Spartans a week ago, and also gave Metro Athletic Conference rivals Cloverleaf (47-42) and Norton (63-61) good battles this month.

The Falcons have a deadly pure scorer in Joe Crawford, while the Rovers' Brady Fillmore and Ryan Piscitani are both dangerous shooters. Meanwhile, Field's Braxton Baumberger and Rootstown's Cameron Mahone bring top-notch athleticism on both ends of the floor.

4. Roosevelt at Field girls basketball (Thursday, January 19)

After a four-game homestand, the Rough Riders hit the road for four straight, including this intriguing battle against a Falcons team that is on the rise. Last season, Roosevelt topped Field, 66-32. Of course, that Falcons team finished 8-15, with this year's squad already surpassing last year's win total.

Expect Field to challenge Roosevelt with its physicality, as Delilah Rahe can be nearly impossible to stop with a head of steam, while the Rough Riders have plenty of strong posts to throw at Rahe as well as their own gifted scorers in Lexie Canning and Ari Crockett.

5. Wickliffe at Crestwood girls basketball (Wednesday, January 18)

The Red Devils have lost 10 straight but they've been playing better of late, including three-point losses to a strong Kirtland squad and Lutheran West. Crestwood has a chance to snap its skid Wednesday when it hosts a Wickliffe team it lost to by just four points on the road earlier this season. It would certainly be nice for the Red Devils to get a big win at home, before heading on the road for four of their last five regular-season contests.

Crestwood sophomore Hannah Ward is a player to watch as she has scored double-digit points in her last five games and has hit at least one 3-pointer in six straight. (She twice knocked down a staggering five 3-pointers in a game this season, against solid teams in Chagrin Falls and Southeast.)

Perhaps even more promising, the Red Devils had five other players make a basket in their recent clash against the Hornets, including nine points from senior Kelsey Downs and eight from sophomore Abby Guyette.

Of course, while the Red Devils boast a top scorer in Ward, the Blue Devils have the same in Ava Gabriel, who scored 21 of their 33 points when they topped Crestwood earlier this season, including 15 first-half points.

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: 5 Games | Streetsboro-Rootstown basketball, Hephner Invitational wrestling await

