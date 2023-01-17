ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ravenna senior Pavel Henderson relishes life on the defensive end

By Jonah Rosenblum, Record-Courier
RAVENNA — SportsCenter's Top Ten is filled night after night with earth-shattering dunks.

It's no wonder since rim-rattling dunks and nothing-but-net 3-pointers tend to entrance fans and players.

Pavel Henderson, on the other hand, cited a different kind of highlight.

The Ravenna senior talked about how much he enjoyed watching Demetrius Terry lock up LaMelo Ball in a rare instance of a defender going viral.

That Henderson would enjoy watching Terry defend Ball is no surprise if you watch Henderson play.

After all, the Ravens senior seems to relish every moment on defense.

"How many kids regardless of what sport you play want to play defense first?" Ravens coach Marlon Jones said. "He wants to play defense first. He's not really worried about offense. He wants to guard the best player. He wants to be known as that guy. He wants to stop everybody's best player from scoring and he takes pride in that."

For many players, defense is a chore.

For Henderson, it's an art.

"I just take it upon myself of just playing defense and applying the pressure to the best player on the team and showing them that I can guard anybody that they put in front of me," Henderson said. "I just keep everybody together, and if I play defense, I feel like it gets us stops, gets us deflections, gets us the steals and it gets us fast-break points and makes it easier for us to score and stuff."

Beyond simply having the desire to defend, Henderson also has a number of other traits that make him an elite defender.

He boasts an excellent wingspan that makes him hard to get around and allows him to block shots.

He's wonderfully fast and athletic. (He's a top running back, wide receiver and linebacker in the fall and one of the area's top hurdlers come springtime.)

With his arms spread wide at the top of the Ravens' defense, Henderson can be an intimidating sight.

"Just working hard, sitting down, moving my feet," said Henderson, trying to describe the traits that make a good defender. "I'm long, too, so I just keep my arms wide, keep my hands down, and it comes off football because it's like athleticism and stuff, but I just really take pride in it."

Perhaps just as important is the fact that Henderson's defense seems to be contagious.

Many teams have a stopper or two.

But when the team's leader relishes defense as much as Henderson does, it has a powerful effect.

"He is our captain when it comes to defense," Ravens senior Justice Haven said. "He's our hype man when it comes to defense. He is the best defender on our team. So when they have the best ball handler, we tell Pavel to get on him and he shuts him down and we feed off his energy."

Ravenna's performance Friday, in which it held Streetsboro to 31 points , including five in the first quarter, is just the latest example of the team's defensive prowess.

"Just coaches, our JV team prepared us really well by just showing us what they were going to do in the game and we just came in there, just played good defense like we've been doing all year," Henderson said. "In my eyes, and in our coaches' eyes, we think we're the best defensive team in the league and we're going to keep showing people, right, and we're going to keep on going."

The Ravens, who surged into first place with Friday's win, are allowing just 46.6 points over 10 Metro Athletic Conference contests.

In 14 games overall, Ravenna has allowed more than 56 points only once, and that was to Woodridge, one of the MAC's top teams.

What makes the Ravens special is that for as balanced as they are on offense, with a number of players who are capable of slicing to the basket at any time, they also have team-wide talent on defense.

Indeed, the length throughout their defense is striking.

Beyond just Henderson, one Ravenna player after another has the ability and tenacity to apply major pressure."We know everybody in the league or anybody that just plays basketball in general, they don't like pressure unless you're used to it and stuff, but we just apply pressure to them," Henderson said. "They're going to force the turnovers, get steals and stuff, and everybody on our team takes pride in defense. Not just me. It's a team thing. So I really just love this team this year and i'm really happy that we can keep building on stuff like that and keep playing defense and do great things and make history."

Currently sitting 8-2 in MAC play, Ravenna's quest for its first league title in ages includes rematches with 6-3 Norton (the Ravens edged the Panthers 45-40 in their first meeting) and 6-2 Woodridge (the Ravens gave up 66 points, the most they've given up all season, in a loss to the Bulldogs).

For Ravenna to play its best basketball, Henderson can't just play defense, of course, with Jones also stressing his importance on offense. While the senior isn't the Ravens' leading scorer, he's a key ball-handler and slasher, not to mention a force in turning defense into offense on the break.

"He does good things, but we just got to get him to slow down a little bit, because as we enter the stretch [run] of this year, and the stretch [run] of this season, possessions are going to be key," Jones said. "Every possession is going to be key. Every 50-50 ball is going to be key and we just got to get him to turn it up more on the defensive end but slow down on the offensive end."

Getting Henderson to keep turning it up on the defensive end shouldn't be too tricky.

He's plenty motivated.

And not just from watching Terry lock up Ball.

Henderson, the Ravens' defensive player of the year as a sophomore, has a title to reclaim.

"Sophomore year, I won defensive player of the year," Henderson said. "Junior year, I think Mason [Ross] won it. Man, I'm getting it again this year."

This article originally appeared on Record-Courier: Ravenna senior Pavel Henderson relishes life on the defensive end

