RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Plans To 'Take As Many People As Possible With Him' Before His Death, Insider Reveals

A Kremlin insider made a haunting claim that Russian President Vladimir Putin was prepared to "take down as many people as possible with him" as his health rapidly deteriorates, RadarOnline.com has learned. The remark, which read more like an ominous global warning, suggested that Putin, 70, was prepared to take drastic measures in the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict, even resorting to using nuclear weapons — as the Kremlin leader's rumored failing health has left him with a demented and grim outlook on the remaining time he has left on Earth. The startling possibility was brought forward by a source close to...
The Associated Press

AP-Week in Pictures: Global / Jan. 14-20, 2023

Jan. 14-20, 2023 From rescue workers clearing rubble of an apartment building destroyed by a Russian rocket attack in Ukraine, to Miss USA R’Bonney Gabriel reacting as she is crowned Miss Universe in New Orleans, to people gathering for a demonstration against proposed pension changes in Paris, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week. The selection was curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi. Follow AP visual journalism:

