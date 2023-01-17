Read full article on original website
Inquiry launched into corruption claims after crowd crush at O2 Academy Brixton
The Security Industry Authority (SIA) is launching an inquiry into corruption allegations made following the crowd crush at the O2 Academy Brixton last month when two people died.Security guard Gaby Hutchinson, 23, and Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, were fatally hurt when fans without tickets tried to enter a show by Nigerian artist Asake at the south London site on December 15.A police probe into the incident was launched, and on Monday the venue had its licence suspended for three months while the investigation continues.Paul Fullwood, SIA director of inspections and enforcement, said on Wednesday that the body was assisting the Metropolitan...
British tourist in Australia shocked at common thing that would get her ‘punched in the face’ in the UK
A British tourist currently in Australia has spoken about the one thing she has noticed about life Down Under that's vastly different to here in the UK. TikToker @katpenkin said she'd noticed a 'wholesome' trait about Australians, that if she tried to recreate in London, would see her 'get punched in the face'.
BBC
Cody Fisher stabbed to death on Birmingham nightclub dance floor
A 23-year-old man stabbed to death on the dance floor of a Birmingham nightclub has been described as a "best friend" by his family. Cody Fisher, a non-league footballer and school sport coach, was fatally injured at The Crane nightclub, just before 23:45 GMT on 26 December. Despite efforts to...
6 Killed, 176 Injured by Glass-Sharpened Kite Strings at Indian Festival: Report
Six people, including three children, were reported killed and scores more injured in the wake of Gujarat’s International Kite Festival, Indian media reported this weekend. The festival, known as Uttarayan, is marked by the use of fighter kites, or patangs, with lines coated with a mixture of glue and powdered glass sharp enough to slash through other lines—or human skin. Gujarat officials reported that 176 people were wounded during the festivities, having sustained cuts or injuries relating to falling, according to the Press Trust of India. Two girls, aged 2 and 3 years old, and one 7-year-old boy were killed after the sharpened strings sliced into their necks, causing them to bleed out, police said. Three adult men also died under similar circumstances while riding motorbikes in Vadodara, Kutch, and Gandhinagar, authorities in each of the districts reported. A day before the festival began, Gujarat police urged revelers to “be careful while flying kites and don’t put your life or others’ at risk,” according to a translated tweet.Read it at Press Trust of India
Sean Patterson: Assassination of Brit, 33, in Jamaica was ‘contract killing ordered from UK’, senior cop reveals
THE assassination of a British personal trainer in Jamaica was ordered from the UK, a senior cop said last night. Sean Patterson, 33, was shot by the pool of his holiday villa on Monday, three days after arriving on the Caribbean island. A man of 34 arrested on suspicion of...
Missing couple and baby spotted in Essex
A couple and their newborn child who went missing in Greater Manchester have been sighted in Essex, police said.Constance Marten and Mark Gordon were seen with the child in Harwich at 9am on Saturday and in Colchester about an hour later, according to Essex Police.They have been missing since their car broke down near junction four of the M61 near Bolton on Thursday.We do not wish to interrupt their family life; this search is primarily to ensure the welfare of the couple’s childDetective Chief Inspector Rob HuddlestonThey walked towards Anchor Lane bridge which links the Highfield and Little Hulton areas.Officers...
Schoolboy, 15, is charged after a baby was struck by a brick hurled through a bus window in Glasgow
A 15-year-old boy has been charged following an incident which saw a brick hurled through the window of a bus, striking a baby.
BBC
Two Essex schools ban pupils from hugging and holding hands
Pupils at two schools in Essex have been banned from having any physical contact while at school. Parents and carers at Hylands School in Chelmsford were told in a letter the ban included "any aggressive contact", "hugging" and "holding hands". Southchurch High School in Southend wrote "students are not allowed...
BBC
Levelling up: Rishi Sunak defends giving money to richer South East England
Rishi Sunak has defended the latest allocation of levelling up money which saw the richer South East of England region get more than the north-east. The prime minister said the north had received the most amount of cash in terms of funding per person. The government has also argued that...
Time Out Global
Scotland wants to create ‘20-minute cities’ where everything you need is a walk away
Want to know what a freer, more eco-friendly future could look like? Well, turns out we should be looking at Scotland. First came the plans to make Glasgow first feminist city and now the country has launched a pioneering initiative that could help it reach its ambitious net zero goals.
BBC
Walker and trainee guide dog rescued icy river in Sowerby Bridge
A volunteer and her trainee guide dog had to be rescued by passers-by after falling into a freezing river. The woman, 66, fell into the River Calder, near Sowerby Bridge, at about 10:00 GMT on Saturday when the dog she was training slipped into the water. Former lifeguard Luke Hartshorn...
Rail disruption warned after ‘huge’ landslip leaves track hanging
Major disruption is expected after a main railway line collapsed in a “huge” landslip which left one track hanging in mid-air.The 44-metre landslip happened on the embankment to the northeast of Hook station in Hampshire, on the line from London to Basingstoke.The damage has left only two of the four-track railway passable, with both these tracks designed for London-bound trains only.South Western Railway is advising customers to check before they travel and to plan alternative transport for journeys to or from the south or west of Basingstoke to London on Monday.Network Rail Wessex route director Mark Killick said: “This...
BBC
St Barts: Stories mapped out for hospital's 900th anniversary
St Bartholomew's Hospital in London's Smithfield is the oldest working hospital in the UK and is celebrating its 900th anniversary in 2023. To mark the milestone, London-based artist Adam Dant has sketched the stories of 900 people connected with the hospital into one hyper-detailed map. . Will Palin, chief executive...
BBC
Hinkley Point: Bus crash road 'was gritted night before accident'
The road on which a bus flipped over with 70 people on board had been gritted the night before the accident, the council has said. The bus was carrying workers to the Hinkley Point C site and overturned on the A39 near Cannington at around 06:00 GMT on Tuesday. There...
Time Out Global
The Globe has announced its summer season (and the first ever price rise to its standing tickets)
Ever since Shakespeare’s Globe opened its doors in 1997, its 700 standing tickets have cost just £5 each, a deal that’s got sweeter and sweeter as inflation has worked its wicked way. But it was never intended to be for ever, and as the cost-of-living crisis has...
BBC
Tube strikes: Bakerloo line staff to stage walk-outs
London Underground workers on the Bakerloo line are to stage strikes on two Saturdays in February. Members of Aslef who work on the Tube line will walk out on 4 and 11 February after voting in favour of industrial action. The union objects to a plan it says would allow...
Time Out Global
The best events in Singapore to look forward to in 2023
Singapore is brimming with exciting events this year. Say hello to Artbox, sway to Cigarettes After Sex, or rock out to female-fronted music festival, The Alex Charlie Blake Sessions. Don’t forget to stuff yourself silly with street snacks from Thailand at the Chatuchak Night Market either. We have summarised top events for you to check out this 2023, don’t forget to pencil it into your calendars!
NME
Lewis Capaldi forced to stop Manchester show after fight breaks out in crowd at AO Arena
Lewis Capaldi was forced to pause a concert in Manchester last night (January 18) after a fight appeared to erupt in the crowd. The artist was singing ‘Hold Me While You Wait’ when he noticed scuffles breaking out in the standing area of the AO Arena. Footage seen...
BBC
Mark Cavendish family 'terrorised' in Essex robbery, trial told
Elite cyclist Mark Cavendish and his wife Peta were "terrorised in their own home" by balaclava-clad raiders wielding knives, a court has been told. Prosecutors have said the athlete was threatened at knifepoint in front of his three-year-old son at the house in Ongar, Essex, in November 2021. Two men...
BBC
East Yorkshire's Peggy the Pugese bids to be named UK's ugliest dog
The owner of a dog vying for the dubious title of ugliest in the UK said she chose to adopt the quirky canine as she looked so "unloved and unusual". Four-year-old Peggy, believed to be a Pug and Chinese Crested cross - or Pugese - belongs to Holly Middleton from Leven, East Yorkshire.
