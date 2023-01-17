ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Best options to save money for your spring break trip

By Alicia Smith
WXYZ Detroit 7 Action News
 2 days ago
We're still in the middle of winter, but you may already be thinking about spring break and summer travels.

While it may be hard to find deals on airfare, there are budget-friendly ways to help you save.

Theresa Winters, the owner of Faraway Places Travel in Detroit and Port Huron , said if you haven't booked yet, there are destinations that may offer deals.

"Sought-after [locations are] typically like Punta Cana or Mexico because those are cheaper," Winters said.

According to Winters, you can get a direct flight to Cancun or Punta Cana , and that helps.

"There are just so many resort options that it keeps the price relatively low," Winters explained.

Winters said if you want to go to Key West or other popular Florida destinations, food and drinks will be expensive and air fare may be sky high. Plus, there aren't the bevy of all-inclusive options like you have in Mexico.

The upside to Florida is you can drive there — an option which would save you money normally spent on expensive flights.

Another money-saving idea, consider driving to an alternate airport in a neighboring state or even Canada to catch a cheaper flight.

I have two couples going during spring break. They're going to Punta Cana and by driving to Toronto, they're saving about $2,500 per couple," Winters said.

Winters also recommend you identify your priorities. Are you willing to trim a few days off your trip to save money? Or stay at a less expensive hotel?

She also recommends you take the first flight out when heading to your destination, and avoid layovers, so delays and cancellations are less likely to ruin your plans.

Also, pack a carry-on bag and large backpack instead of checking luggage. Not having to pay luggage fees can really add up — especially for a family.

Winters also recommends working with a travel agent because when there is a meltdown or major issue, you have someone on your side with industry connections helping to hopefully save your vacation.

Trip insurance is also important to consider, especially if you're investing a lot of money in your trip.

