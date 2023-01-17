Pasco County man voicing safety concerns on Leonard Road

One Pasco County man is voicing safety concerns about a lack of crosswalks in his neighborhood to inspire change.

Allen Higgins said that with a lack of crosswalk or sidewalk, there is no safe way to cross Route 41 from Leonard Road. He added that people are stuck either crossing six lanes of traffic or walking along the train tracks to reach a crosswalk.

“Young kids, I’ve seen young kids cross," Higgens said. "I’ve seen people on bicycles cross and sometimes barely make it with the traffic."

He said after seeing so many close encounters, he is now calling on the state to make a change.

“I don’t care how the path gets made to cross over, whether it's a light or walkway or something,” Higgins said.

ABC Action News brought these issues to the Florida Department of Transportation.

“FDOT is doing everything they can to provide upgrades for pedestrians and cyclists in an upcoming project. FDOT is a bit limited in what we can do because of right-of-way constraints with CSX property," FDOT replied.

CSX is a rail-based transportation company.

FDOT said the following items will be addressed on Route 41 from County Line Road to Bell Lake Road:



Reconfiguring lanes to provide additional bicycle accommodations

ADA upgrades will be provided on sidewalk ramps

A new median pedestrian refuge area will be provided at the Walmart

Green pavement markings are being added in the bicycle lanes at the intersection of State Road 54 and US 41

High-emphasis pedestrian crosswalks are being provided at all of the intersections

FDOT expects to start construction on this project in 2023.