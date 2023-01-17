Hamptons Observatory Teams with Suffolk Community College to Present Virtual Lecture by Prof. Paul Andrew Mayewski

Read full article on original website
America’s Biggest Museums Fail to Return Native American Human Remains
As the United States pushed Native Americans from their lands to make way for westward expansion throughout the 1800s, museums and the federal government encouraged the looting of Indigenous remains, funerary objects and cultural items. Many of the institutions continue to hold these today — and in some cases resist their return despite the 1990 passage of the Native American Graves Protection and Repatriation Act.
