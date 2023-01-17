ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors

Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Southold Historical Museum’s Winter Lecture Series sponsored by NOFO Real Estate Continues

Southold Historical Museum’s 2023 Winter Lecture Series, “Local Farming Through the Years,” sponsored by NOFO Real Estate continues in February with a talk by Al Krupski. This second lecture in the series “Krupski Farming” will be held on February 15, 2023 at 4pm at Southold Town Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958. The guest speaker, Al Krupski, will share the interesting farming history of his family as well as some of his personal experiences.
PECONIC, NY
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park

Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California’s Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
NEW HYDE PARK, NY

