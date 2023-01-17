Southold Historical Museum’s 2023 Winter Lecture Series, “Local Farming Through the Years,” sponsored by NOFO Real Estate continues in February with a talk by Al Krupski. This second lecture in the series “Krupski Farming” will be held on February 15, 2023 at 4pm at Southold Town Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958. The guest speaker, Al Krupski, will share the interesting farming history of his family as well as some of his personal experiences.

