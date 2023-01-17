Read full article on original website
Massapequa Wallpaper Installer Arrested for Stealing $80,000 in Watches from Multiple Clients
The Garden City Police Department and the Old Westbury Police Department reports the arrest of a Massapequa man for multiple Grand Larcenies that occurred from April 2022 through January 2023 in Garden City and in Old Westbury. According to detectives, defendant Jaiver Ricardo Velez Gomes, 43, of 55 Cleveland Place...
Police Bust Man Who Phone Scammed Elderly Long Beach Man Out of Over $5,000
The Fourth Squad reports a Grand Larceny arrest that occurred on Tuesday, January 17, 2023 at 3:10pm in N. Long Beach. According to Detectives, the male victim, 88, while inside his residence, received a telephone call from an unknown male stating that his grandson was in an accident and needed money.
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces Free COVID-19 Test Kit Distribution
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone today announced that the County will host a free test kit and KN95 mask distribution event on January 24 between 12:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. in the lobby of the H. Lee Dennison Building, located at 100 Veterans Memorial Highway. Approximately 1,000 test kits and nearly 1,000 KN95 mask will be available for residents to pick up.
Police Report Multiple Arrests in Nassau County for Sale of Alcohol, Tobacco Products to Minors
Fifth Precinct Problem Oriented Police Officers report multiple arrests within the confines of the Fifth Precinct on Monday, January 16, 2023. Officers assigned to the POP Unit conducted a Project 21 investigation targeting the sale of nicotine and alcohol products sold to underage agents. The agents entered the following establishments where the store employees did not ask for the proper identification and sold alcohol to the Police agents.
Southold Historical Museum’s Winter Lecture Series sponsored by NOFO Real Estate Continues
Southold Historical Museum’s 2023 Winter Lecture Series, “Local Farming Through the Years,” sponsored by NOFO Real Estate continues in February with a talk by Al Krupski. This second lecture in the series “Krupski Farming” will be held on February 15, 2023 at 4pm at Southold Town Recreation Center at 970 Peconic Lane, Peconic, NY 11958. The guest speaker, Al Krupski, will share the interesting farming history of his family as well as some of his personal experiences.
Dos Toros to Open its First Restaurant on Long Island in New Hyde Park
Dos Toros Taqueria, the fast-casual Mission-style taqueria, will introduce Long Island to its San Francisco Bay Area-inspired fare with the grand opening of its New Hyde Park restaurant on January 19. Originally from California’s Mission District, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer opened their first Dos Toros 13 years ago in...
Shiro of Japan Restaurant in Carle Place to Permanently Close on February 4
Well-known Japanese hibachi grill restaurant Shiro of Japan in Carle Place – the oldest such establishment on Long Island – has unfortunately announced that they will be permanently be closing their doors for business on February 4. Located at 401 Old Country Road, representatives for the eatery –...
Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy Announces Lease Signing in Franklin Square, NY
Ivy Rehab Physical Therapy has announced the signing of a long-term lease at 194 New Hyde Park Road, Franklin Square, NY. Ivy Rehab will be occupying approximately 2,200 square feet in the Franklin Plaza shopping center, next to the recently opened anchor tenant, Holiday Farms Supermarket. Franklin Plaza is set...
