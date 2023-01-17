ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poughkeepsie, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics

A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police recover weapon tossed from fleeing vehicle; FBI investigating

TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A vehicle attempting to evade Town of Poughkeepsie police early Wednesday morning on Route 9 resulted in two men being taken into custody. Town of Poughkeepsie Police told Mid-Hudson News that the case has been handed over to the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force for further investigation.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
TAPinto.net

Danbury Man Arrested for Assault in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Danbury, CT, resident was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Marc Woll, the 51-year-old defendant, was placed under arrest on Jan. 3 by Police Officer Guillermo Lizarzaburu. According to police, Yorktown police officers were dispatched to a report of assault in progress at a Yorktown residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Following an investigation conducted at the scene, it is alleged that Woll caused physical injury to the victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Woll was not on scene when officers arrived, but he was contacted and told to go to the Yorktown Police Department for investigation. Woll arrived at the Yorktown Police Department at about 10:45 p.m. and was placed under arrest. He was held for arraignment. On Jan. 4 at about 4:15 p.m, Woll was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Aviah Cohen-Pierson. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Woll was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
YORKTOWN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings

MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
News 12

NYPD: Man fatally shot in Eastchester

Police say a man was fatally shot in Eastchester on Wednesday night. NYPD officers on scene say they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of 4057 Pratt Ave. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One resident who spoke to News 12 off camera says...
EASTCHESTER, NY
yonkerstimes.com

2005 Cold Case Murder of Yonkers Woman Solved with DNA

FLORIDA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO 2005 MURDER OF ANGEL SERBAY. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced today that a Florida man pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree for the 2005 murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay, and has been promised a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24, 2023.
YONKERS, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie

POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man arrested four times; fails to appear in court

OWN OF NEWBURGH – A man arrested four times in 2022 by Newburgh Town Police has skipped all of his court appearances, so warrants have been issued for his arrest. Police want Adam Murphy, 34, for grand larceny, petit larceny and bail jumping. He was arrested in January, June...
NEWBURGH, NY
