Catalytic Converter Thief At Beacon Train Station Nabbed In Court, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man who was wanted for allegedly stealing catalytic converters last month has been arrested while appearing in court for traffic violations. The thefts took place in Dutchess County in the city of Beacon on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at the Metro North Train Station. City of Beacon police...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Hopewell Junction man charged with theft of catalytic converters in Beacon
BEACON – A Hopewell Junction man has been committed to the Dutchess County Jail after being charged with 13 counts related to the thefts of catalytic converters in the City of Beacon. Dylan Brooks, 22, had been stopped around 11 p.m. on December 14, 2022 after a report of...
Hudson Valley Police Find Car With Pharmacy of Illegal Narcotics
A shocking amount of drugs were discovered by officers during a routine traffic stop in the Town of Newburgh. Just after 1pm on the afternoon of January 9 state police officers working the Community Stabilization Unit were on patrol when they spotted a car that was violating the traffic law. Police didn't indicate what the initial infraction was, but whatever it was couldn't be as shocking as what they found once they approached the vehicle.
News 12
Police: Man fatally struck outside Woodbury diner; driver charged with DWI
A Woodbury man was arrested after police say he hit and killed a man outside of a diner while driving drunk. Detectives say they responded to the On Parade Diner parking lot in Woodbury around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police determined 62-year-old Willem Specht backed up and hit a 61-year-old man...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Police recover weapon tossed from fleeing vehicle; FBI investigating
TOWN OF POUGHKEEPSIE – A vehicle attempting to evade Town of Poughkeepsie police early Wednesday morning on Route 9 resulted in two men being taken into custody. Town of Poughkeepsie Police told Mid-Hudson News that the case has been handed over to the FBI Hudson Valley Safe Streets Task Force for further investigation.
Dutchess man found guilty of killing girlfriend with car
William Dickie, 43, was found guilty Friday of second-degree murder and manslaughter in the death of Danielle DiStefano.
Headlines: Man guilty of 2005 murder, Cortlandt deli break-in, Newburgh drug bust
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Danbury Man Arrested for Assault in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Danbury, CT, resident was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Marc Woll, the 51-year-old defendant, was placed under arrest on Jan. 3 by Police Officer Guillermo Lizarzaburu. According to police, Yorktown police officers were dispatched to a report of assault in progress at a Yorktown residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Following an investigation conducted at the scene, it is alleged that Woll caused physical injury to the victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Woll was not on scene when officers arrived, but he was contacted and told to go to the Yorktown Police Department for investigation. Woll arrived at the Yorktown Police Department at about 10:45 p.m. and was placed under arrest. He was held for arraignment. On Jan. 4 at about 4:15 p.m, Woll was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Aviah Cohen-Pierson. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Woll was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Middletown facing ‘alarming’ shootings
MIDDLETOWN – The City of Middletown is now facing what other cities in the area have experienced in recent times – shootings. Police Chief John Ewanciw said they are being given top priority by detectives and patrol officers alike in an effort to crack down on this latest rash of violence, but he acknowledges it is a challenge.
Headlines: Putnam County deadly stabbing, Newburgh weapons case, teens charged with attempted murder
Here are some stories making headlines across the Hudson Valley.
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Orange County
A traffic stop led to an alleged drug arrest of two Brooklyn men in the town of Newburgh. Andrew Caesar, 43, and Maxwell Coddett, 46, each face several charges.
High-Speed Chase Reaching 100 MPH Leads To Drug Arrest In Ramapo
A high-speed chase with state police which reached speeds of 100 mph ended in a crash and led to the arrest of two men who were charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance. The chase began in Rockland County in Ramapo around 2 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17 when troopers...
News 12
NYPD: Man fatally shot in Eastchester
Police say a man was fatally shot in Eastchester on Wednesday night. NYPD officers on scene say they found a man with gunshot wounds outside of 4057 Pratt Ave. He was rushed to Jacobi Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. One resident who spoke to News 12 off camera says...
Spring Valley Man Driving At 3 Times Legal Limit Crashes Into Building In Rockland, Police Say
A Hudson Valley man was arrested after he was stopped for alleged drunk driving at three times the legal limit after he crashed into a building. The incident took place in Rockland County around 4:20 a.m., on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Ramapo at 63 E. Eckerson Road. A Ramapo police...
yonkerstimes.com
2005 Cold Case Murder of Yonkers Woman Solved with DNA
FLORIDA MAN PLEADS GUILTY TO 2005 MURDER OF ANGEL SERBAY. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced today that a Florida man pleaded guilty to Murder in the Second Degree for the 2005 murder of Yonkers resident Angel Serbay, and has been promised a sentence of 20 years to life in state prison. The defendant is scheduled to be sentenced on February 24, 2023.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Fleeing fugitive felon caught in Poughkeepsie
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-five-year-old fugitive Walter Shuster III was taken into custody by City of Poughkeepsie Police on Friday, January 13, after attempting to flee from police near the intersection of North White Street and Maple Street. Police had tried to stop Shuster because of an outstanding felony warrant for burglary in the Town of Ulster.
Police: 2 teens charged with attempted murder in Yonkers shooting
Police say 18-year-old Ku-Shown Jefferson, from Yonkers, and 18-year-old Donte Ramsey, from Mount Vernon, were both involved in a shooting incident that left a man hospitalized with a gunshot wound to the leg.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Man arrested four times; fails to appear in court
OWN OF NEWBURGH – A man arrested four times in 2022 by Newburgh Town Police has skipped all of his court appearances, so warrants have been issued for his arrest. Police want Adam Murphy, 34, for grand larceny, petit larceny and bail jumping. He was arrested in January, June...
Not Lovin’ It: DWI Arrest At Hudson Valley McDonald’s Drive-Thru
A not local to the Hudson Valley person got more than her fast food order while visiting a local McDonald's drive-thru window last weekend. It isn't uncommon to want to grab some nuggets or a burger after having a few, but having a driver would have been a better choice for this motorist.
News 12
Town of Wallkill man who thought he was shooting a police officer sentenced to 7 1/2 years
Hector Luna stood handcuffed and in an orange jumpsuit Tuesday when he was sentenced to prison for shooting a man point-blank in the stomach outside of a popular restaurant in the town of Wallkill. Luna was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty to felony assault in...
Comments / 0