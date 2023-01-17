The runways of Paris Fashion Week aim to spotlight the styles of the future, but Christie’s upcoming auction is dedicated to the looks of the past. The online sale, which will take place from January 11 to 25, includes 114 haute couture pieces by some of the 20th century’s most prolific designers. Think Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Hubert de Givenchy, to name but a few. The V.W.S. collection was assembled by a family fleeing the persecution of Russia’s Tsarist Empire in the early 1900s. V.W.S. are the initials of the family’s patriarch, who hightailed it from Russia to...

