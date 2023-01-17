Read full article on original website
Mugler Announces First Live Runway Show in Three Years
Mugler has been the subject of an unparalleled resurgence in the last few years and now, it appears that the bodacious brand is finally capitalizing on its newfound success. Creative Director, Casey Cadwallader, re-shared an exclusive interview with WWD, announcing that the brand would “return to the Paris runway” on January 26 during Paris Couture Week. According to the publication, Mugler has scheduled its presentation for 8 pm at La Villette, which is set to follow a “see now, buy now” model featuring its Fall 2022/2023 collection.
Wild Colors and Audacious Patterns Dazzle Men's Milan Fashion Week FW23 Street Style
Men’s Milan Fashion Week has kicked off in full force for the Fall/Winter 2023 season. All eyes were on Milan after the announcement of Alessandro Michele exiting Gucci earlier last year, Marco de Vincenzo’s debut as the new creative director for Etro and Charles Jeffrey LOVERBOY shows his collection for the first time outside of London. While the happenings inside show venues have turned heads within the fashion world, from every detail since the Prada pillow invite that teased the puffer collection of the season to stars like Idris Elba in attendance, the streets of the Italian fashion capital was adorned with hard-to-miss styling.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Recaps 2022 in Fashionable Video With Colorful Minidress, Sneakers & Strappy Sandals
Phoebe Gates gave her Instagram a peek at some of her favorite moments from 2022. “Ready for you, 2023” Phoebe wrote under the post. On Tuesday, Gates uploaded a new Reel, which highlights various special moments from the year including when she attended the Time 100 Gala with her father Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates. For the occasion, Phoebe donned a silver Fendace gown that featured a satin boned corset, high back slit and crystal embellished Fendace hardware at the shoulder straps. She finished off her outfit with a pair of strappy PVC sandals. View this post on Instagram A post...
American Man Extradited to South Korea Over Graffiti Sprayed on Trains
A young American man who’s suspected of spray painting graffiti on South Korean subway trains has been extradited to the Asian country to face questioning. The 27-year-old, who hasn’t been named by South Korean police, allegedly broke into nine subway train garages across the country in September. Together with his Italian accomplice, the pair was said to have spray painted the outer walls of trains with words such as “WORD” and “DENY.”
Gucci hits runway as fashion world awaits new designer
Gucci kicked off Milan Fashion Week on Friday with a lineup of slouchy, androgynous menswear styles, forging ahead with its latest collection while the industry waits for a new designer to be named.
From Chanel to Givenchy: Over 100 Epic Couture Pieces Are Heading to Auction During Paris Fashion Week
The runways of Paris Fashion Week aim to spotlight the styles of the future, but Christie’s upcoming auction is dedicated to the looks of the past. The online sale, which will take place from January 11 to 25, includes 114 haute couture pieces by some of the 20th century’s most prolific designers. Think Christian Dior, Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Hubert de Givenchy, to name but a few. The V.W.S. collection was assembled by a family fleeing the persecution of Russia’s Tsarist Empire in the early 1900s. V.W.S. are the initials of the family’s patriarch, who hightailed it from Russia to...
i-D and Jaeger-LeCoultre ask: What makes a timeless design?
What makes a timeless design? That was the question that a panel of design experts — i-D’s Osman Ahmed, interior designer Jenna Fletcher, and typographer Alex Trochut — gathered to discuss last week for an evening hosted by i-D and Jaeger-LeCoultre at 180 Strand in London. Taking the 92-year history of the watchmaker’s iconic ‘Reverso’ watch, an emblem of Art Deco design, the panelists discussed some of their favourite objects and designers — as well their own constant quest to create something new that will still remain timeless in years to come.
Rosalia Takes Over Louis Vuitton’s Fall 2023 Menswear Show in Baggy Trousers, Leather Gloves & Lug-Sole Boots
Rosalía made a surprise performance during Louis Vuitton’s fall 2023 menswear runway show on Paris Fashion Week today. The singer mounted a yellow car dressed in an all-Louis Vuitton look while performing one of her hits. The outfit was comprised of a gray hooded puffer jacket which she wore only on her head and discarded mid-performance. Rosalia sported ultra baggy gray drawstring trousers and a matching tank top along with dark leather gloves that traveled the length of her forearms. On her feet, the trained flamenco dancer stepped out in lug-sole boots with rounded-off toes and a glossy patent leather finish. The...
Adidas loses stripes row trademark battle with luxury designer Thom Browne
Adidas has lost a court case to try to stop a fashion designer from using a four-stripe design. The sportswear giant argued that luxury brand Thom Browne Inc's four stripes were too similar to its three stripes. Browne argued that shoppers were unlikely to confuse the two brands as -...
Jenna Ortega Stuns in Backless Hooded Gown at Saint Laurent Menswear Show
Jenna Ortega continues to embrace her Wednesday era, attending Anthony Vaccarello‘s Fall/Winter 2023 menswear show for Saint Laurent in Paris wearing an all-black look. The actor arrived at the show’s venue wearing a backless, hooded gown, with her bangs peeping through. She complemented her look with bold eyeliner and nude lips as well as bold gold jewelry, attending the presentation alongside an unsurprisingly impressive guest list additionally including Ten of NCT, Jeonghan from SEVENTEEN and Al Pacino.
Celebrities stir the hype at Louis Vuitton and Rick Owens Paris shows
In an attention economy, fashion brands know the game is getting as many eyes on their clothes as possible. At Paris fashion week on Thursday, they did that using an age-old tactic: celebrity and hype. Rick Owens, a brand known for a fairly experimental aesthetic, which includes sky-high Perspex heeled...
Usher Adds Rainbow Belt to Blazer Coat With White Sneakers at Louis Vuitton’s Paris Fashion Week Show
Usher was one of the many stars sat front row during Louis Vuitton’s menswear fall 2023 fashion show on Paris Fashion Week today. He attended the soireé donning an all-black attire with a pop of color. The “Yeah!” singer wore a black crewneck shirt paired with baggy trousers on which he layered a black floor-length blazer coat cinched at the waist with a rainbow belt. The accessory featured neon multicolored charms of the Louis Vuitton emblem. Usher further accessorized the look with a bevy of pieces including several diamond and multicolored gem necklaces, two jeweled ear cuffs, black leather gloves, a green-and-black...
Prada charts course between useful and zany at Milan fashion week
Fashion label has taken items you might already own – a white vest, a backpack – to its menswear show
Madonna’s Vanity Fair Cover Is Proving Rather Controversial
The Queen of Pop is back to reclaim her throne, and following a major world tour announcement, Madonna has been unveiled as the cover star of Vanity Fair’s first-ever Icon Issue. The multi-platinum-selling artist covers the Italian, French, and Spanish versions of the magazine to launch the annual “Icon Issue” initiative which aims to “transcend the boundaries of publishing” and become an “artistic project that includes an exhibition, a short movie, a collaboration between fashion, art and design, and an urban art performance.”
This Week's Coolest Drops, From Dickies to David Bowie x Polaroid
T-minus 26 days until V-Day, people—which means you better turn your brain to hustle mode and start thinking about the perfect gift for your lover(s). Single? You’re in luck, too, because the impending corporatized day of love is still an opportunity to spoil yourself silly. In the spirit of Miley Cyrus’s new *chef’s kiss* diss track, “I can buy my own flowers…I can love me better than you can.” So don’t wait for Cupid’s arrow to strike—treat yo self.
Coi Leray Elevates Sweatsuit With Leopard Print Coat & Chunky Sneakers at Paris Fashion Week
Coi Leray gave her casual style a slick boost during her latest outing. The “Players” rapper was spotted taking a stroll during Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 17. For the occasion, Leray wore a brown leopard print duster coat. The outerwear had thick cuffs on the sleeves, oversized square pockets and a slit a the back. The chart-topping rapper paired the overcoat with a grey zip-up hoodie and matching sweatpants. Adding a pop of color to her look, the “No More Parties” hitmaker covered her straight blunt-cut cob with a red beret hat that included leather lining near the end. Sticking to...
Met Gala 2023: Controversial fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld confirmed as this year's dress code
The Met Gala dress code and co-chairs have been announced. The 2023 fashion extravaganza dress code will be Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, paying tribute to the late fashion designer.
THIS WEEK ONLINE: Did an AI write THIS?
You’re reading This Week Online, VICE Australia’s runsheet of shit you probably missed, or should have seen, this week. Subscribe here to get it straight in your inbox, every week. "Ari" here, welcoming you back to This Week Online. Fuck. Here we go again. It's a new year,...
Gigi Hadid Bravely Poses on Suspended Construction Beam in Cargo Pants & Metallic Stilettos for Maybelline
Gigi Hadid gave construction style a sharp finish during her latest appearance. The supermodel was spotted on the set of a Maybelline commercial in New York City on Jan. 17, while posing on a construction beam suspended by a crane. Hadid appeared on the streets of Manhattan in a black cropped denim vest. The sleeveless piece featured a wide collar and buttons along the side. She complemented the lightweight separate with a sparkling silver long-sleeve top and tan cargo pants. The baggy bottoms had large pockets on the side and pleats near the hem. To amp up her look, the 27-year-old media...
It’s The Year Of The Maxi Skirt
As far as hemlines are concerned, recent seasons have been a tale of two extremes. Thigh-skimming skirt lengths have circulated runways far and wide, made for wearers that love a bare leg, while all-encompassing maxis have been out in full force, too. The latter has been particularly popular – and the autumn/winter 2023 menswear collections, which were rife with floor-dusting hems, suggest that maxi skirts will continue to be a hot topic this year.
