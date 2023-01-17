The National Press Club has called on The CW‘s new owner, Nexstar, to “explain why they have partnered with the murderers of a journalist,” by allying with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Nexstar announced on Thursday that it had inked a multi-year agreement for The CW to become LIV’s U.S. broadcast television and streaming home. As part of the deal, The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023; weekend tourneys will air Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, and Fridays on The CW app. “Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new...

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO