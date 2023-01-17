Read full article on original website
UK’s richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe formally launches Man Utd takeover attempt as he says ‘we have entered the process’
THE UK'S richest man Sir Jim Ratcliffe has entered the race to buy Manchester United. The Old Trafford club were put up for sale by the Glazers back in November, although they're still waiting to find a suitable buyer. But The Times have claimed that Ratcliffe has now confirmed that...
British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe declares interest in buying Man United - sources
Sir Jim Ratcliffe has announced himself as a contender to buy Manchester United, sources have confirmed to ESPN.
CW Owner Nexstar Called Out for Partnering With Saudi-Backed LIV Golf: 'Saudi Arabia Murdered a Journalist'
The National Press Club has called on The CW‘s new owner, Nexstar, to “explain why they have partnered with the murderers of a journalist,” by allying with the Saudi-backed LIV Golf. Nexstar announced on Thursday that it had inked a multi-year agreement for The CW to become LIV’s U.S. broadcast television and streaming home. As part of the deal, The CW will air 14 global LIV Golf League live events in 2023; weekend tourneys will air Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, and Fridays on The CW app. “Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new...
Quartz
🌏 A Netflix farewell
Netflix CEO Reed Hastings is stepping down. After a two-decade run, he’s leaving the streaming platform in the hands of co-CEO Ted Sarandos and COO Greg Peters after reporting a strong end to 2022. The EU fined WhatsApp nearly $6 million (€5.5 million). Authorities found the Meta platform violated...
Quartz
Microsoft is cutting 10,000 jobs in the latest round of tech layoffs
Microsoft announced plans to cut 10,000 jobs, approximately 5% of its workforce, as the company braces for increased economic uncertainty. CEO Satya Nadella’s email to employees, dated Jan. 18, did not detail where the cuts would be happening, but Bloomberg reported that the layoffs will be concentrated in the engineering division.
Quartz
China didn't release a single Marvel movie in three years. Next month, two will hit the screens
The last Marvel movie to hit Chinese theaters was Avengers: Endgame back in 2019. For the following three years the country, which vets and releases foreign films on a case by case basis, did not approve any new title by the Disney-owned superhero studio. But after this Chinese New Year, things will change.
Quartz
Netflix’s earnings won’t yet show the full impact of the new $6.99 ad-supported subscription
As Netflix kicks off 2023’s tech earnings, industry-watchers will be looking for signs of recovery. The streaming giant started off 2022 recording its first subscribers’ drop in a decade as the highs of the pandemic wore off. When Netflix posts results for the last quarter of that year tomorrow (Jan. 19), it’ll have results to show for some adjustments it’s been making to win back business—specifically, the addition of a $6.99 ad-supported subscription tier.
U.K. Billionaire Has Sights Set on Manchester United Ownership
One of Britain’s richest people could soon make a childhood dream of owning Manchester United a reality. Chemicals firm INEOS and its 70-year-old founder Jim Ratcliffe — who has an estimated net worth of $15.5 billion — are officially in the running to buy the Premier League team, an INEOS spokesperson confirmed to several outlets.
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is PSG vs Al Nassr, Al Hilal All-Stars? Live stream, TV schedule, channel to watch Riyadh Season Cup 2023
A friendly clash between an Al Nassr/Al Hilal All-Star team and PSG would normally not raise an eyebrow as a midseason friendly meeting in Riyadh. However, Thursday's clash at the King Fahd International Stadium could witness the final meeting between the two greatest players of a generation, as Cristiano Ronaldo makes his debut in Saudi Arabia against Lionel Messi.
Quartz
Indian wrestling is having its MeToo moment, but will it last?
India’s top wrestlers have taken to the streets to publicly denounce their federation’s chief. The athletes have accused Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh—who is also a lawmaker for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)—and other coaches of sexual misconduct spanning several years. They started a protest outside New Delhi’s Jantar Mantar observatory on Wednesday (Jan. 18), which continued today (Jan. 19).
Quartz
Major employers are starting to acknowledge the weight of working with cancer
“Hi Heather. There is a new initiative to support employees through cancer diagnoses and recovery launching next week at Davos... Dozens of major global brands and cancer charities have already signed up. Please let me know if you are interested in learning more.”. In fact, I was very interested in...
Shreyas Iyer ruled out of ODI series against New Zealand
Rajat Patidar named as replacement, but Suryakumar now likely to get a run in the ODI XI
Sporting News
PSG vs Al Nassr, Al Hilal lineups, starting 11s for Riyadh Season Cup 2023
The prospect of PSG landing in Riyadh has created huge excitement with domestic fans eager to see the Parisian club's array of superstar names at the King Fahd International Stadium for the Riyadh Season Cup 2023. Despite looking to balance the friendly against the demands of domestic action, PSG boss...
