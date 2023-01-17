Read full article on original website
Related
nationalparkstraveler.org
Native American Alliance Wants More Say In Managing National Parks
A Native American group wants to see Indigenous groups given more say in how national parks are managed and wants "sacred places within the parks" returned to the relevant Native American communities. A petition drive led by the Native Organizers Alliance asks National Park Service Director Chuck Sams, an enrolled...
nationalparkstraveler.org
New River Gorge National Park And Preserve Expands By 45 Acres
New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia has added 45 acres of land to the area designated as a preserve. The tract is located on Beury Mountain just east of the Thurmond area and will provide easier access to lands that are already in the national preserve.
nationalparkstraveler.org
Sequoia National Park Campground Severely Damaged By Flood Waters
Recent storms that have rolled through California have spawned flooding that damaged the South Fork Campground and nearby trails in Sequoia National Park. The storms not only brought flooding, but also triggered landslides in the park. The 10-site campground, located in a remote area of the foothills on the South...
nationalparkstraveler.org
Joshua Tree National Park Reaches Stewardship Agreement With Twenty-Nine Palms Band Of Mission Indians
Joshua Tree National Park and the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians have signed an agreement that allows for continued cooperation and a path toward shared stewardship of park resources. "The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians and Joshua Tree National Park have a long, extensive history of working together...
$1.35 Billion Lottery Winner From Maine Would Have Been $52 Million Richer if They’d Bought Their Ticket One Mile Away
Crossing the New Hampshire border would have saved the lucky winner $52m in state income taxes. Friday 13 January saw the vast Mega Millions jackpot won by a lucky ticket holder who purchased their winning ticket from Hometown Gas & Grill in Lebanon, Maine.
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2023. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local Amish Farmers' Market can treat you to a ton of goodies. There's almost always a variety of fresh and delicious foods to choose from when you visit.
A Russian ship that's been off the coast of Hawaii for weeks is believed to be gathering intelligence, the US Coast Guard says
The Coast Guard said "foreign-flagged military vessels have often been observed operating and loitering" and shared video of the Russian ship.
North Carolina witness says disc-shaped object 'too close to neighbor roof tops'
A North Carolina witness at Carolina Beach reported watching a dark, silent, unknown object, with multiple red lights along its underside at 8:20 p.m. on November 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
First post-Roe March for Life marks shift toward legislative action
Signaling a monumental change in anti-abortion activism, demonstrators in the 50th annual March for Life followed a new route Friday to mark a new strategy.
Should COVID-19 vaccines be banned? Here’s why a Nevada county didn’t do it
Should COVID-19 vaccines be banned? Elko County, Nevada, decided not to take action while Florida investigates the vaccines.
States see lithium rush for EVs as environmentalists urge caution
Nevada and other states are poised to rake in huge benefits from a boom in lithium mining for batteries pushed by federal incentives as U.S. demand surges for electric vehicles (EVs). Environmentalists, however, are warning amid investments from the Biden-backed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that a heavy-handed approach to lithium mining could bring many of…
Comments / 0