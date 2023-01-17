ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

nationalparkstraveler.org

Native American Alliance Wants More Say In Managing National Parks

A Native American group wants to see Indigenous groups given more say in how national parks are managed and wants "sacred places within the parks" returned to the relevant Native American communities. A petition drive led by the Native Organizers Alliance asks National Park Service Director Chuck Sams, an enrolled...
New River Gorge National Park And Preserve Expands By 45 Acres

New River Gorge National Park and Preserve in West Virginia has added 45 acres of land to the area designated as a preserve. The tract is located on Beury Mountain just east of the Thurmond area and will provide easier access to lands that are already in the national preserve.
Sequoia National Park Campground Severely Damaged By Flood Waters

Recent storms that have rolled through California have spawned flooding that damaged the South Fork Campground and nearby trails in Sequoia National Park. The storms not only brought flooding, but also triggered landslides in the park. The 10-site campground, located in a remote area of the foothills on the South...
The Hill

States see lithium rush for EVs as environmentalists urge caution

Nevada and other states are poised to rake in huge benefits from a boom in lithium mining for batteries pushed by federal incentives as U.S. demand surges for electric vehicles (EVs). Environmentalists, however, are warning amid investments from the Biden-backed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) that a heavy-handed approach to lithium mining could bring many of…
