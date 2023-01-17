MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.

ALACHUA COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO