Keystone Heights man arrested on aggravated battery charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Greenspace in GainesvilleSpiritedLindaGainesville, FL
Targeted by Anti-gay Extremists, Craig Lowe Became Gainesville’s First Openly Gay Mayor.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
The University of Florida Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Suspect Wanted for Food Theft on UF Property Id’d from YouTube Video.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Independent Florida Alligator
‘African Americans In Gainesville’ exhibit showcases local Black history
People filtered in and out of the A. Quinn Jones Museum and Cultural Center, crowding around a handful of text displays making up its new exhibit. While modest in physical scale, the museum aims to offer a comprehensive picture of minority culture in Alachua County, from its people to the buildings they lived in.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Former Gainesville mayor loses battle with cancer
Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter lost his fight with cancer and died on Thursday. Painter, 71, served on the city commission from 1990-93 and as mayor from 1993-96. The city of Gainesville posted the following on its Facebook page:. “We are saddened to have lost another valued leader and friend....
University of Florida recommends students, faculty stop using TikTok
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida is strongly recommending students and faculty stop using the popular social media app TikTok. The university sent out a letter explaining there could be a ban put in place for all university networks and devices. Officials said the security risks go beyond...
wuft.org
Gainesville’s equity director gives update on the city’s efforts
Zeriah Folston, interim director of Gainesville’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, presented Wednesday on the city’s equity efforts. He said the responsibilities of his eight-person office were broad – in addition to ensuring the city’s workforce diversity and overseeing its push for equity, it heads the new language access initiatives and certifies small businesses.
WCJB
Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
WCJB
Church in Gainesville receives money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A group dedicated to preserving African American heritage is investing $4 million in churches around the country including one in North Central Florida. Mount Carmel Baptist Church in Gainesville is receiving the money through the African Cultural Heritage Action Fund. The first round of the Preserving...
WCJB
Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
WCJB
Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
Independent Florida Alligator
MusicGNV sponsors new radio show to highlight local Gainesville artists
On a drive with her daughter one morning, visiting UF faculty member Maggie Clifford, 36, paused and turned on her car radio, tuned to Gainesville’s 90.1 The Wombat. The sound on the speaker felt familiar to the Gainesville-based folk artist. Only after a couple of seconds, she realized it was her song playing.
alachuachronicle.com
Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County
MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
WCJB
UF hosts Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history event
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a Report of the Presidential Task Force on African American and Native American history at UF on Tuesday. It is the second event in the 2023 Challenging Racism Public Program series. The task force is composed of UF faculty, students, staff, administrators, and alumni.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida blown out by Tennessee after poor second half
Florida opened the game aggressively by going to the basket. Its defense forced a talented Tennessee team into a dismal shooting performance in the first quarter. But for the final three periods of action, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers dominated all areas of the game and walked away with a comfortable victory.
WCJB
Williston holds town hall to discuss plans for abandoned middle school
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County and Williston city officials are discussing a plan to use the land on which abandoned Williston Middle School sits. The City of Williston hosted a town hall meeting Tuesday to allow the community to give input about what they would like to see done with the land.
alachuachronicle.com
Gainesville Police Department Takes Aim at Gun Crimes and Traffic Accidents
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commission is taking aim at two of the community’s biggest safety concerns with a pair of items approved on the consent agenda at today’s meeting. By passing both items, commissioners bring to the Gainesville Police Department a new high-tech tool for solving gun crimes while also accepting Florida Department of Transportation funding that uses officer education to improve the safety of our roads, streets, and crosswalks.
Billy Napier: Incoming Trio of Gators Safeties Are 'Very Versatile Group'
Gators head coach Billy Napier raves about the incoming group of safeties that will see expedited paths to the field amid immense turnovers at the position.
Finebaum Show Discusses 'Utterly Bizarre' Florida-Jaden Rashada Saga
Paul Finebaum and Andrea Adelson didn't hold back while critiquing the NIL situation preventing quarterback Jaden Rashada from joining the Florida Gators.
Citrus County Chronicle
GILCHRIST ARRESTS 01/09-01/15
Brookins, David Matthew, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for Driving With a Suspended License, Judge Bond $2,500.00. Garcia, Jose Joaquin, age 38 of Newberry, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for DUI Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Judge Bond, $2,500.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, 15,000.00. Griffith, Robert James, age 22...
Independent Florida Alligator
Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide
A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
Independent Florida Alligator
Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74
Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
WCJB
Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
