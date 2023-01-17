ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Former Gainesville mayor loses battle with cancer

Former Gainesville Mayor Jim Painter lost his fight with cancer and died on Thursday. Painter, 71, served on the city commission from 1990-93 and as mayor from 1993-96. The city of Gainesville posted the following on its Facebook page:. “We are saddened to have lost another valued leader and friend....
GAINESVILLE, FL
wuft.org

Gainesville’s equity director gives update on the city’s efforts

Zeriah Folston, interim director of Gainesville’s Office of Equity and Inclusion, presented Wednesday on the city’s equity efforts. He said the responsibilities of his eight-person office were broad – in addition to ensuring the city’s workforce diversity and overseeing its push for equity, it heads the new language access initiatives and certifies small businesses.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Santa Fe College announces 2023 Women of Distinction honorees

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is getting ready to celebrate Women’s History Month by recognizing four women as their 2023 Women of Distinction. The Women of Distinction honor is given to women who do outstanding work in their community, contributing to the arts, business, education, government, and other philanthropic ventures.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Ocala elementary school sends out permission slip to learn Black National Anthem

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Marion County parents are outraged after getting a permission slip that would allow their child to learn the Black National Anthem in music class. According to Marion County School Board member, Eric Cummings, students have been learning and singing the Black National Anthem for years, but it wasn’t until this year that they need a signed permission slip.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Lake City Grapples With Columbia County Over Community Center

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Lake City’s largest employer will remain in the city after a dispute over leasing terms has been averted. A dispute over leasing terms over another property in Lake City has officials deciding if the continued cost of ownership is even worth it. Lake City’s largest employer,...
LAKE CITY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

MusicGNV sponsors new radio show to highlight local Gainesville artists

On a drive with her daughter one morning, visiting UF faculty member Maggie Clifford, 36, paused and turned on her car radio, tuned to Gainesville’s 90.1 The Wombat. The sound on the speaker felt familiar to the Gainesville-based folk artist. Only after a couple of seconds, she realized it was her song playing.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Motorist advisory for southern Alachua County

MICANOPY, Fla. – There is currently a 216-acre prescribed burn north of Micanopy, FL off US Highway 441 near Savannah Blvd, in Alachua County. This may affect travel on US Highway 441 and Interstate 75 due to possible smoke on the roadways throughout the night and into the morning hours. Motorists are urged to use caution when traveling in the area as visibility may deteriorate quickly, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours. Motorists are reminded to reduce their speed and utilize low-beam headlights in order to adapt to changing weather conditions.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida blown out by Tennessee after poor second half

Florida opened the game aggressively by going to the basket. Its defense forced a talented Tennessee team into a dismal shooting performance in the first quarter. But for the final three periods of action, the Tennessee Lady Volunteers dominated all areas of the game and walked away with a comfortable victory.
KNOXVILLE, TN
alachuachronicle.com

Gainesville Police Department Takes Aim at Gun Crimes and Traffic Accidents

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville City Commission is taking aim at two of the community’s biggest safety concerns with a pair of items approved on the consent agenda at today’s meeting. By passing both items, commissioners bring to the Gainesville Police Department a new high-tech tool for solving gun crimes while also accepting Florida Department of Transportation funding that uses officer education to improve the safety of our roads, streets, and crosswalks.
Citrus County Chronicle

GILCHRIST ARRESTS 01/09-01/15

Brookins, David Matthew, age 26 of Trenton, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for Driving With a Suspended License, Judge Bond $2,500.00. Garcia, Jose Joaquin, age 38 of Newberry, FL, booked 01/14/2023 for DUI Influence of Alcohol or Drugs, Judge Bond, $2,500.00. Possession of Cocaine, Judge Bond, 15,000.00. Griffith, Robert James, age 22...
TRENTON, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Micanopy resident arrested on suspicion of homicide

A Micanopy resident faces a homicide charge after Alachua County Sheriff’s Office deputies connected him to the bloody scene of a murder in the rural town 14 miles away from Gainesville. Corey Grimmage, 37-year-old Gainesville resident, was fatally shot off Northeast Sixth Avenue in Micanopy. Over a month later,...
MICANOPY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Falafel King owner Ghassan Chehab dies at 74

Soraya Sus and her two daughters have been customers at Falafel King since 2009. Treating them as more than just customers, the restaurant’s owner and founder, Ghassan Chehab, would always personally greet them and give the girls free desserts. He interacted with them beyond the food transaction, providing a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Car crashes into school bus carrying students in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - No students were hurt in a crash involving a school bus in Marion County on Wednesday morning. According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a Marion County Public Schools bus was carrying 25 children on Southwest 55th Avenue around 7:45 a.m. At a driveway, a car made a wide turn, crossed into the bus lane, and collided with the bus.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy