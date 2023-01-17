ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Allen...
El Paso man pleads guilty to operating Ponzi scheme disguised as crypto investment firm

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to five counts of wire fraud. According to court documents, Abner Tinoco, 27, operated a Ponzi scheme through his business by soliciting millions of dollars of investments from clients and claiming he would invest their money into funds dealing with cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets.
El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
Eggs seizures up at El Paso ports of entry amid high egg prices

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they have seen an increase in egg interceptions at ports of entry. CBP officials want to remind citizens that raw eggs and poultry are prohibited from entry into the U.S. A CBP spokesman said CBP...
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group will launch its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The group will take its tour to different countries in 2023. The group will perform in 26 cities across the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27...
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
1 Person dies after being hit by car on Dyer Street

El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso police have confirmed 1 person has died after being hit by a car. This happened in Northeast El Paso on Dyer street, right next to the North Desert Palm Apartments. El Paso Fire dispatchers confirmed that 1 person was sent to...
Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
