Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Border Patrol Arrest Roberto Esquivel for Shooting and El Paso Sector UpdateAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
During his visit to El Paso, Mayor Eric Adams Made A Bold Statement, Calling The Migrant Surge a "National Crisis"Philosophy BloggerEl Paso, TX
Eric Adams Announced Plans To Tackle The Migrants Crisis Following His US-Mexico Border VisitAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
New York Mayor Adams Wants to Unit Cities on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyNew York City, NY
Mayor Eric Adams Visits El Paso Texas to Get Eyes on the Migrant CrisisTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Related
KFOX 14
Bond denied for man accused at firing at authorities during high-speed chase in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man suspected of shooting his wife and later was involved in a slew of armed robberies followed by a police pursuit appeared for his bond hearing Tuesday. Sergio Sanchez-Rodriguez was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a police...
KFOX 14
UNM student takes plea deal in New Mexico campus deadly shooting
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A University of New Mexico student took a plea deal for his involvement in the deadly Mike Peake attack. Jonathan Smith pleaded guilty, according to New Mexico court officials. Smith was booked into jail after the shooting, but was released days later. Smith plotted with friends...
KFOX 14
SUV crashes into northwest El Paso home following chase involving migrants
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle chase that started on Transmountain Road ended in a northwest El Paso neighborhood, with an SUV crashing into a home. The vehicle crashed into a home at 7523 Porterhouse Court, just off Redd and Resler Drives. A man identified as Federico Ceniceros,...
KFOX 14
Mexican fugitive tied to Ayotzinapa college students disappearance found in Santa Teresa
SANTA TERESA, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — The fugitive connected to the 2014 disappearance and abduction of 43 Mexican college students in southern Mexico was turned over to Mexican authorities. Alejandro Tenescalco-Mejia, 41, of Iguala, Guerrero, Mexico, was captured on December 14, 2022, climbing over the border wall near the Santa...
KFOX 14
El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen died. Allen's death was announced Tuesday by city officials. Allen was the El Paso police chief for 15 years after he served as a police officer for 40 years. El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser said Allen...
KFOX 14
El Paso man pleads guilty to operating Ponzi scheme disguised as crypto investment firm
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — An El Paso man pleaded guilty in federal court last week to five counts of wire fraud. According to court documents, Abner Tinoco, 27, operated a Ponzi scheme through his business by soliciting millions of dollars of investments from clients and claiming he would invest their money into funds dealing with cryptocurrency and foreign exchange markets.
KFOX 14
Human smuggling attempt ends in crash involving migrants in south-central El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Authorities said a crash of an overturned vehicle in south-central El Paso Tuesday morning involved migrants. The crash happened at 6:30 a.m. on Gateway East between Durazno Avenue and Rosa Avenue. Several vehicles were involved in the crash, according to Texas Department of Public...
KFOX 14
El Paso leaders send condolences after Police Chief Greg Allen dies
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The news of El Paso Police Department Police Chief Greg Allen’s unexpected death drew attention from local and state officials Tuesday. Read condolences from El Paso leaders and institutions to Allen's family and the police department:. Mayor Oscar Leeser sent the following statement:
KFOX 14
Friend, former police officer remembers fallen EPPD Chief Greg Allen
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — El Paso City Council member and former police officer, Henry Rivera, is honoring the life of fallen El Paso Police Department Chief Greg Allen. Rivera worked alongside the chief for many years and considered the chief a great friend. In an interview with KFOX14,...
KFOX 14
Eggs seizures up at El Paso ports of entry amid high egg prices
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Officials with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they have seen an increase in egg interceptions at ports of entry. CBP officials want to remind citizens that raw eggs and poultry are prohibited from entry into the U.S. A CBP spokesman said CBP...
KFOX 14
Film Las Cruces gives thoughts on charges made against Alec Baldwin after deadly shooting
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — A film expert in Las Cruces shared his thoughts about Alec Baldwin was charged for shooting a real bullet in the movie set of "Rust." KFOX14 spoke with Film Las Cruces film liaison Jonathan Sepp after prosecutors charged Baldwin Baldwin with involuntary manslaughter in fatal shooting of cinematographer on movie set.
KFOX 14
Animal advocates call on the city of El Paso and Animal Services to do more about strays
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The population of stray dogs in El Paso reached a breaking point as the city shelter and rescues are all overwhelmed and over capacity. With more strays on the streets that has led to residents being attacked by a dog. During a city council...
KFOX 14
Claims unsolved after vehicles damaged on Doniphan Drive in El Paso 3 months ago
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — It's been three months since several vehicles were damaged by rebar placed along Doniphan Drive that were part of a road improvement project in El Paso's Upper Valley. Since then, KFOX14 learned owners of the vehicles are still waiting on a solution. Jorge Ojeda,...
KFOX 14
Vehicle crashes into Valley Super Market in west El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A vehicle crashed into the entrance of a business in west El Paso Thursday afternoon. The incident happened at Valley Super Market located on 850 Resler Drive. The vehicle appears to have crashed into the main entrance of the building. It's unknown what caused...
KFOX 14
RBD to launch 'Soy Rebelde' tour in El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The RBD group will launch its 'Soy Rebelde' international tour in El Paso. The group will take its tour to different countries in 2023. The group will perform in 26 cities across the U.S., Mexico, and Brazil. Tickets go on sale on Jan. 27...
KFOX 14
Man dies after getting hit by vehicle in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man died after he was hit by a vehicle in Las Cruces early this month. The man who died was identified as 36-year-old Jake Baker. The incident happened on Jan. 5 on Solano Drive around 7 p.m. Baker died from his injuries on...
KFOX 14
1 Person dies after being hit by car on Dyer Street
El Paso, Texas (KFOX, CBS4) — El Paso police have confirmed 1 person has died after being hit by a car. This happened in Northeast El Paso on Dyer street, right next to the North Desert Palm Apartments. El Paso Fire dispatchers confirmed that 1 person was sent to...
KFOX 14
Anthony ISD makes changes after student gets locked out during lockdown
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The mother of a 9-year-old boy who was locked out of his school classroom during a lockdown is calling for an overhaul of the district’s safety procedures. The boy was locked out of his classroom while police searched for an accused shooter in...
KFOX 14
Van lands atop vehicles at Bassett Place parking lot
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A van landed atop of two vehicles in a parking lot in central El Paso. It happened around 10:41 a.m. Tuesday at the parking lot for Bassett Place and Costco. According to El Paso Fire, no serious injuries were reported. They did not provide...
KFOX 14
Animal rescuers voice concerns to city council about stray animals
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Several animal rescuers voiced their concerns about stray animals in El Paso at the city council meeting on Wednesday. There were three speakers at the meeting who complained to the city about stray animals. The first speaker was Ron Comeau who runs Lucy's Dream...
Comments / 0