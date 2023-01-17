Read full article on original website
Five Takeaways: Miami 82 Syracuse 78
Syracuse fell at #17 Miami 82-78 Monday night. Here are five takeaways from the loss. 1. Judah Mintz The star freshman point guard had his worst game in a Syracuse uniform. He finished 1-7 shooting, 1-3 from the free throw line with five turnovers to go along with six assists. It was a ...
League bottom dwellers battle as Ducks visit Blue Jackets
Two struggling franchises looking for a glimmer of hope meet Thursday night when the Columbus Blue Jackets host the Anaheim
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach
The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Seattle Kraken make NHL history as first team to sweep 7-game road trip
SEATTLE — The Seattle Kraken came back home Monday as the hottest team in hockey after doing something that had never been done in the history of the NHL — sweeping a seven-game road trip. The team was looking to make it nine-straight wins on Monday, but they...
NHL Head Coach Ripped For His Pride Night Comments
Earlier this week, Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Ivan Provorov made a decision that had the sports world talking. He did not take part in the pregame skate because he refused to wear the team's LGBTQ+ Pride Night warmup jersey. The Russian national cited his religious beliefs as the reason ...
TRADE ALERT: DETROIT RED WINGS AND SAN JOSE SHARKS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL
It may not be the blockbuster everyone has been waiting for, but we finally have a trade completed in the NHL. The Detroit Red Wings announced on Wednesday that they've acquired forward Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for forward Kyle Criscuolo. Weatherby, 24, was a fourth-round...
Longtime NBA Player, Coach Has Died At 74
Chris Ford, a former NBA player and coach, has passed away this week. He was 74 years old. Ford started his NBA career as a second-round pick for the Pistons. After spending several years in the Motor City, he was traded to the Celtics. Arguably the greatest achievement of Ford's...
Loyola Marymount Shocks Gonzaga In College Hoops, Ends Zags’ 76-Game Home Court Streak
There are upsets in men’s college basketball. And then there are UPSETS. Loyola Marymount pulled off a monumental UPSET tonight against Gonzaga, the latter practically unbeatable on its home court in Spokane, Washington. The Loyola Marymount Lions beat the Zags 68-67, marking its first victory in Spokane in 32 years. It snapped a 76-game win streak for Gonzaga on its home court. LMU is now 14-7, while Gonzaga falls to 16-4, Here’s the winning shot in the final seconds. More from DeadlineGonzaga, The No. 1 Seed In Men's NCAA Basketball, Loses To Arkansas, 74-68Emotional Dick Vitale, Battling Cancer At 82, Returns To Call College Basketball Game For ESPN; Thought He'd Never Be Courtside AgainBaylor's NCAA Championship Game Rout Scores 16.9M Viewers For CBS, Down From 2019Best of DeadlineBAFTA Best Film Award Winners Since 1990 - A Photo GalleryWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery
From the Archives: Aftermath of the Greatest Maple Leafs Trade
Trading five players for one center after a Cup-winning season was a risky move for the Toronto Maple Leafs. As Stan Fischler recalls, it was well worth it.
Jasper Weatherby: The Newest Detroit Red Wing provides depth for the club
The Detroit Red Wings today acquired Jasper Weatherby from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for Kyle Criscuolo in what is being called a depth move for both teams. Weatherby was drafted in the 2018 NHL Draft in the fourth round 102nd overall. He made his NHL debut on October 16th of 2021 against the Winnipeg Jets where he scored his first career NHL goal. Weatherby played in 50 games last season for the Sharks logging five goals and six assists for a total of eleven career points. This season Weatherby has been playing for the San Jose Barracudas of the American Hockey League.
‘They outplayed us’: Steve Kerr, Warriors see fortunes reversed against Celtics at TD Garden
"We didn't close the game. Better now than in the playoffs.”. Thursday’s NBA Finals rematch between the Celtics and Warriors had it all. There was a double-digit comeback in the second half by Boston. A clutch three-point equalizer by Jaylen Brown in the last minute of regulation. Numerous gut-check...
Poised for the playoffs, the Kraken have already made NHL history
SEATTLE — The Seahawks season is over. The Sounders, Mariners and OL Reign won't resume their seasons until late February and March. That leaves over a one-month gap for Seattle sports fans to fill their time in the evenings. Enter the Seattle Kraken, the National Hockey League's (NHL) darling...
2023 NHL ALL-STAR GAME JERSEYS LEAK ONLINE BEFORE OFFICIAL REVEAL
The National Hockey League is set to reveal this year's All-Star Game jerseys tonight at 9 p.m. ET, but nearly 12 hours before they're supposed to do so, the uniforms leaked on Twitter. It appears that the NHL will be throwing it back to the 1990's for the inspiration for...
‘Up In The Blue Seats’ Podcast Episode 110: What Could K’Andre Miller’s Next Contract Look Like?
K’Andre Miller is playing at another level, and the man is going to get paid this summer. Miller will be a restricted free agent. The Rangers are going to need to bring him back. He is an integral part of the success this team is having, especially on their surge this past six weeks, going 14-3-2. The Blueshirts get a hell of a test on Thursday when the NHL’s best Boston Bruins come to Madison Square Garden for what will be a must-watch hockey game. It might be hard to top last Thursday at MSG, featuring a miraculous last-second, game-tying...
This day in history: Willie O'Ree becomes first Black NHL player on Jan. 18, 1958
(CBS DETROIT) - Willie O'Ree made his NHL debut on Jan. 18, 1958, with the Boston Bruins, making him the league's first Black player.In his career, O'Ree played 45 games over two seasons with the Bruins. His No. 22 jersey was retired on Jan. 18, 2022.Wednesday marks 65 years since O'Ree's debut. A portrait of the former athlete is being unveiled at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery in Fredericton, New Brunswick. The 5-by-5-foot artwork features O'Ree wearing his Bruins jersey and holding a hockey stick with his Hockey Hall of Fame ring.O'Ree was born in 1935 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.According...
