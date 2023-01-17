There are upsets in men’s college basketball. And then there are UPSETS. Loyola Marymount pulled off a monumental UPSET tonight against Gonzaga, the latter practically unbeatable on its home court in Spokane, Washington. The Loyola Marymount Lions beat the Zags 68-67, marking its first victory in Spokane in 32 years. It snapped a 76-game win streak for Gonzaga on its home court. LMU is now 14-7, while Gonzaga falls to 16-4, Here’s the winning shot in the final seconds. More from DeadlineGonzaga, The No. 1 Seed In Men's NCAA Basketball, Loses To Arkansas, 74-68Emotional Dick Vitale, Battling Cancer At 82, Returns To Call College Basketball Game For ESPN; Thought He'd Never Be Courtside AgainBaylor's NCAA Championship Game Rout Scores 16.9M Viewers For CBS, Down From 2019Best of DeadlineBAFTA Best Film Award Winners Since 1990 - A Photo GalleryWe'll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023Renewed TV Series 2023: A Photo Gallery

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO