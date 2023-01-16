Read full article on original website
When It Comes to Snow, St. Cloud Is Above Average
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- St. Cloud added to its snow total Thursday. The National Weather Service says we officially had 2.3 inches of new snow. We've already had more snow this season than what we average for an entire season. We're at 44.1 inches of snow in St. Cloud and we average 42.5 inches.
KAAL-TV
A look at snow totals
Snow totals largely came back in the 5-9″ range across our area. But there were some in Cerro Gordo County and around that did pop up towards as much as 11″. North Iowa took the cake this time. The Minnesota side of the border had respectable marks too. Here’s a look at totals.
drydenwire.com
Warnings, Advisories Issued For Impending Winter Storm
NORTHWEST WI -- A low pressure system will bring snow to portions of the Northland tonight into Thursday night. Plan on potentially slippery roads this Thursday, especially in the morning. Winter Storm Warnings and Advisories have been issued across southern Minnesota, Twin Cities, and western Wisconsin. 5 to 9" of...
Winter Weather Advisory, Storm Warning in Southern Minnesota
UNDATED (WJON News) -- St. Cloud is on the very northern edge of a large storm system that will impact the upper Midwest over the next two days. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect for the Twin Cities and other areas just to our south. It will be in effect from about 9:00 p.m. Wednesday through 3:00 p.m. Thursday. About three to five inches of snow is possible.
Updated expected snow totals for Iowa as winter storm moves in
DES MOINES, Iowa — Rain and snow are lifting in from the south, which will change to snow later Wednesday night across the state, making for some challenging travel conditions Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Precipitation will initially start out as some light snow before changing over to a rain and snow mix. Later in […]
WCAX
Winter storm expected to bring slippery driving
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A winter storm hitting the region late Thursday is expected to bring slippery driving and possible power outages. The National Weather Service has issued winter weather advisories and warnings for parts of Vermont, New Hampshire, and Northern New York through Friday afternoon. The storm is expected to begin with mixed precipitation, changing over to snow and leaving 3 to 5 inches of accumulation in most areas, with as much as 5 to 8 inches in higher elevations.
Nasty Weather Leads To Winter Weather Advisory For New York
This morning will be sloppy when it comes to the commute around town. Another round of rain mixing with freezing rain and heavy winds has led to another Winter Weather Advisory being issued for parts of New York. The National Weather Service in Buffalo has issued the Winter Weather Advisory.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Snowfall Totals Thursday
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - In contrast to the winter storm so far this season, the round of snow that impacted North Central Wisconsin was quick hitting and added up quickly. Overall snowfall of 5 to 7 inches took place from a little after midnight to 8 AM on Thursday. Here’s a breakdown of the snowfall reports.
KIMT
Accumulating snowfall arrives later this evening with 5-8" of snowfall expected through Thursday afternoon.
A winter storm is taking shape and will bring accumulating snowfall to the area later this evening and into Thursday morning. Winter Storm Warnings has been issued accordingly across North Iowa and southern Minnesota as snowfall accumulations of 5-8" are expected. Most of the heavy snow will occur during the overnight hours, and it's possible that some in Iowa could be dealing with thundersnow and higher snowfall rates. The snow will make the Thursday morning commute a bit more hazardous as the snow will continue to fall. Conditions will gradually improve through the day as the snow tapers off to just scattered snow showers for the afternoon.
Latest Road Conditions Report
(Des Moines) The latest Iowa Department of Transportation road report shows roadways north of Interstate 80 completely covered with snow. In southwest Iowa, the Roadways are clear from Highway 34 south; roadways are completely covered north of Highway 34.
This Is The Most Snow Texas Has Ever Had
24/7 Wall St. determined the most snowfall in state history.
5newsonline.com
How much snow will fall across Arkansas next week?
ARKANSAS, USA — Winter weather may strike Arkansas next week (Jan 24-25, 2023) as a low pressure swings across the southern Plains, bringing accumulating snow chances with it. Tap HERE for the latest forecast for western Arkansas and eastern Oklahoma. A mix of rain, thunderstorms, and potentially heavy snow...
klin.com
Winter Storm Shuts Down Portions Of I-80
Heavy snow in central and western Nebraska is creating major travel impacts. Around 7:00 The Nebraska State patrol says I-80 and Highway 30 are both closed between Kearney and the Wyoming border. Heavy snow continues to fall and will move east throughout the day. Travel is not advised during the...
foxbaltimore.com
Maryland snow risk increasing for weekend weather-maker
Our snowless winter in Baltimore continues but now, most computer models agree on a risk for snow... to varying degrees... especially north and west of Baltimore this weekend. Even the consistently all-wet American (GFS) Computer Model now paints in at least some limited snow north and west of the Beltway Sunday afternoon through Monday morning, especially on unpaved surfaces. In this situation, Baltimore "officially" would still be left snowless.
January 2023 Ranks As One Of Minnesota’s ‘Wettest’
When I think about our kick-off to 2023, January has felt rather 'wet.' I feel like I've had days where the snow shoveling never stops. Then everything turns to rain and ice. Next thing you know, you're slipping and sliding down the driveway hoping for a meltdown, and here comes more snow.
News Channel Nebraska
Meteorologist: Additional two to four inches of snow possible Wednesday
SIDNEY - The latest winter storm to strike the Nebraska Panhandle, northeast Colorado, and southeast Wyoming closed roads and forced schools to change class schedules Wednesday. Interstate 80 and Highway 30 were closed from Grand Island, Neb. to Cheyenne, Wyo. Wednesday afternoon. In Colorado, I-76 was closed in both directions...
Where the most snow will fall in Iowa; Winter Storm Warning issued
IOWA — Much of Northwestern Iowa has been upgraded to a Winter Storm Warning for Wednesday afternoon and night, while the Des Moines Metro is under a Winter Weather Advisory. Snow, and a mix of rain and freezing rain will push into Central Iowa after lunch on Wednesday. Snow could be heavy at times, especially […]
