The Samsung Galaxy S23 launches on February 1st. Here's what to expect
Samsung Galaxy S23, S23+ and S23 Ultra: new colours, clever cameras and the fastest processors yet
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
CNET
Buying a Samsung Galaxy S22? You Should Probably Wait
If you're eyeballing a new Galaxy S22, you should probably think twice. Samsung's Galaxy S23 lineup is expected to launch in Feburary, meaning the Galaxy S22 you're thinking about purchasing could feel outdated in just a matter of weeks. Even if you just want to score a discount and don't necessarily care about having the latest phone, there are good reasons to wait.
AOL Corp
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
The world isn't ready for eSIM-only phones
We asked our readers if they thought OEMs should make eSIM-only phones. However, many think physical SIM cards should stick around for a while longer.
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 may finally solve this folding issue
Samsung's found a way to make the creasing less obvious without affecting the phone's water resistance
notebookcheck.net
Condensed Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 200 MP camera image sizes mean even a 256 GB model can store thousands of photos
The leaker Ice universe has offered up an interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra leak in regard to the size of the images that will be produced by the smartphone’s 200 MP camera. The tipster offered a couple of image file details that were supposedly taken from a Galaxy S23 Ultra and involved snapshots of what he calls a “daily scene”. One of the screenshots reveals a 37.06 MB file size while the other is a somewhat remarkable 20.98 MB. Both images enjoyed a huge resolution of 12240x16320.
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak details all the specs you want to know
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung is all set to announce the Galaxy S23 at its next Unpacked event scheduled for February 1. There's a lot of hype surrounding the Korean company's upcoming flagship smartphones, especially since they will likely be among our favorite Android phones of the year. With less than two weeks before the event, the Galaxy S23 series have been leaking left, right, and center. A couple of exhaustive new leaks have now detailed the complete specs of the entire Galaxy S23 lineup, leaving little to imagination.
Gizmodo
Amazon Prime Membership Is Reportedly Past Its Prime
Amazon’s prime members plateaued last year according to a Consumer Intelligence Research Partners (CIRP) report released this week. The number of subscribers has been in decline since July of last year, according to the CIRP, which claimed in the first six months of the year, Amazon Prime did not add net new members in the U.S.
Android Headlines
Samsung goes global with January 2023 update for Galaxy S22
The January 2023 security update is now available widely for Samsung‘s Galaxy S22 series. The company began the rollout in the US last week, starting with unlocked units. In recent days, the January SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has reached carrier-locked Galaxy S22 units stateside and also expanded to Exynos variants in international markets.
TechRadar
The Galaxy S23 is already old news if Samsung gets serious about a Flip Ultra
Being Ultra is a big deal to Samsung. In the run up to the Galaxy S23 launch, the company posted a blog rambling about Ultra and what Ultra means. It may have gone too far. Now that Samsung has me in the mood for Ultra, I’m ready to skip the Galaxy S23 and look ahead to the phone I really want, a Galaxy Z Flip 5 Ultra.
CNET
Samsung Teases New Galaxy Ultra With 'Smarter' Camera Before Unpacked
Samsung hasn't officially said what's coming at its next Unpacked event on Feb. 1, but it's dropping some heavy clues. TM Roh, the head of Samsung's mobile experience business, has teased that faster new Galaxy devices with better cameras are coming soon. "The upcoming Galaxy is all about camera, performance...
Android Headlines
Apple's Watch Ultra is now just $749
Amazon currently has the Apple Watch Ultra on sale for $749. That’s going to save you $50 off of its regular price, and that does bring it down to an all-time low. Remember, that the Apple Watch Ultra is basically only available in one model. There are no colors, just the exposed titanium look, with the choice of three different bands. Now the bands are available in different colors.
You can try Samsung's Galaxy S23 before it's released if you travel to these locations
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Come February, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series — the much-anticipated successor to the Galaxy S22 series. The new model has big shoes to fill, and although the steady trickle of leaks and rumors has given everything away, we still have no clue about the S23’s in-hand feel. A lucky few will get to experience the phone in person at Galaxy Experience Spaces following the phone’s launch.
notebookcheck.net
OnePlus 11R: Chinese-market version with 100W power brick registers in new leak
OnePlus is thought to promote the rumored 11R as a new alternative to its 2023 flagship smartphone with a 'by and for our fans' gimmick. It is also said to launch as the Ace 2 in China which, despite this rumored product name, may drop the charging options of its predecessor.
