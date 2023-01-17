Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung was the world's first company to announce a 200MP smartphone camera sensor. Its ISOCELL HP1 sensor was unveiled in September 2021, and it eventually debuted on the Moto X30 Pro, the world's first smartphone to feature such a high-resolution camera. Rumors suggest Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack a 200MP camera as well, though it won't be the HP1 sensor. Instead, it would reportedly house a new shooter packing significant technological improvements to deliver superior low-light performance. Now, just a few weeks before the Galaxy S23 launch event, Samsung has announced its third 200MP ISOCELL sensor.

2 DAYS AGO