Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Inflated Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra price tags seem inevitable as figures for Australia and France are leaked
Numerous Samsung Galaxy S23 price leaks have already surfaced, including one for the South Korean market and another for the US market. Now two more have appeared, with 9To5Google claiming to have seen information about the Australian pricing for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, while @BillbilKun has delivered what are purportedly the official Samsung Galaxy S23 series prices for France.
Select Xiaomi 12 owners are getting 'beta stable' MIUI 14 (Android 13) update
Keeping up with its promise, Xiaomi is rolling out the much-awaited Android 13-based operating system to its recent flagships.
Android Headlines
Samsung topped Apple in 2022, but Apple secured a major win in Q4
Canalys has shared its global smartphone shipments for 2022, and a separate table for Q4 last year. This report actually shared some very interesting info. Samsung managed to top Apple in 2022, but Apple managed to secure a major win towards the end of the year. Samsung managed to top...
Android Headlines
Galaxy S23 series may not see a price hike in the US after all
It was reported yesterday that Samsung may increase the Galaxy S23 price by at least $100 across the board from last year. But that doesn’t seem to be true. A leaked carrier document reveals that the new flagships will cost the same as the Galaxy S22. The Galaxy S23...
Samsung details the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s 200MP camera
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Samsung was the world's first company to announce a 200MP smartphone camera sensor. Its ISOCELL HP1 sensor was unveiled in September 2021, and it eventually debuted on the Moto X30 Pro, the world's first smartphone to feature such a high-resolution camera. Rumors suggest Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S23 Ultra will pack a 200MP camera as well, though it won't be the HP1 sensor. Instead, it would reportedly house a new shooter packing significant technological improvements to deliver superior low-light performance. Now, just a few weeks before the Galaxy S23 launch event, Samsung has announced its third 200MP ISOCELL sensor.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last of its kind
This year’s Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus could be the last phone in the range, with rumours that Samsung is looking to drop the Plus option from next year’s line-up. The Elec has issued a post claiming that Samsung will only release two flagship phones in early 2024: the Samsung Galaxy S24 and the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra. Missing from that duo is the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, the super-sized version of the default Galaxy S24.
Android Authority
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra: Will the new handset be worth the wait?
According to current rumors, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is quite similar to its predecessor. The Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most powerful flagship Samsung offers, but that’s not the case for much longer. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is set to debut this February 1, packing quite a few improvements under the hood. What’s new with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth waiting for? Let’s take a look at the current rumored changes in our quick Galaxy S22 Ultra vs S23 Ultra comparison.
Digital Trends
Samsung shows off the first two 77-inch QD-OLED 4K TVs at CES 2023
Samsung was the first company to show off a 4K TV based on QD-OLED technology at CES 2022, and now, at CES 2023 it has unveiled two new QD-OLED models — the S95C Samsung OLED and S90C Samsung OLED — and each will be available as 77-inch models. Both will also be offered in 55- and 65-inch sizes. The news came one day after Samsung Display confirmed it would show its next-gen “QD-OLED 2023” panel at the show in a 77-inch size.
Digital Trends
Massive Samsung Galaxy S23 leak reveals all the juicy details before launch
Following months and months of trickle leaks, the full specs of Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra have been leaked online. This leak comes from a pair of European leakers, the well-regarded German WinFuture, and the French Twitter leaker billbil-kun. Both compare big updates, including the 200-megapixel rear camera and a 1TB storage option for the S23 Ultra.
Phone Arena
Why would anyone buy the new Galaxy S23! Galaxy A54 is the best-looking $400 Samsung phone ever
With the official announcement of Samsung’s Galaxy S23 flagship phones upon us, it’s easy to ignore another bunch of Galaxy devices that most likely will end up as some of the best-selling Android phones of 2023! One of those phones will be called “Galaxy A54”, which by all looks is just a few days away from being launched on the global market - more precisely, January 18.
Android Authority
Daily Authority: 👀 Google's "Grogu" tracker
Plus a Pixel Fold dummy model, Galaxy S23 cases, The Last of Us podcast, and online curses. 🥶 Good morning, and welcome to Tuesday’s Daily Authority! Yesterday was Blue Monday, officially the most depressing day of the year — and we had snow in Scotland which still hasn’t melted. Luckily today’s a bit cheerier as it’s Terrific Tuesday (ok, so that’s not official, but I’m going with it).
notebookcheck.net
Interesting Samsung Galaxy S23 series European promo offer details leak as storage configurations are confirmed
Official-looking promotional material for the Samsung Galaxy S23 series in Europe has now leaked online. The leak reveals what appears to be an interesting pre-order offer for the Galaxy S23 lineup in Germany, while essentially confirming storage options for the premium phones. Apple Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. The...
Android Headlines
Android 13 is live for Galaxy S10 Lite in the US
It may have taken longer than expected but, at long last, Android 13 is available for Samsung‘s Galaxy S10 Lite in the US. The “Lite” flagship is picking up the big Android update stateside nearly two months after the rollout began in international markets. The update brings a plethora of goodies that are part and parcel of the new Android version as well as the Korean firm’s One UI 5.0 custom software.
Galaxy S23 could be using an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip
The forthcoming Samsung Galaxy S23 range could use a modified version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. For Samsung’s next flagship phone line, it’s been widely reported that the company will skip its usual approach of splitting the chip provision. This means that every region will use the off-the-shelf Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.
Android Headlines
Twitter Blue now has a yearly subscription tier
Twitter Blue is now a thing again, and people are able to enjoy the benefits of the services. The $8 price tag ($11 for iOS users) doesn’t sit well with most people. Well, if you’re looking for a bit of a discount, then you’d be happy to know that Twitter Blue now has a yearly plan that will save you just a bit of money.
Android Headlines
Galaxy Z Fold 4, Fold 3, Flip 3 & more get January 2023 update
Samsung is rolling out the January 2023 Android security patch to several more Galaxy smartphones. The Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Z Flip 3, and Galaxy S10 Lite are all receiving this month’s security update. The new SMR (Security Maintenance Release) has already reached over a dozen other Galaxy devices.
Android Headlines
Phone Comparisons: OnePlus 10T vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro
Following our OnePlus 10 Pro comparison with the best of Huawei, it’s time to do the same with the OnePlus 10. In this article, we’ll be comparing the OnePlus 10T vs Huawei Mate 50 Pro. OnePlus’ T series smartphone arrived in August last year, and even though it didn’t technically trump the ‘Pro’ model, it does offer some improvements compared to that unit. How it compares with the best Huawei has to offer? Well, we’re here to find out.
Android Headlines
Tecno Phantom Vision V foldable concept is… different
We’re seeing more and more foldable devices on the market these days. Well, Tecno just decided to show us one such device, even though this is just a concept. The Tecno Phantom Vision V is the company’s foldable concept device, and it’s different than any other foldable in the market.
CNET
Best prepaid phones of 2021
Editors' note, January 2023: The list of products in this story is no longer actively maintained and may include outdated recommendations. From 5G connectivity to foldable screens, phone manufacturers are innovating faster than ever to capitalize on many carriers' unlimited data, unlimited talk and unlimited text offerings. While Samsung's Galaxy line and Apple's iPhone are many people's top smartphone choice, there are other cell phone-makers gunning for their place. Android phones with facial recognition, mobile phones with extended battery life and an increasing array of camera options make for greater competition, and all of it benefits us, giving us excellent phones to choose from at a wide range of prices and plans.
Android Headlines
OnePlus Nord CE 3 specs get revealed ahead of launch
The OnePlus Nord CE 3 is expected to launch in the near future, and while we wait for that to happen, its specs just got revealed. This information comes from 91mobiles, the same source that revealed the phone’s renders not long ago. Its live images also surfaced recently. The...
Comments / 0