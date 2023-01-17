ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
shefinds

Prince Harry’s ‘Credibility’ Is Questioned After These Details From His Memoir Were Fact-Checked

By Maria Pierides
shefinds
shefinds
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Uu7QT_0kHEqzFN00

Prince Harry is facing even more backlash for some of the things written in his controversial memoir Spare , which officially hit shelves on January 10th, as some of his recollections appear to be extremely contradictory, inconsistent, and factually inaccurate! Some of the more obvious inconsistencies have therefore, quite understandably, not done the father-of-two any favors, and has led many to question whether other parts of the memoir are incorrect too.

READ MORE: Prince Harry’s Shocking New Allegations About The Royal Family On ’60 Minutes’: ‘Silence Is Betrayal’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00RQsH_0kHEqzFN00
Splash News

Prince Harry's Recollection About His Great-Grandmother's Death

One of the most talked-about inconsistencies in the bombshell memoir is the Duke of Sussex, 38, describing his great-grandmother's death; in particular, where he was when he first found out about it! Elizabeth the Queen Mother passed away in her sleep on March 30th, 2002 aged 101, but Prince Harry's version of events and the rest of the world's don't seem to match up!

"At Eton, while studying, I took a call," he said, in reference to the UK boarding school he and his brother attended. "I wish I could remember whose voice was at the other end; a courtier’s, I believe," he continued. "I recall that it was just before Easter, the weather was bright and warm, light slanting through my window, filled with vivid colors. Your Royal Highness, the Queen Mother has died."

That seems like quite a detailed recollection, which many would argue means that he remembers the moment well. However, it doesn’t take much digging to discover reports that suggest otherwise, as he actually appeared to be skiing in Klosters, Switzerland, with his father King Charles and his brother, Prince William, on the day of the Queen Mother's passing, with many outlets even publishing pictures of him returning to the UK from Switzerland the day after her death.

"William and Harry were away skiing in Klosters when the 101-year-old died in her sleep," a past BBC News report read, while the Daily Mail reported at the time that the "three Princes travelled home" from Switzerland "together" after cutting their skiing holiday short to join other members of the royal family in Windsor.

Another interesting thing to note is that the Queen Mother passed away on Easter Saturday, which indicates that it would have been very unlikely that Prince Harry would have been in school. "Queen mother died 30 March 2002. Easter day in 2002 fell on 31st March. All schools in UK inc Eton would not be sitting easter weekend," one Twitter user noted.

Social Media Reactions To The Inconsistencies

As expected, social media was full of remarks in relation to the inconsistencies in the book. "Harry can’t even remember where he was when the Queen Mother died, so his recollections are not to be trusted. And he has an agenda, so there’s a lack of impartiality," one person wrote on Twitter. "'Misremembered' is the new way to say LIED? He had 2 years and lots of paid people to check the facts in his book," wrote another, as a comment to a GB News article about his credibility being called into question due to him "misremembering" a huge moment in his life.

"It’s a shame the journalists who interviewed him haven’t questioned him about the accuracy of his stories especially since they had access to his book weeks before their interviews," someone else commented, while someone else added: "He didn’t misremember anything. He is a liar. Full stop. How can you not remember one of the most traumatic moments of your life? In his case and age, the most traumatic as it appears he hasn’t recovered from that. So he is lying again." "These kind of mistakes should not happen in a carefully composed and researched book," wrote another Twitter user. "I think we can safely say that the vast majority of his book is fiction," quipped another.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kojhb_0kHEqzFN00
Splash News

Contradictions About Meghan Markle's First Date Outfit

Prince Harry's location when he learned of the death of his great-grandmother isn’t the only inconsistency in the book, as another contradiction came when Prince Harry described the outfit Meghan Markle, 41, wore on their first date at one of Soho House's private member clubs. In the book, he wrote: "She was wearing a black sweater, jeans, heels. I knew nothing about clothes but I knew she was chic." However, the Duchess of Sussex's recollection is a little different, as she makes it clear that she was wearing a blue dress in a 2018 video of Meghan viewing her wedding dress with a Royal Collections curator.

The former Suits actress specifically mentioned that she asked for a piece of fabric from her first date dress to be stitched into her wedding dress as her 'something blue' which certainly contradicts her husband's version of events. However, perhaps Meghan didn’t consider their Soho House meeting as their first date, as Prince Harry notes that on their second date, Meghan wore a "pretty blue sundress with white pinstripes."

READ MORE: Meghan Markle Is Reportedly Considering Releasing Her Own Bombshell Memoir After Harry’s: ‘Hers Is Equally Compelling

What Other Inconsistencies Have Been Flagged?

Another interesting recollection involves an alleged birthday present that seems historically inaccurate. Prince Harry writes that his late mother, Princess Diana, bought him an Xbox for his 13th birthday in 1997 before she died, but many internet sleuths pointed out that Xboxes didn’t exist until 2001, and didn’t arrive in Europe until 2002!

However, Prince Harry noted in the book that some of the incidents from his past – in particular ones from the time of his mother's death – were simply told to him, as he doesn’t have much personal recollection of the events himself. He wrote: "That's the story, anyway. It's appeared in many accounts of my life, as gospel, and I have no idea if it's true. Pa said Mummy hurt her head, but perhaps I was the one with brain damage? As a defense mechanism, most likely, my memory was no longer recording things quite as it once did."

Another inaccuracy is in relation to an Air New Zealand plane ticket Meghan reportedly bought her estranged father, Thomas Markle, to get him out of Mexico. "We told him, leave Mexico right now: A whole new level of harassment is about to rain down on you, so come to Britain. Now," Harry wrote, adding, "Air New Zealand, first class, booked and paid for by Meg."

However, a spokesperson for Air New Zealand said they have never flown that exact international route or offered first-class seats, only 'premier business.' The airline even poked fun at Prince Harry's error, writing on Twitter: "Introducing #sussexclass – apparently coming soon."

Interestingly, New Zealand video and travel journalist Brook Sabin came to Prince Harry's defense, and explained how he could have made the accidental error. "Air NZ used to fly between Los Angeles and London, until the pandemic hit. Celebrities loved the Air NZ service; it was a welcome break from US and British carriers," Sabin said. "The paparazzi would have also been all over the main carriers, so putting her dad on Air NZ would have made sense. Meghan may have booked the tickets through Air NZ from Mexico to London. In this case, United Airlines (Air NZ’s Star Alliance partner) would have flown the Mexico to LA leg, while Air NZ would have done the trans-Atlantic service."

"This trip could have all been booked and ticketed through Air NZ, giving the impression it was an Air NZ service all the way," he continued, adding: "In the middle of an international scandal, I imagine Meghan isn't sitting there looking up codeshare flight numbers and wondering if it's going to be an Air NZ plane or not."

Comments / 16

Patricia Feely
2d ago

what he remembers is crap from his drug and alcohol days I doubt it's accurate probably killed a few Grey cells

Reply(1)
20
Ms.Nair
2d ago

...only his "credibilty"??? what about his MENTAL and MORAL state as a whole...???

Reply
15
Elizabeth Cohen
2d ago

The mans a liar! Why would any pay for a book filled with lies!!!

Reply
21
Related
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Embarrassed, Frustrated, Angry After Prince William’s Brother Seemingly Reprimanded Her but Chose to Be Obedient, Expert Claims

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were always a picture of a happy and in-love couple. However, according to a body language expert, there was a time when the Duchess of Sussex was upset with her husband. Meghan Markle Upset, Angry After Prince Harry Reprimanded Her?. Body language Judi James revisited...
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry's Wife Reportedly Annoyed Kate Middleton Was Prioritized by a British Fashion Designer Over Her When Price William's Spouse 'Wasn't Even Queen'

The rivalry between Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton was reportedly evident when the former joined the royal family. Prince Harry's wife was reportedly livid that her sister-in-law was prioritized over her by a particular fashion brand. Meghan Markle Questioned Why Erdem Prioritizes Kate Middleton Over Her?. The Duchess of Sussex...
netflixjunkie.com

TROUBLE IN PARADISE? Is Meghan Markle Miffed With Massive Success of Prince Harry’s Memoir?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle put up a united front last month as they unveiled their six-episode Netflix docuseries. After their appearance at the Ripple of Hope Award Gala, the couple featured in various trailers and episodes for Netflix. The Duke of Sussex continued with his appearances this month as well in a bid to promote his memoir Spare. However, the absence of Meghan Markle from the public light has given birth to a lot of controversial questions.
Washington Examiner

Prince Harry: The woke, spoiled, dumb icon of our age

A prolonged whinge by a spiteful and self-pitying blockhead is on course to become the highest-grossing book of all time. Prince Harry’s solipsistic memoir Spare — I can’t help feeling that Spare Us would have summarized the public mood better — sold 1.4 million copies on the day of its publication.
Marie Claire

Prince William Adorably Reacted to Being Told He and Princess Kate Were Matching During a Recent Engagement

Say what you will about the royals, they sure know how to put up a united front. Or a "coordinated" front, as it were. When Prince William and Princess Kate visited the Royal Liverpool University Hospital last week, their first engagement of 2023, a hospital worker pointed out to the Prince of Wales that he and his wife were "matching"—and he responded super sweetly.
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Shock: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Ended Her Friendship With Jessica Mulroney After the Stylist Cited Her as Her ‘Close Friend’ Amid White Privilege Backlash

Meghan Markle has a lot of friends, but she has a handful of close pals that have stuck to her side amid all the controversies and criticisms she has received in recent years. When her name first made rounds online, there were reports that one of Markle’s best friends was Jessica Mulroney.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle’s Husband Reportedly Has an Obsession for Tearing Down Prince William, Amplifies ‘Victimhood’ Narrative Because It’s Lucrative for Brand Sussex

Prince Harry’s memoir Spare is finally out in bookstores and online shops across the globe. When he first announced that he was writing a book, royal fans around the world were excited to hear the Duke of Sussex’s accounts. But following the release of his memoir, Meghan Markle’s husband received countless criticisms.
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
epicstream.com

King Charles Shock: Prince Harry Removed From Coronation After Spare Leaks; Meghan Markle’s Husband’s Part Reportedly Scrapped, Prince William Only Royal Left With a Role

King Charles is not letting his controversial son Prince Harry bring his drama to his coronation, a report says. Prince William's father reportedly made changes scrapping the Duke of Sussex's role in his special day after excerpts from his book Spare leaked. King Charles Reportedly Removed Prince Harry's Role In...
epicstream.com

Why Does Princess Beatrice Have to Approve Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to Film Queen Elizabeth’s Cottage for Netflix Docuseries Harry & Meghan?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle probably had the approval they needed when they filmed inside Queen Elizabeth's Wendy house for their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, according to a new report. Apparently, all they needed was a go signal from Princess Beatrice. Princess Beatrice Reportedly Allows Prince Harry And Meghan...
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
shefinds

shefinds

New York City, NY
224K+
Followers
5K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

Our team shares the latest in fashion trends, celebrity news, beauty & health tips and more! We know you're busy, so we find what you're looking for.

 https://www.shefinds.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy