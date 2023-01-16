Becky Lynch just taped her episode to appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 27 just one day before the Royal Rumble. Lynch will be in action on this Monday’s Raw which is the 30th anniversary of the show. She will face Bayley in a steel cage match. Lynch nor Bayley have officially been announced for the Rumble match but it is expected they both will participate.

1 DAY AGO