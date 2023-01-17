Brett Maher didn’t have the strongest game when his team, the Dallas Cowboys, faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 16. As the Cowboys faced off against the Bucs for the wild card playoff game, Brett, 33, missed four out of five extra-point kicks, making him the first to miss that many kicks since 1932, according to ESPN. Luckily, his team still managed to defeat Tampa Bay in a 31-14 game. The Cowboys will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the next round of the playoffs on Sunday, January 22. Find out everything you need to know about Brett here.

