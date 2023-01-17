Read full article on original website
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria police investigating armed business robbery
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
1470 WMBD
Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
1470 WMBD
Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
1470 WMBD
UPDATE: Operations resume at Pere Marquette Hotel after threat
PEORIA, Ill. – An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed down at Jefferson for about an hour, as the Peoria Fire and Police Departments were called to the scene to investigate the threat to the Pere Marquette Hotel.
25newsnow.com
2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning
PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
Central Illinois Proud
Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
YAHOO!
Peoria police seek help in finding vehicle associated with Planned Parenthood arson
PEORIA — Peoria police are looking for a white pickup truck in connection with a fire set at the Planned Parenthood clinic late Sunday night. According to a news release from the Peoria Police Department, detectives have been "unsuccessful in their efforts to locate the suspect vehicle." Firefighters were...
1470 WMBD
Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat
PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
Central Illinois Proud
Hanna City man in fatal triple car crash had drugs in system, on probation
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Court documents indicate the Hanna City man charged in Sunday’s fatal triple car crash on War Memorial Drive had opiates and amphetamines in his system, as well as an extensive criminal history. Jeremy Perry, 43, was allegedly fleeing from police more than 21 miles...
1470 WMBD
Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday
PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
Central Illinois Proud
Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect
Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson …. Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park …. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park Zoo. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz | Good …. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz |...
1470 WMBD
GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash
PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar
A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
25newsnow.com
2 juveniles arrested after report of strong-armed robbery in Peoria
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, and another remains on the run, after allegedly being involved in a strong-armed robbery late Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 9:30 PM in the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson, which is between...
25newsnow.com
Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
tspr.org
Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire
The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
1470 WMBD
Peorian arrested on weapons charges in Kewanee after school lockdown
KEWANEE, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested on a host of weapons charges, after a chase with police causing a school to go on lockdown. Police in Kewanee say Jeffery Hollingsworth, 21, along with Marcus Smith of Galesburg, 20, remain in the Henry County Jail pending the filing of formal charges and court dates.
Central Illinois Proud
GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
25newsnow.com
Grand jury indicts suspected gunman in New Year’s Day shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect arrested after several shots were fired in a Peoria neighborhood early New Year’s morning has been indicted by a grand jury. The panel decided prosecutors have enough evidence to try Carnell Williams, 42, for reckless discharge of a firearm. Police responded about...
Central Illinois Proud
LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery
LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
