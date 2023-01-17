ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Peoria, IL

Central Illinois Proud

Peoria police investigating armed business robbery

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that occurred near Baring Trace and Big Hollow Road Wednesday. According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded to the incident at approximately 9:47 p.m. A witness told police that a man entered the store wearing a mask and displayed a handgun. The man fled the scene before the police arrived.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police investigate armed robbery near Willow Knolls

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say a business not far from the Willow Knolls Shopping Center was the victim of an armed robbery attempt Wednesday night. Police did not identify the business, but say it happened around 9:45 p.m. on Baring Trace, not from from War Memorial Drive. A...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Two arrested following DEA action in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. – Federal authorities say two people are in custody after a drug-related incident in East Peoria. The Drug Enforcement Administration confirms what they call an “enforcement action” Thursday in a commercial parking lot on River Road — in an area in the vicinity of both PetSmart and Walmart.
EAST PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

UPDATE: Operations resume at Pere Marquette Hotel after threat

PEORIA, Ill. – An all-clear has been given after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed down at Jefferson for about an hour, as the Peoria Fire and Police Departments were called to the scene to investigate the threat to the Pere Marquette Hotel.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2 arrested for possessing stolen vehicle early Wednesday morning

PEORIA (25 News Now) - 2 17-year-olds were arrested earlier Wednesday for numerous offenses including possession of a stolen motor vehicle. Peoria Police say that at around 1:13 a.m., police observed a vehicle that was reported stolen from another jurisdiction. When officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, the driver...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Two of three teen suspects arrested after stolen vehicle hits cop car

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Two teen suspects have been arrested after driving and abandoning a stolen vehicle from another jurisdiction early Wednesday morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers observed a stolen vehicle that had been reported in another jurisdiction speeding down Farmington Road just after 1 a.m. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Main/Jefferson closed in Peoria due to bomb threat

PEORIA, Ill. — An all-clear has been given by the Peoria Fire Department after a bomb threat Thursday morning in downtown Peoria. Main Street was closed at Jefferson, as both the Peoria Fire and Police Department investigated the threat. Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger confirmed to 25 News the...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Police pursuits in question since fatal crash Sunday

PEORIA, Ill. – When do police agencies chase a suspect, and when do they not?. Those are questions that have been asked a lot following Sunday’s fatal accident at U.S. 150 and Koerner Road in Peoria — which started as a suspect fled the scene of a woman’s drug overdose treatment at the Shell Station on Kickapoo-Edwards Road.
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect

Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson …. Witnesses describe Planned Parenthood Peoria arson suspect. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park …. UPDATE: King Julian adapting well in Miller Park Zoo. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz | Good …. Peoria Symphony Orchestra | All That Jazz |...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

GoFundMe setup for victim of Sunday’s fatal crash

PEORIA, Ill. – A GoFundMe has been setup for the victim of Sunday’s fatal accident on U.S. 150 and Koerner Road. As of Thursday morning, more than $14,000 has been raised in support of 43-year-old Miriam Schmid of Edwards. The GoFundMe was started by Lindsay Kleitsch on behalf of Calvin Schmid.
HANNA CITY, IL
Q985

Illinois Thief Cuts Hole In Roof To Steal Thousands From Bar

A thief in Illinois had to put in some extra work to break into a bar but they ended up with thousands of dollars. Illinois Thief Breaks Into Sports Bar For Big Score. Some criminals in Illinois will do whatever it takes to steal money from an unsuspecting business. This thief is no exception. In fact, I would dare say they take their crime game to the next level. In the end, they ended up with thousands of dollars. Luckily, for the bar, it could've been a lot more.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

2 juveniles arrested after report of strong-armed robbery in Peoria

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A 17-year-old and a 16-year-old are in custody, and another remains on the run, after allegedly being involved in a strong-armed robbery late Sunday night in Peoria. Peoria Police say it happened around 9:30 PM in the 1700 block of Northeast Jefferson, which is between...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Two adults and child escape Bloomington house fire

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Three people were left out in the dreary cold after escaping a house fire in Bloomington. Several crews responded just before 9 p.m. Wednesday night to 709 West Market Street, according to public information officer Frank Friend for the Bloomington Fire Department. Two adults and...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
tspr.org

Peoria Planned Parenthood clinic will be closed for months after Sunday's arson fire

The Planned Parenthood clinic in Peoria is expected to remain closed for months after a so-called incendiary device was thrown through a window late Sunday night. Peoria Fire Department battalion chief Jeff Hascall said fire and smoke was showing from one of the front windows of the Planned Parenthood clinic at 2709 N. Knoxville Ave.when crews responded to a call there.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peorian arrested on weapons charges in Kewanee after school lockdown

KEWANEE, Ill. – A Peoria man was one of two people arrested on a host of weapons charges, after a chase with police causing a school to go on lockdown. Police in Kewanee say Jeffery Hollingsworth, 21, along with Marcus Smith of Galesburg, 20, remain in the Henry County Jail pending the filing of formal charges and court dates.
KEWANEE, IL
Central Illinois Proud

GoFundMe set up for family of Sunday crash victim

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A GoFundMe has been set up to support the family of Miriam Schmid, who died in a three-vehicle crash Sunday. The GoFundMe fundraiser went live on Tuesday. It was set up by Lindsay Kleitsch of Kickapoo. “I am raising funds to assist with sudden funeral...
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Grand jury indicts suspected gunman in New Year’s Day shooting

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A suspect arrested after several shots were fired in a Peoria neighborhood early New Year’s morning has been indicted by a grand jury. The panel decided prosecutors have enough evidence to try Carnell Williams, 42, for reckless discharge of a firearm. Police responded about...
PEORIA, IL
Central Illinois Proud

LaSalle man arrested for domestic battery

LASALLE, Ill. (WMBD)– LaSalle County Sheriff’s office has arrested a man for battery. According to a Lasalle County press release, 26-year-old Aaron Kirby was arrested and charged on a felony warrant for aggravated domestic battery from an incident on Jan. 6 in rural Peru. Kirby was also charged...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL

