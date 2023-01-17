Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago teen shoots woman, 37, after finding out she was transgender, smiles during court appearanceWestland DailyChicago, IL
New Italian Restaurant in Oak Brook, IL is a must tryChicago Food KingOak Brook, IL
Democratic Governor Said Governor Abbott Lacks Integrity and His Actions are UnlawfulTom HandyTexas State
Up to $15,000 available for Chicago homebuyers as part of Purchase Assistance Grant: Did you apply to get the money?Mark StarChicago, IL
Please respect the food: Why asylum seekers are complaining about the meals bought with the money of taxpayers?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Related
“He’d grab him by both temples and demand Rodman look him in the eye” - How Michael Jordan handled Dennis Rodman’s behaviour on the court
One of the biggest reasons why the Bulls cared about Rodman so much is perhaps because they knew he was essential to their success.
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies
The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
What Is Maya Moore's Net Worth? Basketball Star Retires From WNBA
Some call her the greatest player of all time while others consider her to be the LeBron James of the WNBA. Maya Moore has had a long-running career in professional basketball and has reached remarkable milestones both on and off the court. Article continues below advertisement. On Jan. 16, 2023,...
Jamal Crawford explains why "point guard James Harden" won't get the Philadelphia 76ers far in the playoffs
J Crossover may have overreacted a bit after Harden's off night, but his take isn't entirely wrong.
"B---h, I just got traded here. I can't f--k up" - John Wall on James Harden inviting him to Lil Baby's birthday right after he landed in Houston
John Wall recalls the time when Harden invited him to go to Lil Baby's party in Atlanta as soon as he landed in Houston.
"I just laughed about it" — When DeMar DeRozan was mistaken for a trespasser at Air Canada Centre
The security personnel asked DeMar DeRozan if he was an employee.
WATCH: Golden State Warriors Give Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Custom Jerseys
The Golden State Warriors presented President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris with custom jerseys.
“Been drug tested like six times this season” - Ja Morant is confused as to why the NBA is after him
The annual drug test the NBA conducts makes sure that players are tested 4 times ever season. It’s also one way for the league to make sure that these athletes aren’t taking performance enhancing substances.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall
Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Lakers: Trading LeBron James To Big-Market East Team Could Land All-Star In LA
Would LA bite on a timeline reset?
"You take Michael off that team, and Scottie moves down to fifth" - Larry Bird revealed his honest take on Scottie Pippen
Contrary to what Bird said, another Celtics legend thinks Pippen could've accomplished a lot on his own.
Former Miami Heat Player Ronny Turiaf Says Los Angeles Lakers Always Have A Chance Long As LeBron James Is Around
Turiaf details his experiences with James in a recent interview
Vučević sees Wembanyama helping grow French basketball
PARIS --- Nikola Vučević hasn't seen French teen sensation Victor Wembanyama play in person. But the 6-foot-10-inch center for the Chicago Bulls has seen enough highlights to be impressed by one trait among many impressive ones. "The thing that surprised me the most is at that age, to...
"I owe all my success to him" — The great lesson Draymond Green learned from Andrew Bogut
Andrew Bogut had a chance to become an all-time great NBA defender if it wasn't for injuries.
“What do you need all that for? Take that off!” - Karl Malone once blasted modern NBA players for wearing unnecessary protective gear
According to Malone, these accessories don’t do anything besides showcase a player's style on the court
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement
Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020, ...
ESPN Sends Jae Crowder to Milwaukee in NBA Trade Predictions
The NBA trade deadline is quickly approaching. Will the Phoenix Suns ever rid themselves of Jae Crowder? In ESPN's latest piece, they do just that in an exchange with the Milwaukee Bucks.
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick
The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steph Curry thanks President Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home during Warriors' White House visit
The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2014. Normally, that would mean four trips to the White House, but the Warriors haven't been back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since their first title for, shall we say, a difference of opinion between the team and administration during Golden State's second and third titles in 2017 and 2018.
Yardbarker
Former Miami Heat Coach Stan Van Gundy Speaks On The Difference of `90s Vs. Today's Practice
Former Miami Heat coach Stan Van Gundy had an old-school approach when he walked the NBA sidelines. Pat Riley, less, say, Erik Spoelstra. In an era where players are given more time off, Van Gundy spoke on the subject recently on Twitter. Van Gundy, who coached the Heat from 2003-05...
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
16K+
Followers
17K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0