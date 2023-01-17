ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-Time NBA Champion Dies

The National Basketball Association lost a former player, coach, and three-time NBA champion today. The Boston Celtics on Twitter announced today that the world lost NBA and Boston Celtics legend Chris Ford today at the age of 74.
Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall

Former NBA center Justin Patton was just minding his own business, only to get hit with an unexpected diss. LA Clippers guard John Wall appeared this week on the “Run Your Race” podcast and pulled no punches while discussing his time on the Houston Rockets. Wall, who was with Houston for two seasons from 2020... The post Former teammate responds after getting dissed by John Wall appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vučević sees Wembanyama helping grow French basketball

PARIS --- Nikola Vučević hasn't seen French teen sensation Victor Wembanyama play in person. But the 6-foot-10-inch center for the Chicago Bulls has seen enough highlights to be impressed by one trait among many impressive ones. "The thing that surprised me the most is at that age, to...
Look: Sports World Reacts To Chris Evert's Announcement

Tennis legend Chris Evert shared some wonderful news on Tuesday afternoon. Evert, who was diagnosed with Stage 1 ovarian cancer in November 2021, revealed today that she is cancer-free. The 18-time major singles champion, who lost her sister to BRCA-related ovarian cancer in February 2020,  ...
Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick

The Washington Wizards and one of their homegrown players appear to be headed for Breakup City. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Wednesday that the Wizards have begun trade talks centered on forward Rui Hachimura. Charania adds that moving Hachimura, who will be a restricted free agent after the season, could potentially clear up... The post Report: Wizards moving to trade their former lottery pick appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Steph Curry thanks President Biden for bringing Brittney Griner home during Warriors' White House visit

The Golden State Warriors have won four NBA championships since 2014. Normally, that would mean four trips to the White House, but the Warriors haven't been back to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue since their first title for, shall we say, a difference of opinion between the team and administration during Golden State's second and third titles in 2017 and 2018.
