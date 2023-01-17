Read full article on original website
Becky Lynch To Appear On Day Time Talk Show On Jan. 27
Becky Lynch just taped her episode to appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 27 just one day before the Royal Rumble. Lynch will be in action on this Monday’s Raw which is the 30th anniversary of the show. She will face Bayley in a steel cage match. Lynch nor Bayley have officially been announced for the Rumble match but it is expected they both will participate.
SmackDown Discussion Post: 01.20.23
On last week’s SmackDown tensions hit an all-time high between Sonya Deville and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Deville lost to Flair two weeks ago and wanted an immediate rematch. When she was told she would have to get to the back of the line she wasn’t happy and decided to take matters into her own hands. The two brawled backstage.
Spoilers: IMPACT Tapings From Jan. 20 – Former NXT Talent Debuts
*Please note this article contains spoilers from the most recent tapings of IMPACT Wrestling*. IMPACT Wrestling had its most recent tapings on Jan. 20 and will have its second night of tapings on Jan. 21. In the first set of tapings, a former NXT talent debuted for the Knockouts division....
Mercedes Moné Vows To Be The Global Superstar She Is Meant To Be
All eyes were on NJPW earlier this month when the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks made her debut for the promotion. Now going by the name Mercedes Moné she is set to face KAIRI at. the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose on Feb. 18....
Backstage News On Royal Rumble Match Planning
WWE’s Royal Rumble event is quickly approaching as it will take place one week from Saturday – Jan. 28. This event will include the sixth Royal Rumble match for the women as they started to have their own match in 2018. According to a recent report from Fightful...
Saraya And Toni Storm Turn Heel On Jan. 18 AEW Dynamite
AEW Dynamite featured a major heel turn. In a backstage segment, Saraya yelled at Hikaru Shida for inadvertently costing her and Toni Storm last week’s tag match against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter. She also put down “AEW homegrown girls” for being in a bubble before ordering Shida to stay backstage during Storm’s match against Willow Nightingale.
Mickie & Jordynne Team Up; Killer Kelly & Taylor Wilde Clash On IMPACT
The January 19 episode of IMPACT featured several Knockouts matches. New Knockouts World Champion Mickie James kicked off the show, attempting to celebrate her victory, however Bully Ray quickly interrupted her. They went back and forth about who truly main-evented Hard to Kill before Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupted. Steelz staked her claim for another title shot before Evans attacked Mickie. Frankie Kazarian and Jordynne Grace made the save to set up the first match of the night.
Gail Kim Would Come Out Of Retirement For Mickie James
Gail Kim often reminds fans that she is retired but we all know that in wrestling never say never. There is one woman, if asked, Kim would step back into the ring for and that is the new Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. During James’ Last Rodeo run, she did...
Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) Gives Birth To First Child
Known as Cassie Lee in IMPACT and Peyton Royce in WWE has given birth to her first child with her husband AEW’s Shawn Spears. She posted the news on her social media showing that their boy’s name is Austin Jay and was born on Jan. 17. The couple announced the pregnancy in August.
