Rhode Island governor releases proposed $13.75B state budget
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island’s governor submitted a $13.75 billion state budget plan to the General Assembly on Thursday that seeks to invest in schools, provide tax relief to residents and repair roads and bridges. Democratic Gov. Dan McKee said in the budget documents that he wants...
Governor McKee taps Stefan Pryor, Hannah Moore to lead Rhode Island’s Department of Housing
Governor Dan McKee today announced that he is deploying a new leadership team for the state’s Department of Housing. “Housing is one of the most critical issues facing Rhode Island today and over the next decade,” said Governor McKee. “We need to keep our children here in Rhode Island, not price them out of our state. And we need to make homes affordable to families of every income level, including families who are especially cost burdened. I thank Stefan and Hannah for stepping up to serve Rhode Island in this new capacity. Together, we will build out a Department of Housing that is up to the challenge and opportunity that this moment represents.”
New legislation would make school lunch free for all public school students in Rhode Island
Rep. Justine Caldwell has introduced legislation to make school lunch free for all public school students in Rhode Island. The legislation, introduced yesterday, is aimed at ensuring that all students are well-fed so they can focus on learning at school, and to eliminate distinctions among children based on family income.
Read Governor Dan McKee’s entire 2023 State of the State Address
Rhode Island Governor Daniel J. McKee gave his 2023 State of the State Address on Tuesday. Here are his remarks, as prepared for delivery. Mister Speaker, Mister President, distinguished members of the Assembly, members of our Congressional Delegation, General Officers, Chief Justice and members of the Judiciary, municipal leaders, members of my cabinet and Rhode Islanders watching at home – good evening.
Rhode Island Foundation offering nearly $290,000 in grants to help Newport County residents
Nonprofit organizations that serve residents of Newport County’s six cities and towns have until Feb. 9 to apply for nearly $290,000 in grants from the Rhode Island Foundation. “These grants focus on serving the distinct needs of the residents of these communities. This is an opportunity for nonprofits to...
Town of Middletown looks into Bike & Pedestrian Board
Emily Tessier wants Middletown to pay closer attention to bicycle and pedestrian safety. The new Town Councilwoman proposed the creation of a Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Committee at the Town Council’s meeting Tuesday night in Town Hall, a request approved unanimously by her colleagues. Tessier said those duties have...
Hope and Main opens Downtown Makers Marketplace in Providence
A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opened the Hope and Main Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster Street in Providence on Wednesday. The marketplace is a combination eatery/retail outlet featuring food products launched from Hope and Main in Warren, a local food incubator. State and local officials, including Governor McKee and members...
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 25
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda. The following items of business, filed with the City Clerk under the Rules of the Council, will come before the Council at a meeting to be held on January 25, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City Hall, 43 Broadway, Newport, RI 02840.
Community farm plots are available for the 2023 growing season at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm will for the third year, have farm plots available to the community for the 2023 growing season (April-November). The plots are located at the Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm on Jepson Lane in Portsmouth. The farm is a partnership between the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD) and Portsmouth School District.
CCRI names Jonathan Miller Dean of Student Engagement
The Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI) recently announced Jonathan Miller, of Haverhill, MA, as Dean of Student Engagement. As Dean of Student Engagement, CCRI says that Miller will serve as a member of the Student Affairs’ Leadership Team to provide leadership and support for all planning, staffing, educational, operational, facility, and budgetary aspects of Student Life, Athletics, and Student Government.
Newport String Project receives recognition from the National Endowment for the Arts
The Newport String Project today announced that it has been awarded a $10,000 Challenge America grant by the National Endowment for the Arts. This grant will support performances by our resident ensemble, the Newport String Quartet, pop-up performances at local community meals, and two Open Mic night events that feature performances by our students.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Providence metro area
It goes without saying that the coronavirus pandemic has sparked a wave of uncertainty across myriad industries, and no other market has quite felt its impact like that of real estate. The pandemic has become a driving force behind the continued real estate boom, with high demand for vacation homes...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Massachusetts history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
This Day In History: January 19th, 1996, North Cape Oil Spill
On January 19, 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons...
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Rhode Island using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
Most popular girl names in the 90s in Vermont
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 90s in Vermont using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in Vermont from 1990 to 1999. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names with a...
Island Moving Company is now ‘Newport Contemporary Ballet’
Island Moving Company (IMC) today revealed its new name and branding at “Transforming our Future,” a special presentation held at their Newport studios. IMC is now Newport Contemporary Ballet, and their dance academy, NAB, is now The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet. The change is an evolutionary one...
Biggest snowfalls recorded in Vermont history
Almost everyone who lives in areas prone to snow seems to have a legendary snowstorm story: the blizzard of ’78, the Storm of the Century, any of the blizzards or bomb cyclones that have happened since then. And according to experts, historic snowstorms—the kind you measure all other snowy days against—are becoming more regular.
Free weaving and printmaking drop-in workshops coming to Jamestown Arts Center
In conjunction with the Outsider Art: Harnessing Color Exhibit at the Jamestown Arts Center (January 27-April 1), organizers are offering two free and open-to-all Weaving & Printmaking Drop-in Workshops on Saturdays, February 11 and March 4 from 12-3pm. Co-curators, Melissa Seitz and Casey Weibust, with a number of exhibiting artists,...
How gas prices have changed in the Providence Metro area in the last week
Gas prices are up slightly, on average, this week in metro areas around the U.S. as Americans settle in from the busy holiday travel season. A gallon of regular gas was $3.33 on average Tuesday, January 17, up several cents from $3.28 a week ago, according to AAA. Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Providence-Fall River-Warwick (RI only) metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 17. State gas tax data is from World Population Review.
