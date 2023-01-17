Governor Dan McKee today announced that he is deploying a new leadership team for the state’s Department of Housing. “Housing is one of the most critical issues facing Rhode Island today and over the next decade,” said Governor McKee. “We need to keep our children here in Rhode Island, not price them out of our state. And we need to make homes affordable to families of every income level, including families who are especially cost burdened. I thank Stefan and Hannah for stepping up to serve Rhode Island in this new capacity. Together, we will build out a Department of Housing that is up to the challenge and opportunity that this moment represents.”

