Read full article on original website
Related
diva-dirt.com
Becky Lynch To Appear On Day Time Talk Show On Jan. 27
Becky Lynch just taped her episode to appear on the Kelly Clarkson Show. The episode airs on Friday, Jan. 27 just one day before the Royal Rumble. Lynch will be in action on this Monday’s Raw which is the 30th anniversary of the show. She will face Bayley in a steel cage match. Lynch nor Bayley have officially been announced for the Rumble match but it is expected they both will participate.
diva-dirt.com
Backstage News On Royal Rumble Match Planning
WWE’s Royal Rumble event is quickly approaching as it will take place one week from Saturday – Jan. 28. This event will include the sixth Royal Rumble match for the women as they started to have their own match in 2018. According to a recent report from Fightful...
diva-dirt.com
Rita Chatterton Reaches Multi-Million Dollar Settlement With Vince McMahon
A new report has come out from the Wall Street Journal which details that former WWF referee Rita Chatterton has reached a settlement with Vince McMahon. Chatterton accused McMahon of rape in 1992 (which took place in 1986) and in December 2022 she along with another individual filed sexual abuse lawsuits against McMahon.
diva-dirt.com
SmackDown Discussion Post: 01.20.23
On last week’s SmackDown tensions hit an all-time high between Sonya Deville and the SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair. Deville lost to Flair two weeks ago and wanted an immediate rematch. When she was told she would have to get to the back of the line she wasn’t happy and decided to take matters into her own hands. The two brawled backstage.
diva-dirt.com
WWE Signs Track & Field Athlete Alexis Gray
WWE has reportedly signed athlete Alexis Gray. According to a report by PWInsider, Gray has reported to WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando, Fla. Gray has seemingly confirmed her signing with her updated Instagram account listing it in her bio and photos of herself at the performance center. More information...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
diva-dirt.com
Mercedes Moné Vows To Be The Global Superstar She Is Meant To Be
All eyes were on NJPW earlier this month when the artist formerly known as Sasha Banks made her debut for the promotion. Now going by the name Mercedes Moné she is set to face KAIRI at. the NJPW Battle in the Valley event in San Jose on Feb. 18....
diva-dirt.com
Gail Kim Would Come Out Of Retirement For Mickie James
Gail Kim often reminds fans that she is retired but we all know that in wrestling never say never. There is one woman, if asked, Kim would step back into the ring for and that is the new Knockouts World Champion Mickie James. During James’ Last Rodeo run, she did...
diva-dirt.com
Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce) Gives Birth To First Child
Known as Cassie Lee in IMPACT and Peyton Royce in WWE has given birth to her first child with her husband AEW’s Shawn Spears. She posted the news on her social media showing that their boy’s name is Austin Jay and was born on Jan. 17. The couple announced the pregnancy in August.
Comments / 0