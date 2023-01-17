ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FourFourTwo

Arsenal report: Gunners make Declan Rice number one transfer target for summer

By Tom Hancock
FourFourTwo
FourFourTwo
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cv0Nf_0kHEoSWu00

Arsenal have reportedly made landing Declan Rice their top priority for the summer transfer window.

The West Ham and England midfielder, who turned 24 last week, has long been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea – but now it seems that the Gunners have entered the race for his signature.

Speculation over Rice's future has rumbled on for some time – but with his contract expiring at the end of next season, this summer could well be the one when the Hammers part ways with their captain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bXW8o_0kHEoSWu00

Rice has made 220 appearances for West Ham (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Rice is currently valued at just over £70m by Transfermarkt , although West Ham boss David Moyes claimed last year that he was worth at least £150m .

The Times are reporting that Rice could be available for £80m, adding that Arsenal are confident of beating Chelsea to secure his services.

The news comes after Chelsea completed a deal worth a potential £89m for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk – who Arsenal had tried to sign from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

Would winning the race for Rice represent revenge as far as Arsenal are concerned? Perhaps not, but bringing in one of the top midfielders in Europe would only further prove that they mean business.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oiYf6_0kHEoSWu00

Rice started all five of England's games at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Should Rice move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, he could well be joining the Premier League champions: following their 2-0 victory at Tottenham in Sunday's North London derby, Mikel Arteta's side lead Manchester City by eight points after 18 games.

Arsenal have yet to make any signings during the current transfer window, which closes at 11pm GMT on Tuesday, 31 January.

More Arsenal stories

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal will try to add to their squad before the end of the transfer window , stating that 'the club are willing' to do so.

After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners have reportedly been in touch with Barcelona about Raphinha – who they tried to sign from Leeds last summer – and Ferran Torres , with AC Milan and Portugal star Rafael Leao also rumoured as a potential wide option .

Meanwhile, Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium – although it's thought that such a move could prove tricky.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
ng-sportingnews.com

When is PSG vs Al Nassr? Ronaldo vs Messi friendly match date, time and schedule

Cristiano Ronaldo's time in Saudi Arabia is set to begin. Interestingly enough, it could start against Lionel Messi. The Portuguese icon signed for Saudi club Al Nassr, and while his debut for the Middle Eastern side has been put off slightly as he serves a suspension, he will soon get underway for his new team.
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich as Lucas Ocampos rejoins Sevilla

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. Bayern Munich are set to land Yann Sommer from Borussia Monchengladbach while Sevilla have been busy with Lucas Ocampos returning from AFC Ajax. Wolverhampton Wanderers also completed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, and there are updates on AC Milan's Rafa Leao, Atletico Madrid's Yannick Carrasco and Juventus' Adrien Rabiot too.
SB Nation

Arsenal target Declan Rice in not at all revenge signing on Chelsea — reports

Having been gazumped quite hilariously by Chelsea for No.1 Mikel Arteta Fan, Mykhailo Mudryk, Arsenal have made sure to let everybody know that they are quite interested in signing Declan Rice, our £80m former Academy trainee, Mason Mount’s BFF, and our forever transfer target. Reports from The Times...
Yardbarker

Arsenal working Jan market with £100M Rice in mind

Arsenal chiefs are willing to save their pennies to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice in the summer. The Gunners refuse to panic after being gazumped by Chelsea in the race for Mykhailo Mudryk. Manager Mikel Arteta is still keen to reinforce his squad during the current transfer window. But...
Yardbarker

Report: Chelsea Have Inquired About Tottenham Midfielder Yves Bissouma

Chelsea have inquired about the possibility of signing Yves Bissouma from Brighton this month as they look to strengthen their midfield to try and push for the top four in the second half of the season. Bissouma has been out of favour for much of the season at Spurs and...
FourFourTwo

FourFourTwo

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
508K+
Views
ABOUT

FourFourTwo is driven by access, insight, passion and humour. Through collaborating with the best players, the biggest brands and most talented journalists, FourFourTwo tells great football stories to fans and players alike.

 https://www.fourfourtwo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy