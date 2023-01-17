Arsenal report: Gunners make Declan Rice number one transfer target for summer

Arsenal have reportedly made landing Declan Rice their top priority for the summer transfer window.

The West Ham and England midfielder, who turned 24 last week, has long been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea – but now it seems that the Gunners have entered the race for his signature.

Speculation over Rice's future has rumbled on for some time – but with his contract expiring at the end of next season, this summer could well be the one when the Hammers part ways with their captain.

Rice has made 220 appearances for West Ham (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Rice is currently valued at just over £70m by Transfermarkt , although West Ham boss David Moyes claimed last year that he was worth at least £150m .

The Times are reporting that Rice could be available for £80m, adding that Arsenal are confident of beating Chelsea to secure his services.

The news comes after Chelsea completed a deal worth a potential £89m for Ukraine winger Mykhailo Mudryk – who Arsenal had tried to sign from Shakhtar Donetsk earlier this month.

Would winning the race for Rice represent revenge as far as Arsenal are concerned? Perhaps not, but bringing in one of the top midfielders in Europe would only further prove that they mean business.

Rice started all five of England's games at the 2022 World Cup (Image credit: Mohammad Karamali/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Should Rice move to the Emirates Stadium this summer, he could well be joining the Premier League champions: following their 2-0 victory at Tottenham in Sunday's North London derby, Mikel Arteta's side lead Manchester City by eight points after 18 games.

Arsenal have yet to make any signings during the current transfer window, which closes at 11pm GMT on Tuesday, 31 January.

More Arsenal stories

Mikel Arteta has said that Arsenal will try to add to their squad before the end of the transfer window , stating that 'the club are willing' to do so.

After missing out on Mudryk, the Gunners have reportedly been in touch with Barcelona about Raphinha – who they tried to sign from Leeds last summer – and Ferran Torres , with AC Milan and Portugal star Rafael Leao also rumoured as a potential wide option .

Meanwhile, Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with a switch to the Emirates Stadium – although it's thought that such a move could prove tricky.