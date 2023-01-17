ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB

Legendary New York Jets quarterback Joe Namath would like to see the team make a major move at the quarterback position, and is even willing to do his part to facilitate it. Namath offered a major endorsement of Aaron Rodgers in an appearance on “Tiki & Tierney” on Thursday. Namath said he would like to... The post Joe Namath wants Jets to make move for 1 star QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Two factors that give the Bills a 13-0 advantage over the Bengals

The Buffalo Bills squeaked by the Dolphins to move on to the next round of the playoffs, beating Miami 34-31. Once the Bengals beat the Ravens and the schedule was announced for the next round of matchups, an interesting stat made its way across social media. An impressive feat. The...
There’s Speculation That The Dolphins Are Interested In Former MVP QB

Rumors are circulating that the Miami Dolphins could be one of the many teams that look to make a move for Lamar Jackson. The Dolphins GM said a few days ago that they are all in on Tua Tagovailoa. Tua had concussion issues, but showed signs of being a franchise...
Poll: Houston Texans Hire New Head Coach

The potential new Houston Texans head coach news and analysis has reached a fever pitch. Everyone and anyone seems to have their hawt takez and hard reasons why candidate X needs to be “the guy” that Nick Caserio and Cal “Peely” McNair hire to captain this ship.
Bills make two changes to practice squad

The Buffalo Bills made minor moves to their practice squad to start their Divisional round week ahead of facing the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills signed two players to their practice squad: Defensive tackle Cortez Broughton and receiver Dezmon Patmon. In corresponding moves, receiver Tanner Gentry and linebacker Joe Giles-Harris were...
Cards for Bills' safety Damar Hamlin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills' safety Damar Hamlin has received a lot of love from Bills' fans lately. Hamlin collapsed during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals two weeks ago, suffering a cardiac arrest. Hamlin has since made remarkable progress in his recovery and is getting better at home in Buffalo.
Four Bills limited to start practice week

The Buffalo Bills listed four players as limited at Wednesday’s walk-thru practice, as the team began preparations to take on the Cincinnati Bengals in the Divisional Round of the AFC Playoffs at Highmark Stadium on Sunday. Sal Capaccio has more:
