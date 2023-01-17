Read full article on original website
One person is dead and at least one other has been injured after a shooting on Indianapolis' north side.
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
Fox 59
Marion doctor under investigation

Neighbors around a more than century-old Peru building are worried previously-unknown cancer-causing chemicals have been seeping into their homes and air for years now. Indiana Supreme Court hears challenge to near-total …. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in one of...
Fox 59
Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while trying to get away from police

A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
According to the Johnson County Sheriff, at least two lanes of southbound I-65 will be restricted for the investigation.
Fox 59
Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them.
Ohio Amber Alert suspect faces federal kidnapping charges
A federal grand jury indicted Nalah Jackson, 24, on two counts of kidnapping of a minor on Jan. 19, according to United States Attorney Kenneth L. Parker.
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired into a home on the near northwest side. The victim says she was lying in bed next to her 5-month-old son when bullets tore through the door frame and walls of her home. The victim tried to run for cover as the […]
INDIANAPOLIS — A mother is recovering after someone shot multiple rounds into her home on the near northwest side of Indianapolis early Wednesday morning. She told 13News how she ran for cover to save her baby. Police responded to the shooting just after midnight Wednesday at a home on...
Fox 59
Dozens of animals seized from Hancock County farm
Dozens of animals seized from Hancock County farm

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired at a home on the near northwest side. IMPD received the shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on West 31st Street in N. Harding and Elmira streets. Someone had fired shots at the home, striking a woman inside. Police said […]
cbs4indy.com
Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery.
Indianapolis man sentenced to federal prison after shooting at repo worker
INDIANAPOLIS — A convicted felon was sentenced to federal prison after he shot at a worker trying to repossess his car and assaulted a woman on the same day. The Southern District of Indiana’s branch of the United States Attorney’s Office announced Austin Majko, 33, was sentenced to four years in federal prison for illegally […]
Indy mother admits she smothered 2-month-old daughter to death while high on meth
An Indianapolis mother is behind bars accused of neglect of a dependent resulting in the death of her 2-month-old daughter.
WISH-TV
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
WIBC.com
House Fire On Indy’s Northwest Side; Body Found
INDIANAPOLIS — One person’s body was found Tuesday morning by firefighters at a house that caught on fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis. At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of West 61st Street, which is near Kessler Boulevard and Michigan Road.
1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash
FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County
GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
wrtv.com
Woman charged in relation to Indianapolis dog's death investigation pleads guilty
INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Judge accepted a plea agreement Wednesday for a woman charged in connection to the investigation of an Indianapolis dog's death. Court records show Sierra Makin pled guilty to battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official and obstruction of justice. Makin was...
