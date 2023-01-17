ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

FOX59

Man found dead with gunshot wound on I-65 north of Franklin

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police said a death investigation is underway on I-65 just north of Franklin. Troopers responded to the 91 mile marker on I-65 southbound shortly before 8:50 a.m. This is in between Hurricane Road and State Road 44. According to ISP Sgt. John Perrine, a man was found dead with […]
FRANKLIN, IN
Fox 59

Marion doctor under investigation

Https://fox59.com/indiana-news/ag-marion-doctor-danger-to-public-took-photos-of-patients-privates-without-consent/. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/ag-marion-doctor-danger-to-public-took-photos-of-patients-privates-without-consent/. Chemical concerns at old plant. Neighbors around a more than century-old Peru building are worried previously-unknown cancer-causing chemicals have been seeping into their homes and air for years now. Indiana Supreme Court hears challenge to near-total …. The Indiana Supreme Court heard oral arguments Thursday in one of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while trying to get away from police

A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday afternoon. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/police-investigating-after-pursuit-ends-in-crash-near-fountain-square/. Stabbing suspect crashes near Fountain Square while …. A suspect who was trying to evade police ended up crashing into another vehicle in the Fountain Square area Wednesday...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

1 dead, 1 wounded in shooting on Indy's north side

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after two people were shot Thursday afternoon on the north side of Indianapolis. Police responded to a report of a shooting around 2:30 p.m. the 3100 block of Guilford Avenue. Police were called about a person in the street. They didn't find that person, but did see a car driving erratically.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Grant County doctor called "danger to public"

The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving to strip an OB/GYN and health office for the county of his license after patients claim he took photos of their privates without consent and sexually assaulted them. Grant County doctor called “danger to public”. The Indiana Attorney General's Office is moving...
GRANT COUNTY, IN
Fox 59

Dozens of animals seized from Hancock County farm

An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. An animal cruelty investigation is underway in Hancock County after dozens of animals were seized from the property. Indy mother is arrested after admitting she smothered …. An Indianapolis mother is behind...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Woman injured after shots fired at home on near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman was injured overnight Wednesday after shots were fired at a home on the near northwest side. IMPD received the shots fired call around 12:30 a.m. at a home on West 31st Street in N. Harding and Elmira streets. Someone had fired shots at the home, striking a woman inside. Police said […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Mother upset with plea deal in homicide case

An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. An Indianapolis mother is upset after two men accused of killing her son accepted a plea deal for armed robbery. Indiana Supreme Court hears challenge to near-total …. Indiana Supreme...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD searches for suspects after woman injured in drive-by shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were searching for suspects and information after an early morning drive-by shooting. At around 12:30 a.m., Wednesday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a woman shot inside a home at 31st and Harding Streets. That’s a residential area about 1.5 miles northwest of Riverside Park near the White River.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

House Fire On Indy’s Northwest Side; Body Found

INDIANAPOLIS — One person’s body was found Tuesday morning by firefighters at a house that caught on fire on the northwest side of Indianapolis. At around 2 a.m. Tuesday, firefighters were called to a house fire in the 2400 block of West 61st Street, which is near Kessler Boulevard and Michigan Road.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 2 injured in Fishers car crash

FISHERS, Ind. — One person died and two others were hospitalized following a car Tuesday night in Hamilton County. The Fishers Police Department tweeted around 7:45 p.m. that officers were working a serious crash near the intersection of E. 116th Street and Olio Road. A portion of the roadway in the area was shut down […]
FISHERS, IN
FOX59

1 killed after head-on collision in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — One person was killed after a car accident in Grant County Wednesday. The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to crash at S. Western Avenue and 53rd Street around 9:30 a.m. Deputies said a Dodge Nitro was going southbound on in the northbound lanes of Western Avenue and hit a Dodge Caravan […]
GRANT COUNTY, IN

