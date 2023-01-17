Read full article on original website
Child killer Jon Venables could walk free from prison in weeks despite pleas from James Bulger’s dad to keep him inside
EVIL Jon Venables will get a parole hearing in weeks — despite desperate pleas from his victim’s father to keep him locked up. Sources say the monster, 40, has a “strong chance” of going free because of his “positive” progress inside. Two-year-old victim James...
msn.com
Prison where 3 guards had flings with inmates is 'UK's cushiest jail'
Slide 1 of 16: A 'modern' prison where three female guards had flings with inmates allows prisoners to have phones in their rooms, send emails, and even have their own laptops. Shamed prison staff Jennifer Gavan, 27, Ayshea Gunn, 27, and Emily Watson, 26, have all been jailed within the last three years for sparking relationships with prisoners at £250 ($300) million super prison HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, North Wales, which houses Category C adult male offenders.
‘Sick and twisted’ ex-GP handed two more life sentences for abusing girls
A former GP who committed 115 sexual offences against 28 women and girls as young as 15 was branded “sick and twisted” as he was handed two more life sentences.Manish Shah, 53, abused his trusted position when he persuaded female patients to undergo unnecessary intimate examinations for his sexual gratification over four years from 2009.He flattered and groomed vulnerable victims and even had used the cases of celebrities Angelina Jolie and Jade Goody to instill fear so they would agree to the invasive exams then falsified records to cover it up, the Old Bailey had heard.At the time, Shah had...
Woman, 22, died in Christmas Day horror crash shortly after police tried to stop one of the cars
A car that police officers tried to stop in the early hours of this morning was involved in a horror Christmas Day crash that killed a 22-year-old woman on the Brent Cross Flyover in Edgware, north London.
BBC
Met Police officer David Carrick admits to being serial rapist
A Metropolitan Police armed officer who used his role to put fear into his victims has admitted dozens of rape and sexual offences against 12 women. David Carrick, 48, who met some victims through dating websites, pleaded guilty to 49 offences across two decades. The Met has apologised after it...
BBC
Police discover 20 bags of cocaine in coffee cup
A "suspected drug dealer" has been charged with drugs offences after police found 20 bags of cocaine in a coffee cup he was pretending to buy, a force said. Cambridgeshire Constabulary said it was "unlucky Friday 13th" when patrol officers made insurance checks on a vehicle in Chesterton, Cambridge. The...
Police were warned about predatory behaviour by officers before David Carrick case, watchdog says
Police have “not done enough” to act on warnings over failings in the vetting and monitoring of officers, a watchdog has warned.Revelations that serial rapist David Carrick was able to serve in the Metropolitan Police despite numerous reports of domestic abuse have sparked demands for urgent change.He was allowed to join Britain’s largest force the year after it investigated him for harassing a former partner, and was not re-vetted for 16 years, when he passed the checks yet again.Andy Cooke, HM Chief Inspector of Constabulary, said that in November his watchdog published a report finding that it was “too...
Met Police fury after man avoids jail for throwing boiling water in officer's face in racial attack
Astrit Mala, 47, assaulted two police officers on July 1 this year as they were helping council staff evict him from his property in Southall, West London. He was handed a suspended sentence.
NHS trust declined care for vulnerable Black patient days before he died in police custody
An NHS trust declined to provide care for a vulnerable Black man days before he died in police custody while having a psychotic episode, The Independent has learnt.Godrick Osei, 35, died after being restrained by up to seven Devon and Cornwall Police officers in the early hours of 3 July 2022, after fleeing his flat and hiding in the cupboard of a care home in Truro.His family said he had been expressing “paranoid thoughts” and had called the police himself for help. He was arrested and died within an hour.Mr Osei had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, had suspected...
BBC
Man arrested on US TV after toddler filmed waving gun
A man has been arrested on live TV in the US state of Indiana after his four-year-old son, appearing to wear a nappy, was seen waving a gun. Shane Osborne, 45, was charged with neglect after neighbours reported a child in a hallway carrying what they believed to be a handgun, police said.
Ex-school workers jailed for historic abuse of pupils
Two ex-employees of a residential school have been jailed for a total of 28 years for multiple charges of physical and sexual abuse of former pupils.Matthew George, 73, and John Muldoon, 69, physically and sexually abused children in their care while they were both employed at Kerelaw Residential School in Stevenston, North Ayrshire, which was then known as a “List D” secure establishment for vulnerable or troubled youngsters.The pair, both from Ayrshire, were found guilty after a six-week trial in Glasgow.George, a former art teacher, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at the High Court in Dundee on Friday...
BBC
Hampshire police officer rape case jury discharged
A jury in the trial of a police officer charged with raping a woman he met on a dating app has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict. Hampshire PC David Longden-Thurgood, 49, of Waterlooville, was accused of attacking the woman, in her 30s, in October 2020, after they met on Bumble.
Watchdog finds serious probation failings over quadruple killer Damien Bendall
A watchdog has laid bare a litany of failings by probation officers before a “psychopathic” criminal murdered three children and his pregnant partner.Chief inspector of probation Justin Russell said the Probation Service’s handling of Damien Bendall was of an “unacceptable standard” at every stage and “critical opportunities” to correct errors were missed.Bendall, 33, is serving a whole-life order for the murders of Terri Harris, 35, her daughter Lacey Bennett, 11, her son John Paul Bennett, 13, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, after he attacked them with a claw hammer at their home in Killamarsh, Derbyshire. He also admitted raping...
Shame of the Met: Demand for answers from police force as officer revealed as one of UK’s worst serial rapists
The Metropolitan Police is facing demands for answers after one of its officers was revealed to be a serial rapist.David Carrick admitted 49 charges relating to 71 sexual offences including 24 rapes against 12 women, making him one of the worst serial rapists in the UK. The crimes happened between 2003 and 2020 after he was left free to abuse victims for two decades despite the alarm being raised several times.All the crimes, which included patterns of sadistic and degrading abuse, were committed while he was a serving officer in Britain’s largest police force.London mayor Sadiq Khan said he...
BBC
Woman who fled domestic violence given mouldy council flat
A woman who fled domestic violence and was moved into a damp and mouldy flat by the council has told of her fears her children would die. Amin [not her real name] who has two young children, said she had repeatedly complained to Birmingham City Council the flat was making them ill.
Met Police failed to kick out Carrick despite nine incidents over two decades
Scotland Yard failed to throw out David Carrick despite nine incidents, including allegations of rape, domestic violence and harassment, coming to police attention over two decades.The 48-year-old Metropolitan Police constable faced no criminal sanctions or misconduct findings over the incidents between 2000 and 2021 – eight of which involved alleged women victims.He passed vetting procedures to join the Met in 2001 despite allegations of malicious communications and burglary against an ex-partner the previous year.Carrick was accused of harassment and assault against a former partner while still in his probationary period in 2002 but the matter was not referred to the...
BBC
Devon and Cornwall Police officer in court on two rape charges
A police officer has appeared in court charged with two counts of rape. PC Kane Haywood, 29, of the Devon and Cornwall force, faces two charges of raping a woman aged 16 or over as well as one charge of sexual assault. He did not enter a plea to the...
BBC
Natalie McNally: Brothers renew appeal one month on from killing
Two of Natalie McNally's brothers have renewed an appeal for information a month on from her murder. The 32-year-old was 15-weeks pregnant when she was stabbed to death in her home at Silverwood Green in Lurgan on 18 December. Declan McNally said that getting justice for his sister was his...
BBC
Guernsey major drugs operation dismantled say officials
Guernsey is a safer place to live following the successful completion of a major drugs operation, law enforcement officials say. Operation Spider, which started with a single tip-off in the summer of 2020, resulted in seven people being convicted of serious drug offences. Police also seized large quantities of class...
BBC
Marwell Zoo break-in pair sentenced after giraffe harassed
Two men have been sentenced after a break-in at a zoo, in which a giraffe was hit by a bottle and distress was caused to a tiger and penguins. Police were called to Marwell Zoo, in Hampshire, in February 2021 after video footage of the event was seen on social media.
