An NHS trust declined to provide care for a vulnerable Black man days before he died in police custody while having a psychotic episode, The Independent has learnt.Godrick Osei, 35, died after being restrained by up to seven Devon and Cornwall Police officers in the early hours of 3 July 2022, after fleeing his flat and hiding in the cupboard of a care home in Truro.His family said he had been expressing “paranoid thoughts” and had called the police himself for help. He was arrested and died within an hour.Mr Osei had been diagnosed with anxiety and depression, had suspected...

3 DAYS AGO